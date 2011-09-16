Editor's Choice

Zhao Jianyi, a 3-year-old who was diagnosed with high levels of lead in her blood, sits next to her grandfather at Kangqiao district near a Johnson Controls factory in Shanghai September 15, 2011. Zhao Jianyi registered 185 micro grams of lead per litre of blood, according to her doctors. A China unit of major lead-acid battery maker Johnson Controls has halted production at the Shanghai factory as authorities investigate into an alleged lead pollution case, the official Shanghai Securities News said on Thursday. Shanghai Johnson Controls International Battery Co has been in the spotlight after children in Kangqiao area were found to have ultra-high levels of lead in their blood during medical checks, the newspaper said. A team of government officials are investigating the potential lead pollution from the company and the firm will halt production for about a week from Wednesday (Sept. 14), it said, citing an unnamed company staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria