A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare holds his portrait on the ninth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 24, 2011. India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has called an all-party meeting for Wednesday to seek an end to nationwide protests led by the 74-year-old Anna Hazare whose health is a growing concern as the self-styled Gandhian activist enters the second week of fasting. Hazare has lost nearly six kg since he began his fast to demand a bill for creating an autonomous, powerful anti-corruption agency -- the Lokpal -- a campaign that has drawn support from the middle class and seen tens of thousands protest against Singh's government. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi