Editor's Choice

Men peer past a cloth barrier which was raised to cordon off the site of a suicide bomb attack in Karachi on September 19, 2011. At least eight people were killed, including six policemen, after a Taliban suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden car into the home of a senior police official in Pakistan's commercial hub Karachi on Monday. Police said 300 kg (136 lbs) of explosives were used. REUTERS/Athar Hussain