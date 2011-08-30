Edition:
Tuesday, August 30, 2011

A rebel fighter walks across a highway near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining stronghold, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A rebel fighter walks across a highway near the town of Abu Grein, west of Sirte, Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining stronghold, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Koji Murofushi (R) of Japan embraces his coach after winning the gold medal during the men's hammer throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Koji Murofushi (R) of Japan embraces his coach after winning the gold medal during the men's hammer throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Lazaro Borges of Cuba competes in the men's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Lazaro Borges of Cuba competes in the men's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Residents walk near a trailer as it sits on the beach after being washed out by Hurricane Irene at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Residents walk near a trailer as it sits on the beach after being washed out by Hurricane Irene at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, North Carolina August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Girls sit backstage before their performance at a local school in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Girls sit backstage before their performance at a local school in Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Policemen take pictures of the unfolding of a giant thangka, a religious silk embroidery or painting unique to Tibet, during the Shoton Festival at Drepung Monastery on the outskirts of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Policemen take pictures of the unfolding of a giant thangka, a religious silk embroidery or painting unique to Tibet, during the Shoton Festival at Drepung Monastery on the outskirts of Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Rescuers and volunteers carry the body of a victim from tonnes of garbage piled up after the retaining wall of a dumpsite collapsed, killing four people and damaging several houses at the height of Typhoon Nanmadol, locally known as Typhoon Mina, in Baguio City, north of Manila, August 29, 2011. Nanmadol hit the northern Philippines late last week. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers and volunteers carry the body of a victim from tonnes of garbage piled up after the retaining wall of a dumpsite collapsed, killing four people and damaging several houses at the height of Typhoon Nanmadol, locally known as Typhoon Mina, in Baguio City, north of Manila, August 29, 2011. Nanmadol hit the northern Philippines late last week. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Greenpeace radiation expert Iryna Labunska checks radiation levels at the Minami Fukushima kindergarten in Fukushima City, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Noriko Hayashi/Greenpeace

Greenpeace radiation expert Iryna Labunska checks radiation levels at the Minami Fukushima kindergarten in Fukushima City, August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Noriko Hayashi/Greenpeace

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

A maiden poses for a photographer at a makeshift studio before taking part in the final day of the annual Reed Dance at Ludzidzini, Swaziland, August 29, 2011. During the eight day ceremony, virgin girls cut reeds and present them to the Queen mother. The Reed Dance also allows Swaziland's King Mswati III, who currently has 13 wives, to choose a wife if he wishes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A maiden poses for a photographer at a makeshift studio before taking part in the final day of the annual Reed Dance at Ludzidzini, Swaziland, August 29, 2011. During the eight day ceremony, virgin girls cut reeds and present them to the Queen mother. The Reed Dance also allows Swaziland's King Mswati III, who currently has 13 wives, to choose a wife if he wishes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Fireworks light up the night sky during the opening ceremony at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Fireworks light up the night sky during the opening ceremony at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

(L to R) Miss Canada 2011 Chelsae Durocher, Miss Brazil 2011 Priscila Machado, Miss Australia 2011 Scherri-lee Biggs and Miss Finland 2011 Pia Pakarinen warm up before they play an exhibition soccer match in Sao Paulo August 29, 2011. The contestants are in Sao Paulo for the 2011 Miss Universe pageant which will be held September 12. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

(L to R) Miss Canada 2011 Chelsae Durocher, Miss Brazil 2011 Priscila Machado, Miss Australia 2011 Scherri-lee Biggs and Miss Finland 2011 Pia Pakarinen warm up before they play an exhibition soccer match in Sao Paulo August 29, 2011. The contestants are in Sao Paulo for the 2011 Miss Universe pageant which will be held September 12. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Police arrest a reveller on day two of the annual Notting Hill Carnival, central London, one of Europe's biggest street parties, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Police arrest a reveller on day two of the annual Notting Hill Carnival, central London, one of Europe's biggest street parties, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Mayor Luca Sellari displays Filettino's own bank currency, the "Fiorito", at his office in Filettino, east of Rome, August 29, 2011. Filettino, a small town in central Italy, is trying to go independent and mint its own money in protest against government austerity cuts. The town is rebelling against a proposal to merge the governments of towns with fewer than 1,000 inhabitants to save money. Filettino has only around 550 people,...more

