Editor's Choice

Jewish settlers dressed as Palestinian protesters clash with a settler during a drill, held by the settler's security response teams, simulating violence that could erupt ahead of the upcoming Palestinian bid for statehood at the United Nations September 14, 2011, in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Afghan policeman looks at the bodies of Taliban insurgents (behind the wall) who were killed after the building that they took over was recaptured by NATO and Afghan security forces near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. An assault by Taliban insurgents on the heart of Kabul's diplomatic and military enclave ended on Wednesday after 20 hours when security forces killed the last of six attackers, an Afghan government...more
A woman attends New York Fashion Week September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An anti-austerity protester throws a flare during a protest in front of the Italian Parliament building in downtown Rome September 14, 2011. Hundreds of demonstrators protesting against the government's austerity plan clashed with police outside parliament as lawmakers began voting to give final approval to the 54 billion euro package. REUTERS/Stringer
Traveller Michael Flynn reacts to having his photograph taken at Dale Farm near Billericay in south east England September 14, 2011. A local authority intends to go ahead with plans to force out 86 families and bulldoze illegally-erected properties at Dale Farm, home to the largest Traveller community in Britain. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A defected army soldier (L) and anti-government protesters wave daggers as they perform the traditional Baraa dance during a rally to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A teacher covers a child with a quilt as children take an afternoon nap at a kindergarden in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman covers her daughter with a towel as they walk past a crime scene in the municipality of San Nicolas de los Garza, neighboring Monterrey September 14, 2011. Six men were gunned down by unknown assailants in separate incidents in this municipality, local media reported. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A girl fleeing the unrest in Bani Walid with her family looks on as an anti-Gaddafi fighter flashing a victory sign is reflected in a car window on the outskirts of Bani Walid September 14, 2011. Libyan transitional government forces handed out free petrol to help hundreds of civilians flee the desert town held by Muammar Gaddafi's loyalists ahead of an onslaught aimed at capturing one of the ousted ruler's last bastions. ...more
Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait while being measured for a wax figure by Madame Tussauds in New York, June 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
NATO and Afghan troops attend to casualties during a battle with Taliban insurgents who took over a building near the U.S. embassy in Kabul September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A visitor looks at foetus specimens at the "Mysterious Life" museum of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province September 13, 2011. Founded by Dr. Sui Hongjin in 2004, Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. produces, preserves and exhibits plastinated biotic specimens of human and animals. The specimens, including whole bodies as well as individual organs and transparent body slices, each requires four...more
National Transitional Council (NTC) head Mustafa Abdul Jalil (C) is welcomed during his visit to Zawiyeh, west of Tripoli September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A child cries with his grandmother Ding Lou (L), after his father Zhai Guoqiang and mother Li Congli were killed in an axe attack incident in Gongyi, Henan province, China September 14, 2011. Wang Hongbin, 30, attacked two preschoolers and four adults along a street with an axe on Wednesday morning . He had been detained and is suspected to be mentally ill. One of the preschoolers and three of the adults have been confirmed dead,...more
The offices of music video production company Skee.tv are pictured in Hollywood September 13, 2011. The company has placed mannequins dressed as graffiti artists spray painting the building along a busy street in Hollywood. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney receives a yellow card during the soccer match against Benfica for the Champions League Group C at the Luz stadium in Lisbon September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
Suspected loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi flash victory signs inside a jail in Tripoli September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A woman helps children whose tent encampment was sprayed by U.N. Military group CIMO during a demonstration calling for Minustah to leave Haiti, in the Champ de Mars section of Port-au-Prince September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
Pau Gasol of Spain goes to the basket challenged by Mirza Begic (R) of Slovenia during their FIBA EuroBasket 2011 quarter final basketball game in Kaunas September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
Family members, displaced by floods, use a tarp to escape a monsoon downpour while taking shelter at a make-shift camp for flood victims in the Badin district in Pakistan's Sindh province September 14, 2011. Floods this year have destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, according to officials and Western aid groups. More than 300,000 people have been made...more
Carcasses of cows killed in clashes between anti-Gaddafi and pro-Gaddafi forces are seen on the outskirts of Misrata September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A truck carrying villagers drives past on a road as seen from a bunker of U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" 3rd Platoon, Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry in Outpost Bari Alai in Kunar, Afghanistan September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A museum staff member lies in an installation that is part of Tomas Saraceno's Cloud Cities exhibition at Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An elderly man walks past people exercising in Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro August 18, 2011. World Bank data shows the growth rate of Brazil's older population as many times that of the most developed countries in Europe, projected to equal 14% of the population by 2033, while Copacabana has the largest number of retirees of any neighborhood in the country. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
