Fire-fighters try to extinguish a fire at the Dudhsagar dairy in the Mehsana district of the western Indian state of Gujarat September 3, 2011. At least six people are feared to be dead and about a dozen injured in the fire that broke out in the dairy due to a leakage in a gas pipeline passing from a storage tank near the milk powder manufacturing department. A blast in the boiler was also later reported, fire officials and local media said on Sunday. REUTERS/Amit Dave