Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Thursday, September 08, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter stands next to a vehicle outside Khamis brigade's military base, which was destroyed by a NATO air strike, east of Bani Walid, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, September 08, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter stands next to a vehicle outside Khamis brigade's military base, which was destroyed by a NATO air strike, east of Bani Walid, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Court workers riding blower machines remove water from the playing surface of Arthur Ashe Stadium after rain delayed competition in the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Court workers riding blower machines remove water from the playing surface of Arthur Ashe Stadium after rain delayed competition in the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Cars crushed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami are seen in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Cars crushed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami are seen in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
3 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

A man mourns next to his dead relative at a morgue, after his body was recovered from the site of a double suicide bombing in Quetta, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Thursday, September 08, 2011

A man mourns next to his dead relative at a morgue, after his body was recovered from the site of a double suicide bombing in Quetta, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
4 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Mourners carry coffins during the funeral of 35 people in the town of Al-Qalaa, south-west of Tripoli, September 7, 2011. The bodies were found in a shipping container where, according to local people, the victims had been detained and tortured by security forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Mourners carry coffins during the funeral of 35 people in the town of Al-Qalaa, south-west of Tripoli, September 7, 2011. The bodies were found in a shipping container where, according to local people, the victims had been detained and tortured by security forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
5 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Railway workers push a wagon loaded with coal back to its track after it derailed at Sabarmati power house in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Railway workers push a wagon loaded with coal back to its track after it derailed at Sabarmati power house in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
6 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

A woman wearing an illuminated devil's horn sells toys along a beach in Mumbai, India, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, September 08, 2011

A woman wearing an illuminated devil's horn sells toys along a beach in Mumbai, India, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

A boy plays soccer with a beverage can, in front of riot police during an anti-Mubarak protest, at the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial, in Cairo, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Thursday, September 08, 2011

A boy plays soccer with a beverage can, in front of riot police during an anti-Mubarak protest, at the police academy where former Egyptian president Hosni Murbarak is on trial, in Cairo, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
8 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Muammar Gaddafi relaxes with his granddaughter in his tent at the Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli in this still image taken from an exclusive amateur video from 2005 obtained by Reuters on September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Muammar Gaddafi relaxes with his granddaughter in his tent at the Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli in this still image taken from an exclusive amateur video from 2005 obtained by Reuters on September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Close
9 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

U.S. director Abel Ferrara and actor Willem Dafoe laugh as they pose during a photocall for their film "4:44 Last Day on Earth" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, September 08, 2011

U.S. director Abel Ferrara and actor Willem Dafoe laugh as they pose during a photocall for their film "4:44 Last Day on Earth" at the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
10 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Palestinians carry the body of gunman Khaled Sahmood during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Palestinians carry the body of gunman Khaled Sahmood during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
11 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to a budget debate in the Bundestag, the German lower house of parliament in Berlin, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, September 08, 2011

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to a budget debate in the Bundestag, the German lower house of parliament in Berlin, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
12 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Students beat up a man who stole a mobile phone during a protest in Cali, Colombia, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Students beat up a man who stole a mobile phone during a protest in Cali, Colombia, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
13 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Men look for metals and other valuables in the waste waters of the city dump in Guatemala City, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Men look for metals and other valuables in the waste waters of the city dump in Guatemala City, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
14 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

A nurse tries to assist as a policeman carries a woman, who was injured by a blast outside the High Court, towards a hospital for treatment in New Delhi, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Thursday, September 08, 2011

A nurse tries to assist as a policeman carries a woman, who was injured by a blast outside the High Court, towards a hospital for treatment in New Delhi, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
15 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

The Group Aero Squadron (Esquadrilha da fumala) flies in formation during a civic-military parade in commemoration of 189 years of Brazilian independence, in Brasilia, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, September 08, 2011

The Group Aero Squadron (Esquadrilha da fumala) flies in formation during a civic-military parade in commemoration of 189 years of Brazilian independence, in Brasilia, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
16 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

A supporter of Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak tries to run as she is attacked by anti-Mubarak protesters outside the police academy where Mubarak's trial is taking place, in Cairo, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Thursday, September 08, 2011

A supporter of Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak tries to run as she is attacked by anti-Mubarak protesters outside the police academy where Mubarak's trial is taking place, in Cairo, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
17 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

A Thai person releases a bird from a cage for good luck in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thursday, September 08, 2011

A Thai person releases a bird from a cage for good luck in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
18 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak lies on his bed while being taken to the courtroom at the police academy in Cairo, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak lies on his bed while being taken to the courtroom at the police academy in Cairo, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Spectators look at contestants competing in the National Ballooning Championship, held to commemorate Brazil's independence day, in Brasilia, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Spectators look at contestants competing in the National Ballooning Championship, held to commemorate Brazil's independence day, in Brasilia, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
20 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Emergency workers search the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Korolyov

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Emergency workers search the wreckage of a plane that crashed near the Russian city of Yaroslavl, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Korolyov

Close
21 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Demonstrators pretend to clean a sign outside a ministry during the "March Against Corruption" in Brasilia, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Demonstrators pretend to clean a sign outside a ministry during the "March Against Corruption" in Brasilia, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
22 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter looks into the cockpit of a damaged plane outside Khamis brigade's military base, which was destroyed during a NATO air strike, east of Bani Walid, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, September 08, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter looks into the cockpit of a damaged plane outside Khamis brigade's military base, which was destroyed during a NATO air strike, east of Bani Walid, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
23 / 24
Thursday, September 08, 2011

Mohammad Azam, 56, injured by a double suicide bombing in Quetta, is assisted to an ambulance by police and rescue workers, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Thursday, September 08, 2011

Mohammad Azam, 56, injured by a double suicide bombing in Quetta, is assisted to an ambulance by police and rescue workers, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

1:35am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:26am GMT

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

All Collections

Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Educating America

All Collections

Educating America

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First lady Trump

All Collections

First lady Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Obama goes kitesurfing

All Collections

Obama goes kitesurfing

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

View More Slideshows »