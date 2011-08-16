Editor's Choice

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (L) is kissed on the forehead by his son Alaa in the courtroom during his trial at the police academy in Cairo, in this still image taken from video, August 15, 2011. The judge presiding over the trial of Hosni Mubarak on Monday ordered TV cameras out of the courtroom until the case concludes, enraging opponents of the deposed president who vowed to challenge the decision with protests in downtown Cairo. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV