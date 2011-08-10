Editor's choice
Police officers stand near a burnt out shop in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A phone bank stands empty on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange following an announcement by the Fed in New York, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A demonstrator is seen after being arrested during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A Libyan rebel fighter poses for a photograph at a front line position in the town of Bir al-Ghanam in western Libya, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A child sleeps in a hammock as supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wait for him at a rally against corruption in Mumbai, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mexico's Nestor Araujo reacts after missing a chance to score against Cameroon during their U-20 World Cup second round soccer match in Pereira, Colombia, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A woman dressed as a "Red Indian" takes part in festivities honouring the capital's patron saint, Santo Domingo of Guzman, in Managua, Nicaragua, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Looters carry boxes out of a home cinema shop in central Birmingham, central England, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An employee of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) reacts as he works at the bourse in Tokyo, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tokyo Electric Power Co's President Toshio Nishizawa is seen through reporters' silhouette during a news conference on the company's April-June quarter earnings in Tokyo, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Beijing, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
Boston Red Sox's Adrian Gonzalez (bottom) and Minnesota Twins shortstop Trevor Plouffe watch the back end of a double play that ends the top of the seventh inning of their game at Target Field in Minneapolis, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Bags of doses of cocaine, that a dealer labeled with a photograph of singer Amy Winehouse, are seen at a police station in Rio de Janeiro, August 9, 2011. Police say the bags are some of several hundred that were confiscated from a dealer in the Mandela slum of Rio. Photographs of Winehouse were used as labels as a form of marketing. REUTERS/Bruno Gonzalez/Agencia O Globo
Police spray demonstrators from the India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with water canons as the demonstrators try to climb past barricades during an anti-government protest in New Delhi, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
People walk in a street past a police car in Eltham, southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Idols of Hindu Goddess Dashama are pictured on the banks of the river Sabarmati in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
U.S ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro listens to an Israeli army colonel as they stand next to a launcher, part of the Iron Dome rocket shield system in a field near the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A labourer operates the excavator to pour beer into a glass during an excavator operation contest in Jinan, Shandong province, China, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Television journalists report inside a brokerage firm during morning trading in Hong Kong, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A boy ferries coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the river Sabarmati in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) rest while a driver of an armoured fighting vehicle looks on near Bakara Market in central Mogadishu, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price
London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks to people in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Riot policemen stand guard during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, August 9, 2011. The graffiti reads "Chile, with all profit". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman walks through deserted streets of Bakara Market in central Mogadishu, Somalia, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price
