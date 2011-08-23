Editor's choice
Libyan rebel fighters return fire during an attack by pro-Gaddafi forces after rebels seized a Gaddafi army women's officer training center in Tripoli, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A girl covers her eyes as she stands with her mother at the Hagadera refugee settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Lutheran World Relief
Afghan policemen train at a live firing range in the central province of Bamiyan, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Residents and the media gather near the site of burning tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, which were attacked by unidentified gunmen on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Villagers jump as they perform a folk dance for visiting tourists in Zhenxing village in Jinggu county, Yunnan province, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai, August 22, 2011. Janmashtami marks the birthday of Hindu god Krishna. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden reacts with a wrestler before a Mongolian wrestling performance during his meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Sukhbaatar Batbold (R) in Ulan Bator, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Zeev Rozenberg
Wingwalker Todd Green falls from John Mohr's Steerman aircraft to his death, after losing his grip while trying to perform a transfer to the helicopter during Selfridge Air Show, less than 30 miles from Detroit, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Angell
A homeless man begs for money in downtown Los Angeles, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Somali government soldier shoots at close range to execute two former soldiers Abdi Sankus Abdi (R) and Abdullahi Jinow Guure (L) at the Iskola Bulisiya square in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 22, 2011. The military court of the Transitional Federal Government (TFG) executed Abdi, 31, and Guure, 29, after they were found guilty of killing another soldier and a civilian on the basis of witness testimony, the Chairman of the...more
A car stops near a fire barricade set by fugitives at the entrance of el-Sheikh Zoyed city in North Sinai, Egypt, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs (27) lands on top of Chicago Bears safety Chris Harris as he scores on a run in the second quarter of their pre-season NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Saif Al-Islam, son of Muammar Gaddafi, greets supporters in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Tashawna Green's daughter Taishaun, 6, reaches into the freezer for an ice pop at her home in Queens Village, New York August 21, 2011. Green who up until recently worked 25 hours a week at Target, is on food stamps and says a good number of her colleagues are too. Green made $8.08 an hour working for Target. "It's a good thing that the government helps, but if employers paid enough and gave enough hours, then we wouldn't need to...more
The new Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is shown in Washington, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A soldier stands in front of a wall of speakers which was used for anti-China propaganda at the Mashan observatory in Kinmen, one of Taiwan's offshore islands, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra speaks during a group interview in Tokyo, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
German Chancellor and head of the German Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) Angela Merkel awaits the start of a party board meeting in Berlin, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Israel's President Shimon Peres (R) and Ashdod Mayor Yehiel Lasri eat popsicles during a visit to a shopping mall in Ashdod to show solidarity with the residents of southern Israel, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Libyans living in Turkey wave a flag of the Kingdom of Libya during a protest against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi outside the Libyan embassy in Ankara, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A member of the Boi do Seu Teodoro musical group performs at their annual cultural festival in the city of Sobradinho in Brasilia, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) scores against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wave Indian national flags on the seventh day of Hazare's fast at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A member of the media stands in the atrium of the Rixos hotel as one half of the hotel experiences a power cut, in Tripoli, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
