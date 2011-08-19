Editor's Choice
Local residents run away from waves by a tidal bore surging past a barrier onto a road on the bank of the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 17, 2011. Qiantang river is one of the few places in the world where the tidal phenomenon occurs, when an incoming tide forms a wave that travels up a river against the direction of the river's current. The Chinese characters on the wall read "A moment of carelessness, a lifetime of pain." REUTERS/China Daily
Aiden Barnett, 2, plays in his family's trailer home at a Federal Emergency Management Agency temporary housing site in Joplin, Missouri August 18, 2011. Residents are still recovering and rebuilding from a devastating tornado that ripped through Joplin in late May, killing nearly 160 people and destroying more than 8,000 homes and other structures. Barnett and his parents were displaced by the tornado and had just received the keys to their temporary home. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Bishops protect themselves from the sun as they wait for the start of a welcoming celebration for Pope Benedict XVI as part of the World Youth Day festivities in central Madrid, August 18, 2011. Pope Benedict, starting a trip to recession hit-Spain that has been marked by protests over its high costs, on Thursday denounced economic structures that put profits ahead of people and the common good. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A student shouts slogans through a plastic banner during a rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, Chile August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
President Barack Obama holds a baby after landing in Buzzard's Bay before boarding Marine One to take him to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Relatives react after their arrival at a crime scene where four taxi drivers were shot dead at the Mexican beach resort of Acapulco August 18, 2011. According to local media, unidentified gunmen opened fire on four people in a taxi rank, with three men ending up dead outside their vehicles and one inside his car. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wearing portraits of Hazare attend a protest against corruption in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, August 18, 2011. India's beleaguered government caved in to popular fury over corruption on Wednesday after thousands protested across the country, granting permission for a self-styled Gandhian crusader to stage a 15-day hunger strike in public. Hazare was arrested on Tuesday, hours ahead of a planned fast to demand tougher laws against the graft that plagues Indian society from top to bottom. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Actor Danny DeVito lies down by his star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Workers build a monument around a building at School Number 1 in the North Ossetian town of Beslan August 18, 2011. Russia will mark the anniversary of the 2004 Beslan school siege by Islamic militants in North Ossetia, in which over 330 people died, more than half of them children, on September 1. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev (RUSSIA - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST ANNIVERSARY EDUCATION)
A cow runs pass a U.S Army soldier from Charlie Company 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco taking a position in a village during a foot patrol in eastern Afghanistan Chaw Kay district in Kunar province August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A boy looks at the blackboard as a teacher stands on the desk and writes mathematical problems in a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, on the outskirts of Beijing, May 13, 2011. China has shut down 24 schools for the children of migrant workers in Beijing forcing more than 14,000 students to drop out, state media said, sparking anger among parents who say they face discrimination. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files
Abdul Qudoos (R), brother of Shazad Ali and Abdul Musavir, embraces an unidentified family member as prayers are held at Summerfield Park before the funeral for the three men killed while guarding against looters in Winson Green area of Birmingham August 18, 2011. Haroon Jahan, Shazad Ali and Abdul Musavir, all British Pakistanis, were killed in the early hours last Wednesday during a wave of disorder and looting. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Rebel fighters celebrate after taking control of the coastal town of Sabratha, 65 km (40 miles) west of Tripoli, August 18, 2011. Libyan rebels seized an oil refinery in the city of Zawiyah and took control of Sabratha further west on the main highway from Tripoli to Tunisia on Thursday, further isolating Muammar Gaddafi's stronghold. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A girl uses her cell phone at Pukkelpop outdoor music festival after a tent collapsed following a heavy storm near Hasselt, northern Belgium, August 18, 2011. Three people were killed after a storm ripped through a pop festival in Belgium on Thursday. A further 40 festival-goers were injured, seven of them seriously, when a brief burst of high winds and heavy rain flattened tents, uprooted trees, pulled the roof off a stage and brought down giant screens, officials said. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet
Braga's Alan (L) fights for the ball with Young Boys' Elsad Zverotic during their Europa League playoff first leg soccer match at Braga's city stadium August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A Palestinian carries an injured woman into Al-Shifa hospital, after an overnight Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 19, 2011. Israeli aircraft struck Hamas security installations in Gaza on Friday, killing at least one Palestinian, in further retaliation for attacks along the Egyptian border in which eight Israelis died. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Players from American Georgetown University men's basketball team and China's Bayi men's basketball team fight during a basketball friendly game at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Arena August 18, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Pet bird Xiao Nuo pecks at the flash while perched on the lens of a camera during an interview by local media with its owner in Kunming, Yunnan province, China August 18, 2011. The bird is attracted to cameras and will approach and investigate any cameras it sees, according to the owner. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Visitors play ''Diablo'' at the Blizzard exhibition stand during the Gamescom 2011 fair in Cologne August 18, 2011. The Gamescom convention, Europe's largest video games trade fair, runs from August 17 to August 21. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
U.S. astronaut Christopher Cassidy (L), and Russian astronauts Pavel Vinogradov (R) and Alexandr Misurkin practise the procedure for a water landing during a training exercise near Moscow August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Remezovo
Pilgrims pray together after a welcoming celebration for Pope Benedict XVI as part of the World Youth Day festivities in central Madrid, August 18, 2011. Pope Benedict, starting a trip to recession hit Spain that has been marked by protests over its high costs, on Thursday denounced economic structures that put profits ahead of people and the common good. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman fans herself as she waits for the start of a bullfight at the Malagueta bullring in Malaga, southern Spain, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Toronto Argonauts running back Andre Durie is tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Lance Frazier (15) during the first half of their CFL football game in Toronto August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Sumo wrestlers prepare for a meal after training during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan August 6, 2011. Sumo wrestlers prepare for a meal after training during a summer camp at their freshly rebuilt stable in Soma in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan, August 6, 2011. The wrestlers, eager to give back to the community that has hosted their summer training for 20 years, have returned to the Japanese port district that was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, just 50 km (31 miles) away from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant which continues to leak radiation. Having the wrestlers return as if it was any other summer is seen by many as a vital step to lift morale as survivors make fragile attempts to rebuild their shattered lives. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao