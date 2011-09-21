Editor's Choice
A tear runs down the face of one-year-old boy Asho as he takes refuge with his family in a camp for flood victims in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 20, 2011. The latest floods, triggered by monsoon rains, have killed more than 300 people, destroyed or damaged 1.4 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000 people have been moved to shelters. Some 800,000 families hit by last year's floods are still homeless. Aid groups have warned of a growing risk of fatal diseases. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Men in traditional clothing ride on Segways after the re-enactment of the first match rugby ever played in New Zealand in Nelson, September 20, 2011. The celebration re-enacts the original rugby match played between Nelson College and Nelson Rugby Club in Nelson on May 14, 1870. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Anti-Gaddafi fighters stand outside a village near Sirte, Muammar Gaddafi's hometown and one of his last remaining strongholds, September 20, 2011. Littered in the foreground are spent bullet casings. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Officials stand next to the carcass of an unidentified whale at Clifton beach in Karachi September 20, 2011. A dead whale was seen washed up on the beach early Tuesday morning and authorities have initiated efforts to remove its carcass, local media reported. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Soldiers stand guard at the entrance of a stadium being used as a shelter for people displaced by the earthquake in Cuilapa, about 65 km (40 miles) from Guatemala City, September 20, 2011. Four earthquakes struck southern Guatemala on Monday within 2 1/2 hours, shaking buildings in the capital and killing three people. The epicenters of the quakes were near Cuilapa and the largest one had a depth of 25 miles (40 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Jewish youth hold Israeli flags at the beginning of a rally march in the West Bank settlement of Itamar, near Nablus September 20, 2011. Jewish settlers protested on Tuesday against Palestinian plans to seek United Nations endorsement of statehood in the occupied West Bank, and clashes erupted in one village, underscoring growing tensions in the territory. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Afghan woman sits in a handcart as her relative pushes it on the outskirts of Kabul September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A boy covers his nose and mouth against the smoke coming from a burning house believed to belong to a Gaddafi loyalist in Tripoli September 20, 2011. Citizens in the neighborhood burnt several houses belonging to senior military officers they called Gaddafi loyalists. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An ethnic Hazara Shi'ite man is comforted by his relative after he arrived at the local hospital in Quetta, to find a family member shot dead, September 20, 2011. Gunmen opened fire on a bus in Pakistan's southwestern province of Baluchistan in a suspected sectarian attack on Tuesday, killing at least 26 Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims travelling to Iran, police said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the house of the head of Afghanistan's High Peace Council Burhanuddin Rabbani, after a blast in Kabul September 20, 2011. Former Afghan President Rabbani and head of the council tasked with trying to negotiate a political end to the war was killed at his home on Tuesday in what one diplomat called a major blow to the government's peace efforts. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Russia's Vladimir Ostroushko (L) fends off Italy's Matteo Pratichetti during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Trafalgar Park in Nelson, New Zealand September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Villagers push a cart laden with their belongings as they wade through flood waters in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 20, 2011. The latest floods, triggered by monsoon rains, have killed more than 230 people, destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000 people have been moved to shelters. Some 800,000 families hit by last year's floods are still homeless. Aid groups have warned of a growing risk of fatal diseases. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama after she introduced him to speak at a fund raiser in New York September 20, 2011. Obama is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Relatives of the 1979-89 Soviet Afghan war victims react as they take part in a protest rally against Ukrainian authorities' initiative to cut social benefits near the Parliament headquarters in Kiev September 20, 2011. Hundreds of Ukrainians, mostly veterans of the 1979-89 Soviet Afghan war protesting against plans to cut their payouts and subsidies, tried to storm into the parliament building and scuffled with police on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A model has nail varnish applied before the presentation of the David Koma 2012 Spring/Summer collection during London Fashion Week September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Stoke City's Peter Crouch (L) is challenged by Tottenham Hotspur's Sandro during their English League Cup soccer match at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke, central England September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Internally displaced Somali men bury the body of a child, who died of malnourishment, next to their temporary home in Hodan district, south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Medics carry a wounded anti-government protester after clashes with security forces in Sanaa September 20, 2011. At least six people were killed on Tuesday in a third day of violence in Yemen's capital, medics said, and Reuters reporters saw snipers positioned on the upper levels of buildings as protesters took to the streets. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Damaged cars are seen at a factory close to the Shonai river in Nagoya, central Japan, after the area was flooded due to typhoon Roke approaching, September 21, 2011. More than 1.3 million people were advised to evacuate on Tuesday as typhoon Roke approached Japan, threatening the industrial city of Nagoya with heavy rain and landslides. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A boy tries to outrun a man fumigating for mosquitoes through the streets of Lahore September 20, 2011. Two more people fell victim to the dengue virus in Lahore on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 48 in Punjab, local media reported. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Fire crew work where a building collapsed onto a street and bus on the corner of 125th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, New York September 20, 2011. Seventeen people were injured and fire officials said the injuries were minor and not life-threatening, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Palestinian girls walk past a graffiti at Dehaishe refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem September 20, 2011. President Mahmoud Abbas has told the United Nations chief he will seek full U.N. membership for a Palestinian state, setting the stage for a showdown that could upset decades of Mideast diplomacy. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man stands in front of his house, which was damaged by Sunday's 6.9 magnitude earthquake, at the Mangan village north of the northeastern Indian city of Gangtok September 20, 2011. Air force helicopters flew rescue workers to a remote Himalayan region on Tuesday in search of survivors of a strong earthquake that killed dozens of people in India, Nepal and the Chinese region of Tibet. Most of the casualties were near the epicentre of Sunday's 6.9 magnitude quake that bucked roads and knocked down houses in the sparsely populated India state of Sikkim, popular with trekkers for its Buddhist monasteries and spectacular trekking. REUTERS/Stringer
Medics carry a wounded man from the site of a blast in the centre of Ankara, September 20, 2011. A bomb blast rocked the centre of the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday and some media reports said two people were killed, while a local mayor said nobody was dead but three people were seriously wounded. REUTERS/Stringer