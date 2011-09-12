Ryan, 6, climbs onto a truck carrying oranges in front of graffiti painted by artists of OPNI, an organization that uses graffiti to improve life in the slums, in the Vila Flavia favela of Sao Paulo, Brazil August 27, 2011. OPNI, a Portuguese acronym which means "Unidentified Graffiti Artists", was formed in 1997 by some 20 youths in Sao Paulo's marginal slums with the goal of transforming the streets into an open-air gallery where the community can express its gripes and denounce social injustices. With only three of the original founding members left after most were either arrested, abandoned the activity to do something else or died from drug abuse, OPNI offers workshops in art, capoeira dance and graffiti to the community. Their current project is called "Favela Graffitada" and the organization has extended invitations to national and international artists to create over 100 graffiti works throughout the favela. REUTERS/Nacho Doce