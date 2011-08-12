Bawi Iang Mualhlun, a refugee from Myanmar living in Malaysia, plays with her daughter Mary at their flat in Kuala Lumpur, August 11, 2011. The Mualhlun family are among the 4,000 people who will be relocated in Australia if Australia's High Court approve the country's refugee-swap deal with Malaysia. Under the deal, Australia will transfer 800 asylum seekers to Malaysia in return for accepting 4,000 registered refugees, while also agreeing to pay Kuala Lumpur $300 million to cover processing and accommodation costs. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad