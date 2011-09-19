Editor's Choice

Edition:
Monday, September 19, 2011

The MS Nordlys cruise liner is seen quayside in Aalesund in western Norway September 15, 2011. Two crew members died after the ship caught fire off Norway's coast on Thursday, police said, in a blaze that forced rescuers to evacuate more than 200 passengers. REUTERS/ Hakon Mosvold Larsen/Scanpix

Monday, September 19, 2011

The MS Nordlys cruise liner is seen quayside in Aalesund in western Norway September 15, 2011. Two crew members died after the ship caught fire off Norway's coast on Thursday, police said, in a blaze that forced rescuers to evacuate more than 200 passengers. REUTERS/ Hakon Mosvold Larsen/Scanpix

Monday, September 19, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter tests an anti-aircraft gun southwest of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, September 19, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter tests an anti-aircraft gun southwest of Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, September 19, 2011

Female soldiers take part in a military parade in celebration of Mexico's fight for independence from Spain, in Mexico City September 16, 2011. The country on Friday celebrates the 201st anniversary of their independence from Spain. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Monday, September 19, 2011

Female soldiers take part in a military parade in celebration of Mexico's fight for independence from Spain, in Mexico City September 16, 2011. The country on Friday celebrates the 201st anniversary of their independence from Spain. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Monday, September 19, 2011

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police, which he could not pay, but was refused by the bank. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Monday, September 19, 2011

A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police, which he could not pay, but was refused by the bank. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr

Monday, September 19, 2011

England (L) and Georgia contest a scrum during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match at Otago Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Monday, September 19, 2011

England (L) and Georgia contest a scrum during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match at Otago Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Monday, September 19, 2011

Riot police fight with demonstrators during a protest against the Italian Northern League party in downtown Venice September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, September 19, 2011

Riot police fight with demonstrators during a protest against the Italian Northern League party in downtown Venice September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Monday, September 19, 2011

Revellers frolic in grape pulp during the annual grape battle in the village of Binissalem on the Spanish island of Mallorca September 17, 2011. Binissalem celebrates its wine tradition with the fiesta every year at the end of the grape harvest. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Monday, September 19, 2011

Revellers frolic in grape pulp during the annual grape battle in the village of Binissalem on the Spanish island of Mallorca September 17, 2011. Binissalem celebrates its wine tradition with the fiesta every year at the end of the grape harvest. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Monday, September 19, 2011

Guatemalan police fire tear gas to disperse villagers of El Tejar, near Guatemala City September 16, 2011. The villagers, who say they disagree with the results of the September presidential elections and want a repeat of the electoral process, blocked the access road to El Tejar with burning tires and stones. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 19, 2011

Guatemalan police fire tear gas to disperse villagers of El Tejar, near Guatemala City September 16, 2011. The villagers, who say they disagree with the results of the September presidential elections and want a repeat of the electoral process, blocked the access road to El Tejar with burning tires and stones. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, September 19, 2011

UBS trader Kweku Adoboli leaves City of London Magistrates Court in London September 16, 2011. Adoboli appeared in a London court on Friday charged with fraud after Swiss bank UBS said it had lost about $2 billion (1.27 billion pounds) in unauthorised trades. The court ordered him to be detained until a further hearing next week. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, September 19, 2011

UBS trader Kweku Adoboli leaves City of London Magistrates Court in London September 16, 2011. Adoboli appeared in a London court on Friday charged with fraud after Swiss bank UBS said it had lost about $2 billion (1.27 billion pounds) in unauthorised trades. The court ordered him to be detained until a further hearing next week. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, September 19, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi fighters carry their wounded comrade during fighting at the frontline, in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Monday, September 19, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi fighters carry their wounded comrade during fighting at the frontline, in the north of the besieged city of Bani Walid September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Monday, September 19, 2011

A worker carries a discarded television at an electronic waste recycling factory in Hefei, Anhui province, China September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 19, 2011

A worker carries a discarded television at an electronic waste recycling factory in Hefei, Anhui province, China September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 19, 2011

Cael Norman Sanderson (red) of the U.S. wrestles with Albert Saritov of Russia during the freestyle 84kg bronze medal match at the Senior Wrestling World Championship in Istanbul September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Monday, September 19, 2011

Cael Norman Sanderson (red) of the U.S. wrestles with Albert Saritov of Russia during the freestyle 84kg bronze medal match at the Senior Wrestling World Championship in Istanbul September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Monday, September 19, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter pushes a prisoner from Chad who they said is a Gaddafi militiaman, as they drive him away from the frontline in the besieged Libyan desert town of Bani Walid September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, September 19, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter pushes a prisoner from Chad who they said is a Gaddafi militiaman, as they drive him away from the frontline in the besieged Libyan desert town of Bani Walid September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Monday, September 19, 2011