Mayor Luca Sellari displays Filettino's own bank currency, the "Fiorito", at his office in Filettino, east of Rome, August 29, 2011. Filettino, a small town in central Italy, is trying to go independent and mint its own money in protest against government austerity cuts. The town is rebelling against a proposal to merge the governments of towns with fewer than 1,000 inhabitants to save money. Filettino has only around 550 people, but instead of merging with neighbouring Trevi, Sellari is trying to go it alone and set up a "principality" along the lines of the famous republic of San Marino to the north. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Muslims pray outside the Grand Mosque during the Muslim month of Ramadan in Mecca in the early hours of August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hassan Ali

Muslims pray outside the Grand Mosque during the Muslim month of Ramadan in Mecca in the early hours of August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hassan Ali

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

A devotee takes a holy dip at the Bagmati River while celebrating Kuse Aunse (Father's Day) at Gokarna Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee takes a holy dip at the Bagmati River while celebrating Kuse Aunse (Father's Day) at Gokarna Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

A soldier inspects the site of a blast inside Umm al-Qura mosque in Baghdad's Ghazaliya district, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

A soldier inspects the site of a blast inside Umm al-Qura mosque in Baghdad's Ghazaliya district, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

The words and numbers 'Revolution 69', symbolizing the year Muammar Gaddafi came into power, are seen on a donkey in Ras Lanuf, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

The words and numbers 'Revolution 69', symbolizing the year Muammar Gaddafi came into power, are seen on a donkey in Ras Lanuf, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR rest after their overnight duty at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry (the Wolfhounds), Task Force NO FEAR rest after their overnight duty at Observation Post Mace in eastern Afghanistan Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Dmitry Starodubtsev of Russia breaks his pole during the men's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Dmitry Starodubtsev of Russia breaks his pole during the men's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

A police officer walks past the body of a man who was shot dead by an armed passenger after attempting to rob a bus in Guatemala City, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A police officer walks past the body of a man who was shot dead by an armed passenger after attempting to rob a bus in Guatemala City, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

European Central Bank (ECB) President Jean-Claude Trichet (C) speaks during a debate on the current situation in the markets at the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

European Central Bank (ECB) President Jean-Claude Trichet (C) speaks during a debate on the current situation in the markets at the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

Britney Spears declines a kiss as she accepts the Video Vanguard award from Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Britney Spears declines a kiss as she accepts the Video Vanguard award from Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

A worker is seen in an unfinished miniature submarine at a workshop of Zhang Wuyi, a local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, in Qingling village, on the outskirts of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province, August 29, 2011. Zhang has successfully tested his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao", which is 3.6 m (12 feet) long, 1.8 m (6 feet) high, has a maximum diving depth of 20 m (65 feet), can...more

A worker is seen in an unfinished miniature submarine at a workshop of Zhang Wuyi, a local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, in Qingling village, on the outskirts of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province, August 29, 2011. Zhang has successfully tested his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao", which is 3.6 m (12 feet) long, 1.8 m (6 feet) high, has a maximum diving depth of 20 m (65 feet), can travel at a speed of 20 km per hour for 10 hours underwater and is shaped as a dolphin. "I hope to sell my submarine as a civil product at the price of about 100,000 yuan ($15,670) after safety tests, and a merchant has decided to order one in this month", Zhang said. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, August 30, 2011

A bike is parked on Highway 12, the main road that connects Cape Hatteras National Seashore to the mainland, after it was destroyed by Hurricane Irene in Rodanthe, North Carolina August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

A bike is parked on Highway 12, the main road that connects Cape Hatteras National Seashore to the mainland, after it was destroyed by Hurricane Irene in Rodanthe, North Carolina August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana

