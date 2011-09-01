Editor's choice
Policemen and residents run as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhejiang province, China, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Somali refugee child Fatuma Dayoo is treated in the stabilization unit for complications from severe malnourishment, in the International Rescue Committee hospital at Hagadera settlement in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ugandan peacekeepers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) ride in an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) as they patrol the streets of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man sits grieving next to the body of his eleven-year-old brother after his body was recovered from the site of a car bomb blast in Quetta, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A man walks at the "Cais das Colunas", in front of the Tagus River in Lisbon, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Muslim women offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Don Bosco school grounds in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
Members of anti-Gaddafi forces escort Muammar Gaddafi's foreign minister Abdelati Obeidi in Janzour, a suburb west of Tripoli, August 31, 2011. Obeidi was arrested on Tuesday at his farm in Janzour, a Reuters correspondent said. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A museum employee poses for a photograph with a Union Flag recovered from the wreckage of the World Trade Center in New York following the 2001 attacks, at the Imperial War Museum in Manchester, northern England, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Members of the media photograph medical student Tom Geliot being examined in the Diagnostics Development Unit at the Leicester Royal Infirmary in Leicester, central England, August 31, 2011. The University of Leicester researchers have surrounded a normal hospital bed with an unprecedented array of technology, including technology originally developed for space research to examine patients in a non-invasive way. It is designed to...more
Flood waters from the Passaic River cover a used car lot in Paterson, New Jersey, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. actor George Clooney arrives on the "The Ides of March" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Girls pray next to a cemetery after Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Dakar, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A reveller is covered with tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Crates of bank notes are guarded upon arrival at an airport in Benghazi, Libya, August 31, 2011. Britain's Royal Air Force on Wednesday flew a special mission to Libya -- freshly printed bank notes worth more than $1.5 billion which will be used to help its new rulers pay public workers and banks to replenish cash machines. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Rogerio Dutra Da Silva of Brazil hits a return to Louk Sorensen of Ireland during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A member of the anti-Gaddafi forces stands guard at a children's playground during celebrations for Eid al-Fitr in Tripoli, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A view through a shield shows informal settlers blocking anti-riot policemen during a clash as riot policemen try to go ahead with the demolition of their shanties in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, metro Manila, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Actress Vanessa Redgrave (R) reacts as she stands with traveller Jean Sheridan outside the High Court in London, August 31, 2011. An attempt to prevent the eviction of families from the Dale Farm Traveller camp, near Basildon in southern England, was rejected at the High Court on Wednesday. More than 80 families face eviction from the the camp, ordered by the local council, following a decade-long row over unauthorised plots....more
Students attend a protest against rising interest rates and for ten percent of the country's GDP to be allocated to education, in front of the Central Bank, in Brasilia, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Police officers detain an activist during a protest to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution in St.Petersburg, August 31, 2011. Article 31 guarantees the right of assembly. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A dancer in body paint waits for his performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in the southern Indian city of Kochi, August 31, 2011. The ten-day-long festival is celebrated annually in India's southern coastal state of Kerala to symbolise the return of King Mahabali to meet his beloved subjects. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Mexico's David De la Mora (L) punches Japan's Koki Kameda during their WBA Bantamweight title bout in Tokyo, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
An anti-Gaddafi fighter stands guard as his compatriots attend the Eid Al Fitr prayer in Tripoli, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Irina Falconi of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
