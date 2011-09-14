Editor's Choice
Sheep painted with the colors of New Zealand All Blacks team (R) and England's team graze in a farm on the outskirts of Dunedin, New Zealand September 13, 2011. Both nations are competing in the Rugby World Cup. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A tear runs down a boy's face as he lies on a bench after being treated for his injuries at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan September 13, 2011. Gunmen opened fire on a school bus in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday, killing at least three children and the driver, a police official said. Fifteen children were wounded, he said. The children on the bus were around nine years old. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz more
A boy (L) plays under a makeshift walkway along the flooded streets of the town of Sena in Ayutthaya province, Thailand September 13, 2011. Weeks of heavy monsoon rains and a tropical storm in Thailand have caused widespread floods and mudslides, killing at least 84 people since late July, including a French tourist. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Anti-Gaddafi fighters test fire their 106 mm recoilless rifle at their position before heading to the frontline north of the besieged city of Bani Walid, Libya September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iftkhar, 24, who was suffering from dengue fever, sits under a mosquito net at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore, Pakistan September 13, 2011. The number of dengue patients has shot up to 3,800 in Lahore and 4,000 in other parts of Punjab province, local media reported. Due to the large outbreak in dengue cases, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced the closure of all education institutions in Lahore for 10 days....more
Afghan policemen fire towards a building which the Taliban insurgents took over during an attack near the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan September 13, 2011. A civilian was killed and 16 people wounded in a Taliban attack in Kabul's heavily fortified embassy district on Tuesday, an Afghan health ministry spokesman said. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An anti-Gaddafi fighter climbs in a pigeon farm in Gaddafi house compound in Assdada Fort, some 170 km (105 miles) southwest of Sirte, Libya September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman reacts as the hearse carrying the remains of Chilean television presenter Felipe Camiroaga makes its way to a cemetery in Santiago, Chile September 13, 2011. Camiroaga was one of the 21 people killed aboard a military aircraft when it crashed into the Pacific Ocean off the remote Juan Fernandez islands on September 2, one of Chile's worst air disasters in recent years. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A remote controlled helicopter hovers over the Qiantang River as tourists gather on the river bank to see the soaring tide in Haining, Zhejiang province, China September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-Gaddafi fighter jumps in a water tank in a Gaddafi house compound in Assdada Fort, some 170 km (105 miles) southwest of Sirte September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Jewish settler herds sheep in the unauthorized outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus September 13, 2011. A diplomatic showdown looms at the United Nations this month when Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to seek an upgrade of the Palestinians' U.N. status. The Palestinians hope to establish a state in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli-occupied West Bank , where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...more
Turkey's Nazmi Avluca (in Blue) wrestles with Russia's Alan Khugaev during their Greco Roman 84 kg Bronze medal match at the Senior Wrestling World Championship in Istanbul,13 September 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man walks among some 300 tents, each for four people, in the 'Wiesn camp' at the Olympic Horse Stadium in Munich-Riem, Germany September 13, 2011. The accommodation is mainly for backpackers and low-budget-tourists and costs between 58 euros and 68 euros per night. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world will come to the Bavarian capital over the next two weeks for the world's biggest and most famous beer festival, the...more
A woman takes a picture as Sevilla shipyard workers protest the lack of work at their factory, in the Guadalquivir river in Andalucia's capital Seville, Spain September 13, 2011. The banner reads "La Junta (the local government) does not keep its promises. Shipyard of Seville don't close". REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes (top) tags out Washington Nationals Ian Desmond during the seventh inning of National League MLB baseball action at Citi Field in New York September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
People walk behind a model sheet backstage before the Diesel Black Gold Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Barcelona's Andres Iniesta (C) grimaces after being tackled by AC Milan's Alessandro Nesta (L) during their Group H Champions League soccer match at the Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Visitors look at the Mercedes-Benz exhibition booth during the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, September 13, 2011. The world's biggest auto show runs until September 25. Picture taken with a tilt and shift lens. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A taxi driver waves a Greek flag in front of the parliament during a rally in Athens September 13, 2011. Thousands of Greek taxi drivers marched through Athens calling for the government to rescind a new taxi deregulation law. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A Tuvan shaman participates in a ritual called "Kamlanie" outside the Kyzyl town, the administrative centre of Russia's Tuva region, some 800 km (497 miles) south of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 13, 2011. Eight shamans, members of "The Spirit of Bear" society, took part in the traditional ritual. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An anti-government protester shouts solgans during a rally to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man carries his daughters as he searches for higher ground after flood waters engulfed his house in the town of Khoski, in Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 13, 2011. Pakistan's cash-strapped government, struggling to help victims of last year's devastating floods, faces another major test as monsoon rains sweep across the south, triggering flooding that has killed about 200 people in recent weeks. ...more
A police officer stands near the dead body of a hitman, wearing a police vest, after a shootout in Chapala on the outskirts of Guadalajara September 13, 2011. At least three people were killed and two seriously injured in a shootout between police and members of a drug gang near the Lake of Chapala, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Libyans are seen through a Kingdom of Libya flag during a celebration rally in front of the residence of Muammar Gaddafi at the Bab al-Aziziyah complex in Tripoli September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
