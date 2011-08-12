Editor's choice
Family members hold onto a man, crying as the body of his dead brother, a policeman, is brought to the Lady Ready Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Swedish policemen climb into the Libyan embassy through a window as protesters occupy the building, in Stockholm, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Scanpix/Maja Suslin
David O'Neill aged 22 attempts to avoid the waiting media as he runs from City of Westminster Magistrates' Court after he was released on bail, on charges relating to the London riots, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Snorkelers swim with a six meter whale shark just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin
Elderly women perform before a beauty contest for elderly men in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Bawi Iang Mualhlun, a refugee from Myanmar living in Malaysia, plays with her daughter Mary at their flat in Kuala Lumpur, August 11, 2011. The Mualhlun family are among the 4,000 people who will be relocated in Australia if Australia's High Court approve the country's refugee-swap deal with Malaysia. Under the deal, Australia will transfer 800 asylum seekers to Malaysia in return for accepting 4,000 registered refugees, while also...more
A woman walks next to an aircraft during the Latin American Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition (LABACE) fair at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A disabled man rides outside a fuel station where people queue to buy kerosene, in Nigeria's capital Abuja, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A dealer reacts on the trading floor of IG Index in the City of London, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Children climb on a row of metal rods that delineates the line along which the Berlin Wall used to run at the Berlin Wall memorial site in Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
U.S. President Barack Obama prepares to board Air Force One before he departs Joint Base Andrews outside Washington for Michigan, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Serena WIlliams of the U.S. does the splits as she celebrates a point against Zheng Jie of China during their third round match at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People look at a 1990s Volkswagen Beetle named "Vochol" during an exhibition on Huichol culture at the Museum of Puebla, near Mexico City, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Imelda Mediana
Ge Xiaoguang, the reclusive painter of the portrait of China's late chairman Mao Zedong hanging over Beijing's Tiananmen Square, paints a giant portrait of Sun Yat-sen who is widely recognised as the father of modern China, in a studio at the Millennium Monument in Beijing, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
The interior of the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, California, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
A Haitian garbage picker collects recyclable material at La Duquesa garbage dump in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Somali refugee woman cleans her child at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) (Doctors Without Borders) clinic within the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) transit centre in Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Members of the French regional farmers union (FDSEA) destroy crates of Spanish-grown fruit which are transported for sale in France at the Lancon de Provence toll plaza, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
A street vendor carrying packets of cotton candy waits for customers in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An ornithologist frees a Kestrel (Falco Tinnunculus) in the Great Hungarian Plain at Hortobagy, 200 km (124 miles) east of Budapest, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A 12 year-old boy shields his face as he leaves Manchester magistrates' court after admitting burglary, during the recent riots in Manchester, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A pyramid-shaped stage is illuminated during a production of the Magic Flute by director Katharina Thalbach during the Seefestspiele (lake festival) at Wannsee lake in Berlin, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
