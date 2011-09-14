Editor's Choice

A man walks among some 300 tents, each for four people, in the 'Wiesn camp' at the Olympic Horse Stadium in Munich-Riem, Germany September 13, 2011. The accommodation is mainly for backpackers and low-budget-tourists and costs between 58 euros and 68 euros per night. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world will come to the Bavarian capital over the next two weeks for the world's biggest and most famous beer festival, the 178th Oktoberfest. The Oktoberfest will start on September 17 and runs until October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle