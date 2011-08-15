Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's Choice

Monday, August 15, 2011

A devotee of the Light of the World Church is immersed into a pool of water during baptism at the Temple of Light in Guadalajara, Mexico August 13, 2011. Followers of over 43 countries flock to Guadalajara annually to attend celebrations of the cult, which was founded in 1926 in Monterrey, blending Mexican mysticism with Pentecostal beliefs. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Monday, August 15, 2011

A devotee of the Light of the World Church is immersed into a pool of water during baptism at the Temple of Light in Guadalajara, Mexico August 13, 2011. Followers of over 43 countries flock to Guadalajara annually to attend celebrations of the cult, which was founded in 1926 in Monterrey, blending Mexican mysticism with Pentecostal beliefs. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
1 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Neil Drake (L) and his fiancee Holly Chico watch the action from the shade of an SUV during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. Hundreds of drag race cars will attempt to set land speed records during the course of the week. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, August 15, 2011

Neil Drake (L) and his fiancee Holly Chico watch the action from the shade of an SUV during the second day of the 63rd annual Bonneville SpeedWeek race on the Bonneville Salt Flats outside Wendover, Utah, August 14, 2011. Hundreds of drag race cars will attempt to set land speed records during the course of the week. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
2 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Lead singer of the British band Skunk Anansie, Skin, performs on the main stage during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River, Hungary August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Monday, August 15, 2011

Lead singer of the British band Skunk Anansie, Skin, performs on the main stage during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River, Hungary August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
3 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Arsenal's Gervinho (L) scuffles with Newcastle United's Joey Barton resulting in his sending off during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Monday, August 15, 2011

Arsenal's Gervinho (L) scuffles with Newcastle United's Joey Barton resulting in his sending off during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
4 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Children sit on top of their luggage waiting to be fetched during an early morning in Lalitpur, Nepal August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, August 15, 2011

Children sit on top of their luggage waiting to be fetched during an early morning in Lalitpur, Nepal August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Tourists watch as Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily August 12, 2011. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Monday, August 15, 2011

Tourists watch as Mount Etna spews volcanic ash during an eruption on the southern Italian island of Sicily August 12, 2011. Mount Etna is Europe's tallest and most active volcano. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
6 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 26th Universiade games at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China August 12, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, August 15, 2011

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 26th Universiade games at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China August 12, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
7 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Space Shuttles Discovery (R) and Endeavour go their separate ways outside Orbiter Processing Facility-3 (OPF-3) where they paused for a "nose-to-nose" photo opportunity at Kennedy Space Center in this NASA handout photo dated August 11, 2011. Discovery, which temporarily was being stored in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), is switching places with Endeavour, which has been undergoing decommissioning in OPF-1. Discovery will be...more

Monday, August 15, 2011

Space Shuttles Discovery (R) and Endeavour go their separate ways outside Orbiter Processing Facility-3 (OPF-3) where they paused for a "nose-to-nose" photo opportunity at Kennedy Space Center in this NASA handout photo dated August 11, 2011. Discovery, which temporarily was being stored in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), is switching places with Endeavour, which has been undergoing decommissioning in OPF-1. Discovery will be rolled into OPF-1 and Endeavour into the VAB. Discovery will undergo further preparations for public display at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia. Endeavour will be stored in the VAB until October when it will be moved into OPF-2 for further work to get it ready for public display at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/NASA/Frankie Martin/Handout

Close
8 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Libyans mourn as they bury a rebel killed in the industrial area of Brega by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, during a funeral in Benghazi August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Monday, August 15, 2011

Libyans mourn as they bury a rebel killed in the industrial area of Brega by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, during a funeral in Benghazi August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
9 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

President Barack Obama jokes with Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson (L) as Obama holds a certificate of part ownership of the Super Bowl XLV champions, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, August 15, 2011

President Barack Obama jokes with Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson (L) as Obama holds a certificate of part ownership of the Super Bowl XLV champions, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Smoke rises in the city of Latakia August 14, 2011. Syrian tanks and navy ships shelled the main Mediterranean port city of Latakia on Sunday, residents and rights groups said, killing 24 people as President Bashar al-Assad's forces launched an offensive by land and sea to crush protests against his rule. REUTERS/Handout

Monday, August 15, 2011

Smoke rises in the city of Latakia August 14, 2011. Syrian tanks and navy ships shelled the main Mediterranean port city of Latakia on Sunday, residents and rights groups said, killing 24 people as President Bashar al-Assad's forces launched an offensive by land and sea to crush protests against his rule. REUTERS/Handout

Close
11 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Police officers raid a property in Pimlico, London August 12, 2011. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is under growing pressure to abandon plans to cut police funding, part of the government's austerity drive, after the worst looting and rioting in decades hit cities across England. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Monday, August 15, 2011

Police officers raid a property in Pimlico, London August 12, 2011. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is under growing pressure to abandon plans to cut police funding, part of the government's austerity drive, after the worst looting and rioting in decades hit cities across England. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Close
12 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) takes off his tie as he meets with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev during the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan August 12, 2011. Medvedev took off his tie after Nazarbayev told him that the CSTO summit was an informal meeting. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

Monday, August 15, 2011

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) takes off his tie as he meets with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev during the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan August 12, 2011. Medvedev took off his tie after Nazarbayev told him that the CSTO summit was an informal meeting. REUTERS/Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

Close
13 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

FC Servette's Ishmael Yartey reacts after a missed opportunity during their Super League soccer match against Neuchatel Xamax in Neuchatel, Switzerland August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Monday, August 15, 2011

FC Servette's Ishmael Yartey reacts after a missed opportunity during their Super League soccer match against Neuchatel Xamax in Neuchatel, Switzerland August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
14 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Mexican matador Diego Silveti is pushed to the ground by a bull during a bullfight at the Begona Festival in Gijon, northern Spain August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Monday, August 15, 2011

Mexican matador Diego Silveti is pushed to the ground by a bull during a bullfight at the Begona Festival in Gijon, northern Spain August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
15 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Interior Ministry officers detain opposition activists for violation of law and order during a rally to protest against policies conducted by Russian authorities, in central Moscow August 12, 2011. Opposition supporters held a rally dubbed the Day of Wrath on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Nikolay Korchekov

Monday, August 15, 2011

Interior Ministry officers detain opposition activists for violation of law and order during a rally to protest against policies conducted by Russian authorities, in central Moscow August 12, 2011. Opposition supporters held a rally dubbed the Day of Wrath on Friday, local media reported. REUTERS/Nikolay Korchekov

Close
16 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

Recently arrived refugees from Somalia bury the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed who died of acute severe malnutrition and dehydration, at the Kobe refugee camp, 60 km (37 miles) from Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 12, 2011. Sahro and her family of eight arrived at the refugee camp 26 days ago after walking for 30 days from Modalita village in Somalia, and she suffered for two weeks before succumbing to the...more

Monday, August 15, 2011

Recently arrived refugees from Somalia bury the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed who died of acute severe malnutrition and dehydration, at the Kobe refugee camp, 60 km (37 miles) from Dolo Ado near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 12, 2011. Sahro and her family of eight arrived at the refugee camp 26 days ago after walking for 30 days from Modalita village in Somalia, and she suffered for two weeks before succumbing to the drought and famine related complications. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
17 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

A woman takes part in a SlutWalk rally against sexual abuse in central Berlin, August 13, 2011. SlutWalk is protest movement that attract thousands of people in various cities who rally to denote sexual inequality in general and, in particular, the injustice of blaming the victim rather than the rapist or abuser, the organisers said during speeches at the rally. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, August 15, 2011

A woman takes part in a SlutWalk rally against sexual abuse in central Berlin, August 13, 2011. SlutWalk is protest movement that attract thousands of people in various cities who rally to denote sexual inequality in general and, in particular, the injustice of blaming the victim rather than the rapist or abuser, the organisers said during speeches at the rally. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
18 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, August 15, 2011

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
19 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

A man places a corn kernel in a jar as he places a vote for Republican presidential candidate and former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 15, 2011

A man places a corn kernel in a jar as he places a vote for Republican presidential candidate and former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
20 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

A man wades through the flooded banks of the Tawi river after recovering his belongings, outside his submerged house in Jammu August 12, 2011. Heavy rains triggered floods in the Tawi, local media reported. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Monday, August 15, 2011

A man wades through the flooded banks of the Tawi river after recovering his belongings, outside his submerged house in Jammu August 12, 2011. Heavy rains triggered floods in the Tawi, local media reported. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
21 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

A heap of cars destroyed by the March 11earthquake and tsunami is seen at a devastated area in Rikuzentakata, north of Japan, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, August 15, 2011

A heap of cars destroyed by the March 11earthquake and tsunami is seen at a devastated area in Rikuzentakata, north of Japan, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
22 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

A French monk joins pilgrims in a game of tug of war in Oviedo, northern Spain, August 14, 2011 during celebrations leading up to Pope Benedict's visit to Spain on August 18-21 for World Youth Day. Up to a million pilgrims are expected to attend various events during the week, culminating in the Pope's arrival in Madrid. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Monday, August 15, 2011

A French monk joins pilgrims in a game of tug of war in Oviedo, northern Spain, August 14, 2011 during celebrations leading up to Pope Benedict's visit to Spain on August 18-21 for World Youth Day. Up to a million pilgrims are expected to attend various events during the week, culminating in the Pope's arrival in Madrid. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
23 / 24
Monday, August 15, 2011

People stand at a makeshift memorial in front of the home of a 32-year-old pregnant woman who was killed by one of her pit bulls, her mauled body found by her husband, in Pacifica, California August 12, 2011. The woman was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon at the couple's home in the seaside village south of San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Monday, August 15, 2011

People stand at a makeshift memorial in front of the home of a 32-year-old pregnant woman who was killed by one of her pit bulls, her mauled body found by her husband, in Pacifica, California August 12, 2011. The woman was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon at the couple's home in the seaside village south of San Francisco. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

1:35am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:26am GMT

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

All Collections

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Educating America

All Collections

Educating America

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First lady Trump

All Collections

First lady Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Obama goes kitesurfing

All Collections

Obama goes kitesurfing

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

View More Slideshows »