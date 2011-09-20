Editor's Choice
A woman walks near brooms placed by members of NGO Rio de Paz (Peace Rio) at Copacabana beach as a form of protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 19, 2011. A total of 594 brooms, which represent the number of congressmen in the country, were placed at the beach to symbolize the need to 'sweep off' corruption in the Brazilian National Congress. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Men in traditional clothing ride on Segways after the re-enactment of the first match rugby ever played in New Zealand in Nelson, September 20, 2011. The celebration re-enacts the original rugby match played between Nelson College and Nelson Rugby Club in Nelson on May 14, 1870. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A police officer walks through a road as a motorbike burns in Dhaka, Bangladesh September 19, 2011. Street marches by members of Bangladesh's biggest Islamic party seeking the release of its leaders from jail turned violent across the country on Monday, with at least 70 people wounded in clashes, witnesses said. Activists belonging to the Jamaat-e-Islami party, many carrying sticks and throwing rocks, fought running battles with...more
Residents peer past a cloth barrier which was raised to cordon off the site of a suicide bomb attack in Karachi September 19, 2011. At least eight people were killed, including six policemen, after a Taliban suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden car into the home of a senior police official in Pakistan's commercial hub Karachi on Monday. Police said 300 kg (136 lbs) of explosives were used. REUTERS/Athar Hussain )
A model presenting a creation from designer Montse Bassons' Spring/Summer 2012 collection is made up backstage before the show during Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An anti-Gaddafi fighter salvages weapons at a pro-Gaddafi weapons and ammunition compound in a village near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Jewish settlers take part in a general drill to protect their unauthorized outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus September 19, 2011. General drills take place on a regular basis in Jewish settlements and outposts throughout the West Bank. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Monday that he would push ahead with plans to seek full U.N. membership for a Palestinian...more
An elderly woman covers her head with her jacket as it rains while taking refuge in a military zone for people displaced by earthquakes in Cuilapa, Guatemala September 19, 2011. Four earthquakes struck southern Guatemala on Monday within 2 1/2 hours, shaking buildings in the capital and killing three people. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The hands of a resident are seen covered with mud as rescuers search for casualties in the ruins of a quake-damaged house at Lokanthali in Bhaktapur, Nepal September 19, 2011. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit a remote Himalayan region in northern India on Sunday evening, killing at least four people and seven in neighbouring Nepal as well as damaging buildings and blocking roads, officials said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Medics carry a defected army soldier who was injured after fighting against security forces in Sanaa September 19, 2011. Yemeni security forces killed 20 people, some shot by snipers from rooftops, in a crowd of protesters on Monday demanding the removal of President Ali Abdullah Saleh, medics and witnesses said, in rising violence that has broken an uneasy stalemate. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Israeli soldiers wait to collect their gear during a parachuting course at Tel Nof air force base near Tel Aviv September 18, 2011. Soldiers jump from a plane several times during the two-week course, including once at night. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The daughter of a traveller swings on scaffolding outside the Dale Farm traveller site, near Billericay in southern England September 19, 2011. Bailiffs were expected to begin clearing the site in Essex, on Monday. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An aerial view shows part of the illuminated Marina Bay street circuit of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at dusk September 19, 2011. The Singapore F1 night race will take place on September 25. REUTERS/David Loh
The female cast of "Modern Family" (L-R) Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland and Julie Bowen, pose backstage after the show won for best comedy series at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police crime scene investigators cover a car with a tarpaulin near a house in the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham September 19, 2011. British police said on Monday they had arrested seven people in a counter-terrorism operation in Birmingham. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Aerobatic aeroplanes fly in formation during an annual military parade in Santiago, Chile September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Members of a German military honour guard stand in position before the start of an official state banquet in honour of Turkish President Abdullah Gul hosted by German President Christian Wulff at Bellevue Castle in Berlin, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Rio Ave's Jeferson Da Silva (R) jumps for the ball with Sporting's Ricky van Wolfswinkel during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at Dos Arcos stadium in Vila do Conde September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Protesters demonstrate outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman reacts after an aftershock in Los Esclavos, 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 19, 2011. Three earthquakes struck southern Guatemala on Monday within 90 minutes, shaking buildings in the capital and killing three people. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Fatima, 12, sits on a bed in a flooded room with her family belongings in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 19, 2011. The latest floods, triggered by monsoon rains, have killed more than 230 people, destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000 people have been moved to shelters. Some...more
Subhadra Pathi, 70, collects bricks outside her house a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits Bhaktapur September 19, 2011. A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit a remote Himalayan region in northern India on Sunday evening, killing at least four people and five in neighbouring Nepal as well as damaging buildings and blocking roads, officials said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Men peer past a cloth barrier which was raised to cordon off the site of a suicide bomb attack in Karachi on September 19, 2011. At least eight people were killed, including six policemen, after a Taliban suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden car into the home of a senior police official in Pakistan's commercial hub Karachi on Monday. Police said 300 kg (136 lbs) of explosives were used. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Medics carry an anti-government protester injured during clashes with security forces in Sanaa September 19, 2011. Pro-government snipers firing from rooftops in Yemen's capital killed three people in a crowd of protesters on Monday demanding the removal of President Ali Abdullah Saleh, witnesses said, in escalating violence that has shattered a uneasy stalemate. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
