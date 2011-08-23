Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters return fire during an attack by pro-Gaddafi forces after rebels seized a Gaddafi army women's officer training center in Tripoli, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters return fire during an attack by pro-Gaddafi forces after rebels seized a Gaddafi army women's officer training center in Tripoli, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
1 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A girl covers her eyes as she stands with her mother at the Hagadera refugee settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Lutheran World Relief

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A girl covers her eyes as she stands with her mother at the Hagadera refugee settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Lutheran World Relief

Close
2 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Afghan policemen train at a live firing range in the central province of Bamiyan, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Afghan policemen train at a live firing range in the central province of Bamiyan, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
3 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Residents and the media gather near the site of burning tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, which were attacked by unidentified gunmen on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Residents and the media gather near the site of burning tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, which were attacked by unidentified gunmen on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
4 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Villagers jump as they perform a folk dance for visiting tourists in Zhenxing village in Jinggu county, Yunnan province, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Villagers jump as they perform a folk dance for visiting tourists in Zhenxing village in Jinggu county, Yunnan province, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Close
5 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai, August 22, 2011. Janmashtami marks the birthday of Hindu god Krishna. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai, August 22, 2011. Janmashtami marks the birthday of Hindu god Krishna. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden reacts with a wrestler before a Mongolian wrestling performance during his meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Sukhbaatar Batbold (R) in Ulan Bator, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Zeev Rozenberg

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden reacts with a wrestler before a Mongolian wrestling performance during his meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Sukhbaatar Batbold (R) in Ulan Bator, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Zeev Rozenberg

Close
7 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Wingwalker Todd Green falls from John Mohr's Steerman aircraft to his death, after losing his grip while trying to perform a transfer to the helicopter during Selfridge Air Show, less than 30 miles from Detroit, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Angell

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Wingwalker Todd Green falls from John Mohr's Steerman aircraft to his death, after losing his grip while trying to perform a transfer to the helicopter during Selfridge Air Show, less than 30 miles from Detroit, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/David Angell

Close
8 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A homeless man begs for money in downtown Los Angeles, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A homeless man begs for money in downtown Los Angeles, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Somali government soldier shoots at close range to execute two former soldiers Abdi Sankus Abdi (R) and Abdullahi Jinow Guure (L) at the Iskola Bulisiya square in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 22, 2011. The military court of the Transitional Federal Government (TFG) executed Abdi, 31, and Guure, 29, after they were found guilty of killing another soldier and a civilian on the basis of witness testimony, the Chairman of the...more

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Somali government soldier shoots at close range to execute two former soldiers Abdi Sankus Abdi (R) and Abdullahi Jinow Guure (L) at the Iskola Bulisiya square in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 22, 2011. The military court of the Transitional Federal Government (TFG) executed Abdi, 31, and Guure, 29, after they were found guilty of killing another soldier and a civilian on the basis of witness testimony, the Chairman of the Military Court Hassan Mohamed Hussein Mungab said. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
10 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A car stops near a fire barricade set by fugitives at the entrance of el-Sheikh Zoyed city in North Sinai, Egypt, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A car stops near a fire barricade set by fugitives at the entrance of el-Sheikh Zoyed city in North Sinai, Egypt, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
11 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs (27) lands on top of Chicago Bears safety Chris Harris as he scores on a run in the second quarter of their pre-season NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs (27) lands on top of Chicago Bears safety Chris Harris as he scores on a run in the second quarter of their pre-season NFL game in East Rutherford, New Jersey August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
12 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Saif Al-Islam, son of Muammar Gaddafi, greets supporters in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Saif Al-Islam, son of Muammar Gaddafi, greets supporters in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
13 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Tashawna Green's daughter Taishaun, 6, reaches into the freezer for an ice pop at her home in Queens Village, New York August 21, 2011. Green who up until recently worked 25 hours a week at Target, is on food stamps and says a good number of her colleagues are too. Green made $8.08 an hour working for Target. "It's a good thing that the government helps, but if employers paid enough and gave enough hours, then we wouldn't need to...more

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Tashawna Green's daughter Taishaun, 6, reaches into the freezer for an ice pop at her home in Queens Village, New York August 21, 2011. Green who up until recently worked 25 hours a week at Target, is on food stamps and says a good number of her colleagues are too. Green made $8.08 an hour working for Target. "It's a good thing that the government helps, but if employers paid enough and gave enough hours, then we wouldn't need to be on food stamps." REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
14 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

The new Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is shown in Washington, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

The new Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is shown in Washington, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A soldier stands in front of a wall of speakers which was used for anti-China propaganda at the Mashan observatory in Kinmen, one of Taiwan's offshore islands, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A soldier stands in front of a wall of speakers which was used for anti-China propaganda at the Mashan observatory in Kinmen, one of Taiwan's offshore islands, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
16 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra speaks during a group interview in Tokyo, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Thailand's former premier Thaksin Shinawatra speaks during a group interview in Tokyo, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
17 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

German Chancellor and head of the German Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) Angela Merkel awaits the start of a party board meeting in Berlin, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

German Chancellor and head of the German Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) Angela Merkel awaits the start of a party board meeting in Berlin, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
18 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Israel's President Shimon Peres (R) and Ashdod Mayor Yehiel Lasri eat popsicles during a visit to a shopping mall in Ashdod to show solidarity with the residents of southern Israel, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Israel's President Shimon Peres (R) and Ashdod Mayor Yehiel Lasri eat popsicles during a visit to a shopping mall in Ashdod to show solidarity with the residents of southern Israel, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
19 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyans living in Turkey wave a flag of the Kingdom of Libya during a protest against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi outside the Libyan embassy in Ankara, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyans living in Turkey wave a flag of the Kingdom of Libya during a protest against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi outside the Libyan embassy in Ankara, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
20 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A member of the Boi do Seu Teodoro musical group performs at their annual cultural festival in the city of Sobradinho in Brasilia, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A member of the Boi do Seu Teodoro musical group performs at their annual cultural festival in the city of Sobradinho in Brasilia, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
21 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) scores against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) scores against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
22 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wave Indian national flags on the seventh day of Hazare's fast at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wave Indian national flags on the seventh day of Hazare's fast at the Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
23 / 24
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A member of the media stands in the atrium of the Rixos hotel as one half of the hotel experiences a power cut, in Tripoli, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A member of the media stands in the atrium of the Rixos hotel as one half of the hotel experiences a power cut, in Tripoli, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

All Collections

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

3:40pm GMT

amfAR New York Gala

All Collections

amfAR New York Gala

2:50pm GMT

Hair styling with fire

All Collections

Hair styling with fire

1:36pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:40pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:55am GMT

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

All Collections

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Giant sinkholes

All Collections

Giant sinkholes

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

View More Slideshows »