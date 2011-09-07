Edition:
Wednesday, September 07, 2011

Police officers rescue a girl who was held hostage by a man in Parramatta, an outer Sydney suburb, September 6, 2011. A man claiming to be carrying a bomb occupied a legal office in Sydney, holding his daughter captive in a security scare believed to be linked to a custody dispute, Australian media said. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Police officers rescue a girl who was held hostage by a man in Parramatta, an outer Sydney suburb, September 6, 2011. A man claiming to be carrying a bomb occupied a legal office in Sydney, holding his daughter captive in a security scare believed to be linked to a custody dispute, Australian media said. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Eric Kemper looks at a letter written by his sister-in-law, who was killed in Iraq, that was stored in a fireproof cabinet after his home was destroyed by fire as wildfires burn out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Eric Kemper looks at a letter written by his sister-in-law, who was killed in Iraq, that was stored in a fireproof cabinet after his home was destroyed by fire as wildfires burn out of control near Bastrop, Texas September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Anti-Gaddafi fighters patrol near the town of Al Washka, west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining stronghold September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Anti-Gaddafi fighters patrol near the town of Al Washka, west of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining stronghold September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A policeman jumps down from a pickup truck carrying the bodies of two German civilians, near the Salang Pass north of Kabul, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A policeman jumps down from a pickup truck carrying the bodies of two German civilians, near the Salang Pass north of Kabul, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

England rugby fans wave St. George's flags as they attend the official welcome ceremony for the Rugby World Cup at Dunedin City Hall September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

England rugby fans wave St. George's flags as they attend the official welcome ceremony for the Rugby World Cup at Dunedin City Hall September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Revellers covered in grease take part in the annual "Cascamorras" festival in Baza, southern Spain, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A man waits for customers to use his swing along a road in Faisalabad, located in Pakistan's Punjab province, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain

A man waits for customers to use his swing along a road in Faisalabad, located in Pakistan's Punjab province, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain

A woman sunbathes on a cruise across the Maranon river at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A woman sunbathes on a cruise across the Maranon river at Peru's Pacaya Samiria National Reserve in the Amazon jungle, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A man stands in front of a member of the Pakistan's air force during the Defense Day ceremonies, or Pakistan's memorial day, at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on September 6, 2011. Jinnah is generally regarded as the founder of Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man stands in front of a member of the Pakistan's air force during the Defense Day ceremonies, or Pakistan's memorial day, at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on September 6, 2011. Jinnah is generally regarded as the founder of Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Anti-Gaddafi fighters celebrate as Libya's National Transition Council (NTC) negotiators meet tribal elders from Bani Walid in a mosque near the besieged town city, as talks resume on the peaceful surrender of one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Anti-Gaddafi fighters celebrate as Libya's National Transition Council (NTC) negotiators meet tribal elders from Bani Walid in a mosque near the besieged town city, as talks resume on the peaceful surrender of one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Director Mary Harron (R) gestures as she poses with actresses Sarah Bolger (2nd R), Sarah Gadon and Valerie Tian (L) during a photocall for her film "The Moth Diaries" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Director Mary Harron (R) gestures as she poses with actresses Sarah Bolger (2nd R), Sarah Gadon and Valerie Tian (L) during a photocall for her film "The Moth Diaries" at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A mannequin is seen at the beach in Tripoli, Libya, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A mannequin is seen at the beach in Tripoli, Libya, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A boy sits looking over the Seyidka settlement for the famine stricken internally displaced people in Berkulan near Somalia's capital Mogadishu, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

A boy sits looking over the Seyidka settlement for the famine stricken internally displaced people in Berkulan near Somalia's capital Mogadishu, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Celine Monrad-Haslum, a competitor taking part in an uphill race, lays injured after being attacked by a moose (background) in Nittedal, north of Oslo, September 5, 2011. Monrad-Haslum was evacuated on a helicopter to a nearby hospital to be treated for the injuries sustained during the attack. REUTERS/Knut Haavard Solberg/Varingen/Scanpix

Celine Monrad-Haslum, a competitor taking part in an uphill race, lays injured after being attacked by a moose (background) in Nittedal, north of Oslo, September 5, 2011. Monrad-Haslum was evacuated on a helicopter to a nearby hospital to be treated for the injuries sustained during the attack. REUTERS/Knut Haavard Solberg/Varingen/Scanpix

An anti-Gaddafi fighter bathes with water in Al-Noflea, the closest area to the city of Sirte, west of Benghazi, towards Om El Khanfousa, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

An anti-Gaddafi fighter bathes with water in Al-Noflea, the closest area to the city of Sirte, west of Benghazi, towards Om El Khanfousa, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Opposition deputies stand near a placard of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko in the chamber during the opening session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, September 6, 2011. The placard reads "No political repression. Freedom to Ukraine". REUTERS/ Konstantin Chernichkin

Opposition deputies stand near a placard of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko in the chamber during the opening session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, September 6, 2011. The placard reads "No political repression. Freedom to Ukraine". REUTERS/ Konstantin Chernichkin

Residents use their hands to measure a 21-feet (6.4 metres) saltwater crocodile, which is suspected of having attacked several people, after it was caught in Nueva Era in Bunawan town, Agusan del Sur, southern Philippines, September 4, 2011. The crocodile captured on Sunday evening weighs more than 1000 kg and is the largest crocodile caught in the country to date, according to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center....more

Residents use their hands to measure a 21-feet (6.4 metres) saltwater crocodile, which is suspected of having attacked several people, after it was caught in Nueva Era in Bunawan town, Agusan del Sur, southern Philippines, September 4, 2011. The crocodile captured on Sunday evening weighs more than 1000 kg and is the largest crocodile caught in the country to date, according to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center. REUTERS/Stringer

A girl stands next to a U.S. soldier from Task Force Bronco, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry on a patrol in Rodat district in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

A girl stands next to a U.S. soldier from Task Force Bronco, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry on a patrol in Rodat district in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Former France's President Jacques Chirac (C) sits in his car as he leaves his apartment in Paris, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Former France's President Jacques Chirac (C) sits in his car as he leaves his apartment in Paris, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Czech Republic's Tomas Sivok (L) collides with Ukraine's Marko Devich during their friendly international soccer match in Prague, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Czech Republic's Tomas Sivok (L) collides with Ukraine's Marko Devich during their friendly international soccer match in Prague, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A boy has his black-and-white portrait taken to be exhibited on a street in the West Bank city of Ramallah, September 6, 2011, as part of a project by French street artists JR, who is visiting the Palestinian Territories and Israel. The project, titled "Inside Out", invites subjects to have their posters printed and displayed in their communities. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A boy has his black-and-white portrait taken to be exhibited on a street in the West Bank city of Ramallah, September 6, 2011, as part of a project by French street artists JR, who is visiting the Palestinian Territories and Israel. The project, titled "Inside Out", invites subjects to have their posters printed and displayed in their communities. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A refugee from Somalia holds up his temporary ID card for foreigners Switzerland category (N) during a protest on the Federal Square outside the Swiss parliament building in Bern, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

A refugee from Somalia holds up his temporary ID card for foreigners Switzerland category (N) during a protest on the Federal Square outside the Swiss parliament building in Bern, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Soldiers look at the body of a dead soldier after a truck accident in the motorway in the outskirts of Mexico City, September 6, 2011. The military truck crashed on the motorway with another car and a truck carrying corn, leaving at least four soldiers and two civilians, according to the local media. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Soldiers look at the body of a dead soldier after a truck accident in the motorway in the outskirts of Mexico City, September 6, 2011. The military truck crashed on the motorway with another car and a truck carrying corn, leaving at least four soldiers and two civilians, according to the local media. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Four-year-old Kian Dumesnil of Walnut Creek, California holds a sign outside the California Supreme Court in San Francisco, before a hearing on California's Proposition 8 ban on gay marriage, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Four-year-old Kian Dumesnil of Walnut Creek, California holds a sign outside the California Supreme Court in San Francisco, before a hearing on California's Proposition 8 ban on gay marriage, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

