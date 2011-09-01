Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Policemen and residents run as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhejiang province, China, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Policemen and residents run as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhejiang province, China, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
1 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Somali refugee child Fatuma Dayoo is treated in the stabilization unit for complications from severe malnourishment, in the International Rescue Committee hospital at Hagadera settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Somali refugee child Fatuma Dayoo is treated in the stabilization unit for complications from severe malnourishment, in the International Rescue Committee hospital at Hagadera settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
2 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Ugandan peacekeepers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) ride in an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) as they patrol the streets of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Ugandan peacekeepers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) ride in an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) as they patrol the streets of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
3 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

A man sits grieving next to the body of his eleven-year-old brother after his body was recovered from the site of a car bomb blast in Quetta, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Thursday, September 01, 2011

A man sits grieving next to the body of his eleven-year-old brother after his body was recovered from the site of a car bomb blast in Quetta, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
4 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

A man walks at the "Cais das Colunas", in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, September 01, 2011

A man walks at the "Cais das Colunas", in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
5 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Muslim women offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Don Bosco school grounds in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Muslim women offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Don Bosco school grounds in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Close
6 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Members of anti-Gaddafi forces escort Muammar Gaddafi's foreign minister Abdelati Obeidi in Janzour, a suburb west of Tripoli, August 31, 2011. Obeidi was arrested on Tuesday at his farm in Janzour, a Reuters correspondent said. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Members of anti-Gaddafi forces escort Muammar Gaddafi's foreign minister Abdelati Obeidi in Janzour, a suburb west of Tripoli, August 31, 2011. Obeidi was arrested on Tuesday at his farm in Janzour, a Reuters correspondent said. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Close
7 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

A museum employee poses for a photograph with a Union Flag recovered from the wreckage of the World Trade Center in New York following the 2001 attacks, at the Imperial War Museum in Manchester, northern England, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, September 01, 2011

A museum employee poses for a photograph with a Union Flag recovered from the wreckage of the World Trade Center in New York following the 2001 attacks, at the Imperial War Museum in Manchester, northern England, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
8 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Members of the media photograph medical student Tom Geliot being examined in the Diagnostics Development Unit at the Leicester Royal Infirmary in Leicester, central England, August 31, 2011. The University of Leicester researchers have surrounded a normal hospital bed with an unprecedented array of technology, including technology originally developed for space research to examine patients in a non-invasive way. It is designed to...more

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Members of the media photograph medical student Tom Geliot being examined in the Diagnostics Development Unit at the Leicester Royal Infirmary in Leicester, central England, August 31, 2011. The University of Leicester researchers have surrounded a normal hospital bed with an unprecedented array of technology, including technology originally developed for space research to examine patients in a non-invasive way. It is designed to detect the 'sight, smell and feel' of disease without the use of invasive probes, blood tests, or other time-consuming and uncomfortable procedures. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
9 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Flood waters from the Passaic River cover a used car lot in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Flood waters from the Passaic River cover a used car lot in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
10 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

U.S. actor George Clooney arrives on the "The Ides of March" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 01, 2011

U.S. actor George Clooney arrives on the "The Ides of March" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
11 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Girls pray next to a cemetery after Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Dakar, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Girls pray next to a cemetery after Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Dakar, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
12 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

A reveller is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Thursday, September 01, 2011

A reveller is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
13 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Crates of bank notes are guarded upon arrival at an airport in Benghazi, Libya, August 31, 2011. Britain's Royal Air Force on Wednesday flew a special mission to Libya -- freshly printed bank notes worth more than $1.5 billion which will be used to help its new rulers pay public workers and banks to replenish cash machines. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Crates of bank notes are guarded upon arrival at an airport in Benghazi, Libya, August 31, 2011. Britain's Royal Air Force on Wednesday flew a special mission to Libya -- freshly printed bank notes worth more than $1.5 billion which will be used to help its new rulers pay public workers and banks to replenish cash machines. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
14 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Rogerio Dutra Da Silva of Brazil hits a return to Louk Sorensen of Ireland during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Rogerio Dutra Da Silva of Brazil hits a return to Louk Sorensen of Ireland during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
15 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

A member of the anti-Gaddafi forces stands guard at a children's playground during celebrations for Eid al-Fitr in Tripoli, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, September 01, 2011

A member of the anti-Gaddafi forces stands guard at a children's playground during celebrations for Eid al-Fitr in Tripoli, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
16 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

A view through a shield shows informal settlers blocking anti-riot policemen during a clash as riot policemen try to go ahead with the demolition of their shanties in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, metro Manila, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Thursday, September 01, 2011

A view through a shield shows informal settlers blocking anti-riot policemen during a clash as riot policemen try to go ahead with the demolition of their shanties in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, metro Manila, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
17 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Actress Vanessa Redgrave (R) reacts as she stands with traveller Jean Sheridan outside the High Court in London, August 31, 2011. An attempt to prevent the eviction of families from the Dale Farm Traveller camp, near Basildon in southern England, was rejected at the High Court on Wednesday. More than 80 families face eviction from the the camp, ordered by the local council, following a decade-long row over unauthorised plots....more

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Actress Vanessa Redgrave (R) reacts as she stands with traveller Jean Sheridan outside the High Court in London, August 31, 2011. An attempt to prevent the eviction of families from the Dale Farm Traveller camp, near Basildon in southern England, was rejected at the High Court on Wednesday. More than 80 families face eviction from the the camp, ordered by the local council, following a decade-long row over unauthorised plots. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
18 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Students attend a protest against rising interest rates and for ten percent of the country's GDP to be allocated to education, in front of the Central Bank, in Brasilia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Students attend a protest against rising interest rates and for ten percent of the country's GDP to be allocated to education, in front of the Central Bank, in Brasilia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
19 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Police officers detain an activist during a protest to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution in St.Petersburg, August 31, 2011. Article 31 guarantees the right of assembly. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Police officers detain an activist during a protest to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution in St.Petersburg, August 31, 2011. Article 31 guarantees the right of assembly. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
20 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

A dancer in body paint waits for his performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in the southern Indian city of Kochi, August 31, 2011. The ten-day-long festival is celebrated annually in India's southern coastal state of Kerala to symbolise the return of King Mahabali to meet his beloved subjects. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Thursday, September 01, 2011

A dancer in body paint waits for his performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in the southern Indian city of Kochi, August 31, 2011. The ten-day-long festival is celebrated annually in India's southern coastal state of Kerala to symbolise the return of King Mahabali to meet his beloved subjects. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Close
21 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Mexico's David De la Mora (L) punches Japan's Koki Kameda during their WBA Bantamweight title bout in Tokyo, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Mexico's David De la Mora (L) punches Japan's Koki Kameda during their WBA Bantamweight title bout in Tokyo, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
22 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter stands guard as his compatriots attend the Eid Al Fitr prayer in Tripoli, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Thursday, September 01, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter stands guard as his compatriots attend the Eid Al Fitr prayer in Tripoli, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
23 / 24
Thursday, September 01, 2011

Irina Falconi of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 01, 2011

Irina Falconi of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »