Editor's choice
Danny Martinez, 36, a patient in drug rehabilitation, helps to move an old man from a wheelchair to his bed, after bathing him at the Nosotros Unidos rehabilitation centre for drug and alcohol addicts in the low-income neighborhood of Coche in Caracas, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Blanka Vlasic of Croatia competes during the women's high jump qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Members of a Chinese tourism delegation relax at the top deck of the Mangyongbyong cruise ship near Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students play on their beds covered by mosquito nets inside their dormitory at Yangguang primary school in Feidong county, Anhui province, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-Gaddafi fighters sit on an SA-5 SAM missile in Burkan air defense military base, which was destroyed by a NATO air strike, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A participant during the Burning Man 2011 "Rites of Passage" arts and music festival in the Black Rock desert of Nevada, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An Ionizing Radiation Medical Center employee dresses to attend to a "victim" in Paraty during an emergency simulation exercise conducted around the Angra dos Reis nuclear complex, located 150 miles from Rio de Janeiro, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An employee at a fuel tank services company checks on records from the business that are being dried in the sun, in Wayne, New Jersey, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/ Mark Dye
An anti-Gaddafi fighter sits in a vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft gun as he operates a checkpoint near the airport in Tripoli, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A resident pushes his electric scooter along a flooded street amid heavy rain brought by tropical storm Nanmadol in Putian, Fujian province, September 1, 2011. Reuters/China Daily
Damar Forbes of Jamaica competes in the men's long jump qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton prior to the opening of the "Friends of Libya" conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Olha Saladuha of Ukraine competes in the women's triple jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An anti-government protester wears a tear gas mask during a demonstration in the village of Karrana, west of Manama, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Paula Davis, mother of fallen U.S. Army Private Justin Ray Davis, releases a white dove during a ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of his death, at his grave site in Arlington National Cemetery, June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Riot police use shields to protect themselves as they clash with Pro-Kurdish demonstrators during a peace day rally on the Asian side of Istanbul, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A guard collars a Somali refugee after he tried to jump the line at the World Food Program distribution center in the Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A 1957 Chevy is seen suspended in the air from a pillar near a field in West Branch, Iowa, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Russian cadets attend a festive ceremony to mark the start of another school year in St. Petersburg, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An Argentina team supporter puts up posters featuring soccer player Lionel Messi and former Argentina coach Diego Maradona, on a street in Kolkata, India, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Tetiana Petlyuk of Ukraine lies on the track with a leg injury during her women's 800 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A couple kiss in front of a portrait by Venezuelan photographer Luis Cobello during GetxoPhoto in the Basque coastal town of Getxo, Spain, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent West
International Space Station crew members U.S. astronaut Daniel Burbank (C), Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov (R) and Anatoly Ivanishin undergo final examination at the Star City space centre outside Moscow, September 1, 2011. Shkaplerov, Ivanishin and Burbank are scheduled to leave for the International Space Station in September. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
A baby sleeps as Somali refugees arrive at the reception center in Ifo settlement at Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
