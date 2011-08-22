Edition:
A wounded Afghan policeman is carried away from the site of an attack on offices belonging to the British Council in Kabul, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, August 22, 2011

A wounded Afghan policeman is carried away from the site of an attack on offices belonging to the British Council in Kabul, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Somali woman sweeps a red carpet near Turkish and Somali national flags before Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's arrival at Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST Photo

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Somali woman sweeps a red carpet near Turkish and Somali national flags before Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's arrival at Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST Photo

Monday, August 22, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters run for cover from incoming fire as they advance through the town of Maia, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Monday, August 22, 2011

Nuns sing as they wait for Pope Benedict XVI's departure from the monastery of El Escorial in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, near Madrid, on the second day of his four-day visit to Spain coinciding with the World Youth Day festivities, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Monday, August 22, 2011

A man rests under the sun after bathing in mud in the village of Ovca near Belgrade, August 21, 2011. In the "Ovcanska Spa" the water is salty and comes out from the depth of several hundred meters with high mineral content (having 28 various minerals). Locals believe that various vein diseases, rheumatics, sciatica, and vision disorders are treated by curative mud and mineral water. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, August 22, 2011

Men run away from burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, as they explode after they were attacked on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Monday, August 22, 2011

A woman uses a mobile phone at a bicycle repairing shop in the entrance to a traditional alleyway, or Hutong , in central Beijing, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, August 22, 2011

An Egyptian army soldier looks on near the Israeli embassy as protesters shout slogans against Israel during a protest in front of the Israeli embassy in Cairo, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, August 22, 2011

A man lets off fireworks near the courthouse in Benghazi to celebrate the entry of rebel fighters into Tripoli, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Monday, August 22, 2011

A relative mourns during the funeral of sisters Flora Gez and Shula Kralinsky and their husbands Moshe Gez and Dov Kralinsky in the central town of Kfar Saba, Israel, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nir ELias

Monday, August 22, 2011

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez takes part in an ecumenic ceremony to pray for his health and cancer treatment at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Monday, August 22, 2011

Sunlight cuts across the paving stones painted with the names of kids killed by violence in a memorial in Chicago, August 3, 2011. Diane Latiker opened her home to allow neighborhood teens to escape the violence of the neighborhood of Roseland and called the program "Kids Off the Block" or KOB. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 22, 2011

Pilgrims play with water as they take their places before a Via Crucis as part of the World Youth Day festivities in central Madrid, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Monday, August 22, 2011

Freddy Nock from Switzerland balances on the ropeway of a cable car leading on Germany's highest mountain, the 2,962 metre (9,718 feet) Zugspitze, near the southern Bavarian resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, August 22, 2011

Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre leave on a pontoon after a visit to Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, August 22, 2011

A woman sits next to her children as they wait for medical care at Camp Seyidka, a camp for displaced people, in Mogadishu, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Monday, August 22, 2011

Soldiers of the presidential guard take part in a changing of the guard ceremony in front of the presidential palace in Brasilia, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, August 22, 2011

Members of Pombas Urbanas Theatre perform during a campaign called "Bank Workers are not machines" in Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, August 19, 2011. . REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, August 22, 2011

Racing Club's Matias Cahais (bottom) fights for the ball with Banfield's Victor Lopez during their Argentine First Division soccer match in Banfield, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Monday, August 22, 2011

U.S Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco climb down from the top of the hill which overlooks the river Darya ye Kunar in eastern Afghanistan Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Monday, August 22, 2011

Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, starts up the engine for a cultivator at his Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, August 22, 2011

Police make way for a car carrying veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare as his supporters crowd around after he leaves Tihar jail in New Delhi, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Monday, August 22, 2011

A member of the Palestinian security forces takes part in a training session in the West Bank city of Jenin, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Monday, August 22, 2011

Olympique Marseille's Mathieu Valbuena (L) attempts a kick in front of Saint-Etienne's Faouzi Ghoulam during their French Ligue 1 match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Monday, August 22, 2011

