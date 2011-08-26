Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Friday, August 26, 2011

Dora Chavez (front R), mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, cries after the body of her daughter was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Friday, August 26, 2011

Dora Chavez (front R), mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, cries after the body of her daughter was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
1 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

Three captured Taliban insurgents are presented to the media in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mustafa Andaleb

Friday, August 26, 2011

Three captured Taliban insurgents are presented to the media in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mustafa Andaleb

Close
2 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago, Chile, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Friday, August 26, 2011

A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago, Chile, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Close
3 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

A member of a special unit of the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) police force takes part in an anti-terrorist and hostage rescue drill in eastern Sarajevo, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, August 26, 2011

A member of a special unit of the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) police force takes part in an anti-terrorist and hostage rescue drill in eastern Sarajevo, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

With storm clouds looming in the background, Charlotte residents Mark and Denise Flanders and daughter Verity enjoy their vacation on the east end of Ocean Isle Beach in Southeastern North Carolina, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Friday, August 26, 2011

With storm clouds looming in the background, Charlotte residents Mark and Denise Flanders and daughter Verity enjoy their vacation on the east end of Ocean Isle Beach in Southeastern North Carolina, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
5 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk to catch a cab in New York, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, August 26, 2011

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk to catch a cab in New York, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
6 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters react as they search for snipers while fighting for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Slim area in Tripoli, August 25, 2011.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, August 26, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters react as they search for snipers while fighting for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Slim area in Tripoli, August 25, 2011.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
7 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

People slaughter a pig outside the Municipal building in Cuernvaca, Mexico, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

Friday, August 26, 2011

People slaughter a pig outside the Municipal building in Cuernvaca, Mexico, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

Close
8 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

A medic and Libyan rebel fighter carry the body of a comrade during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, August 26, 2011

A medic and Libyan rebel fighter carry the body of a comrade during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
9 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

The setting sun hits Peter Cooper Village, a residential development, in Manhattan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, August 26, 2011

The setting sun hits Peter Cooper Village, a residential development, in Manhattan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters stand guard over a detainee during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, August 26, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters stand guard over a detainee during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
11 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

Libyans mourn during the burial of a rebel fighter killed by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in the industrial area of Ben Jawad, in Benghazi, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Friday, August 26, 2011

Libyans mourn during the burial of a rebel fighter killed by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in the industrial area of Ben Jawad, in Benghazi, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
12 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

People watch outside a shanty at the supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare at a rally against corruption in Mumbai, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, August 26, 2011

People watch outside a shanty at the supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare at a rally against corruption in Mumbai, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
13 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

A man accused of being a Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi loyalist mercenary sits in a rebel vehicle in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, August 26, 2011

A man accused of being a Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi loyalist mercenary sits in a rebel vehicle in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

People look at a wax figure and a capsule containing blood of the late beatified Pope John Paul II on displayed at the Basilica of the virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico city, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Friday, August 26, 2011

People look at a wax figure and a capsule containing blood of the late beatified Pope John Paul II on displayed at the Basilica of the virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico city, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
15 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

A government soldier maintains order as internally displaced women jostle to receive relief food from a distribution centre in Hodon district in the south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Friday, August 26, 2011

A government soldier maintains order as internally displaced women jostle to receive relief food from a distribution centre in Hodon district in the south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
16 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter fires his weapon during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, August 26, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter fires his weapon during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
17 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Force Bronco, prepare their weapons for their overnight mission in FOB Bostick in Naray district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Friday, August 26, 2011

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Force Bronco, prepare their weapons for their overnight mission in FOB Bostick in Naray district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
18 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

Riot police clash with students during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Friday, August 26, 2011

Riot police clash with students during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Close
19 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

Slovan Bratislava's players throw their coach Weiss Vladimir into the air after winning their Europa League qualifying soccer match against AS Roma in Rome, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Friday, August 26, 2011

Slovan Bratislava's players throw their coach Weiss Vladimir into the air after winning their Europa League qualifying soccer match against AS Roma in Rome, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
20 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

AS Roma's goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg tries to stop a ball as he warms up before their Europa League qualifying soccer match against Slovan Bratislava in Rome, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Friday, August 26, 2011

AS Roma's goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg tries to stop a ball as he warms up before their Europa League qualifying soccer match against Slovan Bratislava in Rome, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
21 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

A woman waits for a train which will take to her hometown in Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

Friday, August 26, 2011

A woman waits for a train which will take to her hometown in Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

Close
22 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

A Palestinian boy carries a table inside a kindergarten that was damaged during an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, August 26, 2011

A Palestinian boy carries a table inside a kindergarten that was damaged during an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
23 / 24
Friday, August 26, 2011

A boy plays on a swing on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, August 26, 2011

A boy plays on a swing on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »