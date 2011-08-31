The Earl of Glasgow, Patrick Boyle (L), and his son David, the Viscount Kelburn, pose for photographers as they look at graffiti paintings by Brazilian artists on the walls of Kelburn Castle near Largs, Scotland, August 30, 2011. Boyle, the owner of the castle, has written to Historic Scotland asking if the mural, which was completed by Brazillian graffiti artists in 2007, can be kept after the three-year time limit, which was put on the artwork by the local council, has expired. REUTERS/David Moir