Men push away a vehicle from a flooded underpass after heavy rains in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, September 19, 2011

Men push away a vehicle from a flooded underpass after heavy rains in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Monday, September 19, 2011

Paula Abdul (L) and host Jane Lynch introduce the accountants at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Paula Abdul (L) and host Jane Lynch introduce the accountants at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, September 19, 2011

Members of the Palestinian security forces take part in a training session in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 18, 2011, simulating a scenario of violence ahead of the Palestinians' bid for statehood at the United Nations on Friday. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Monday, September 19, 2011

Members of the Palestinian security forces take part in a training session in the West Bank city of Ramallah September 18, 2011, simulating a scenario of violence ahead of the Palestinians' bid for statehood at the United Nations on Friday. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Monday, September 19, 2011

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez touches his head as he speaks to the media during the welcoming ceremony of Bolivia's President Evo Morales at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 17, 2011. Venezuela's cancer-stricken leader Hugo Chavez said he will return to Cuba on Saturday for a fourth and probably last round of chemotherapy, vowing to be recovered and fit for a tough re-election campaign next year. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more

Monday, September 19, 2011

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez touches his head as he speaks to the media during the welcoming ceremony of Bolivia's President Evo Morales at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 17, 2011. Venezuela's cancer-stricken leader Hugo Chavez said he will return to Cuba on Saturday for a fourth and probably last round of chemotherapy, vowing to be recovered and fit for a tough re-election campaign next year. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Monday, September 19, 2011

A Mongolian girl watches television in a house at a tourist campsite in Mongolia's Bulgan province August 11, 2011. Picture taken August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

Monday, September 19, 2011

A Mongolian girl watches television in a house at a tourist campsite in Mongolia's Bulgan province August 11, 2011. Picture taken August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

Monday, September 19, 2011

A girl swims outside houses affected by floods in Ayutthaya province, nearly 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok September 17, 2011. Monsoon rains, floods and mudslides in Thailand have killed at least 98 people since July, including a French tourist, authorities said on Friday, posing a test for the new government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Monday, September 19, 2011

A girl swims outside houses affected by floods in Ayutthaya province, nearly 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok September 17, 2011. Monsoon rains, floods and mudslides in Thailand have killed at least 98 people since July, including a French tourist, authorities said on Friday, posing a test for the new government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Monday, September 19, 2011

Riot policemen shield themselves from rocks thrown by protesters they approach the entrance of a factory of Zhejiang Jinko Solar Co. Ltd. in Haining, Zhejiang province September 17, 2011. Hundreds of villagers in east China's Zhejiang Province protested for the third day on Saturday at the solar panel manufacturer, which is a subsidiary of a New York-listed firm, over concerns about its harmful wastes, Xinhua News Agency reported....more

Monday, September 19, 2011

Riot policemen shield themselves from rocks thrown by protesters they approach the entrance of a factory of Zhejiang Jinko Solar Co. Ltd. in Haining, Zhejiang province September 17, 2011. Hundreds of villagers in east China's Zhejiang Province protested for the third day on Saturday at the solar panel manufacturer, which is a subsidiary of a New York-listed firm, over concerns about its harmful wastes, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 19, 2011

Team China capsize during the final fleet race of the America's Cup in Plymouth, southern England September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, September 19, 2011

Team China capsize during the final fleet race of the America's Cup in Plymouth, southern England September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, September 19, 2011

Muslim women listen to Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speech during the 1st International Islamic Awakening Conference in Tehran September 18, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Monday, September 19, 2011

Muslim women listen to Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speech during the 1st International Islamic Awakening Conference in Tehran September 18, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Monday, September 19, 2011

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former International Monetary Fondation chief (IMF), reacts on the TF1 prime time news programme in their studios in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, September 18, 2011. Strauss-Kahn speaks to the nation in a TV interview on Sunday for the first time since a New York sex assault case ended his IMF career and wrecked his chances of running in France's 2012 president election. REUTERS/Francois...more

Monday, September 19, 2011

Dominique Strauss-Kahn, former International Monetary Fondation chief (IMF), reacts on the TF1 prime time news programme in their studios in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, September 18, 2011. Strauss-Kahn speaks to the nation in a TV interview on Sunday for the first time since a New York sex assault case ended his IMF career and wrecked his chances of running in France's 2012 president election. REUTERS/Francois Guillot/Pool

Monday, September 19, 2011

A model waits for her nail polish to dry backstage at the Vivienne Westwood Red Label 2012 Spring/Summer collection show during London Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, September 19, 2011

A model waits for her nail polish to dry backstage at the Vivienne Westwood Red Label 2012 Spring/Summer collection show during London Fashion Week September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

