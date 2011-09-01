Members of the media photograph medical student Tom Geliot being examined in the Diagnostics Development Unit at the Leicester Royal Infirmary in Leicester, central England, August 31, 2011. The University of Leicester researchers have surrounded a normal hospital bed with an unprecedented array of technology, including technology originally developed for space research to examine patients in a non-invasive way. It is designed to detect the 'sight, smell and feel' of disease without the use of invasive probes, blood tests, or other time-consuming and uncomfortable procedures. REUTERS/Darren Staples