A couple cools down in the hot weather at a swimming pool near the Bund of the Huangpu River, in Shanghai, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, August 22, 2011

A wounded Palestinian is wheeled into al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City after an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, August 22, 2011

Afghan National Army soldiers play cricket on a helipad at FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Monday, August 22, 2011

Palestinian children wait for other family members to go through security checks to cross into Jerusalem from Israel's Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, during the third Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Monday, August 22, 2011

A car drives past a pile of wrecked vehicles, destroyed by the March 11th earthquake and tsunami, at a devastated area in Rikuzentakata, north of Japan, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Palestinian woman collects her belongings from a damaged bedroom after an Israeli air strike in Gaza, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, August 22, 2011

Bodies of gunmen are seen at a ranch in the municipality of Agualenguas, some 75 miles from Monterrey, Mexico, August 18, 2011. Ten gunmen were killed, another arrested and one soldier injured during a military operation at a ranch used by hitmen, according to local media and the army. The army also seized guns, ammunition, grenades, a package of marijuana and five vehicles during the incident. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

Monday, August 22, 2011

Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge visit the Summerfield Community Centre, in the Winson Green area of Birmingham, August 19, 2011. Prince William and Catherine visited areas affected by last week's violent disturbances in Birmingham. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

Monday, August 22, 2011

A family member sits near the body of Abid, 34, who was killed in a suicide bomb blast at a mosque in Jamrud, located in Pakistan's Khyber region August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Monday, August 22, 2011

A phone hangs above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening of the market, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, August 22, 2011

An ultra-Orthodox Jews carry books as they clear out a synagogue in the Israeli city of Ashdod which was damaged by a rocket fired from Gaza, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Monday, August 22, 2011

Shopkeepers (R) sit next to mannequins outside their stalls as they wait for customers at a Ramadan bazaar ahead of Eid al-Fitri festival in Kuala Lumpur, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Monday, August 22, 2011

Oakland Athletics batter Jemile Weeks (R) slides safe into second base ahead of Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Yunel Escobar during the fifth inning of their game in Oakland, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Monday, August 22, 2011

Fans of Santos and Morelia react during the Mexican league championship soccer match after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 20, 2011. The soccer match in Mexico's first division was abandoned on Saturday after a shoot-out just outside the stadium shocked players and fans alike in the northern city of Torreon. Players ran to the dressing room and fans dived for cover when the shots...more

Monday, August 22, 2011

Police use water cannons in front of the Rote Flora alternative cultural centre during clashes at the so- called street party "Schanzenfest" in the Schanze district in Hamburg, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Monday, August 22, 2011

Newcastle United's Joey Barton (L) scuffles with Sunderland's Phil Bardsley during their English Premier League match in Sunderland, northern England August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Monday, August 22, 2011

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is pictured in the back of a police car as he arrives at a court in Oslo, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Scanpix/Thomas Winje Oeijord

Monday, August 22, 2011

A civilian holds a shotgun as he joins a celebration in the town of Maia after Libyan rebel fighters pushed to within 15 miles of Tripoli, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Monday, August 22, 2011

A child is dressed as Lord Krishna near the Krishna Temple during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, August 22, 2011

Members of an international religious movement called the White Brotherhood perform a ritual dance near Babreka lake, in Rila Mountain, some 62 miles south of Sofia, August 19, 2011, as part of celebration of their New Year, in Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Monday, August 22, 2011

Gary Hunt of the United Kingdom dives in the final round of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2011 competition in Boston, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, August 22, 2011

A gazelle stands in what local residents say is the bombed out ruins of the compound of Abdullah Al-Senussi, head of the Libyan Intelligence Service and brother in law of Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, August 22, 2011

A Russian Air Force Su-27 Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) jet fighter performs during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Monday, August 22, 2011

Children look out of a window of the baby home at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala, India, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

