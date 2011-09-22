Editor's Choice
A journalist tends to a Palestinian youth who was hit in the face with a tear gas canister fired by Israeli security forces during clashes that erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian stone-throwers at Qalandiya checkpoint September 21, 2011. The clashes erupted after a rally in the nearby West Bank city of Ramallah in support of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' bid for statehood recognition in the United Nations. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An undercover Israeli policeman runs after making arrests during clashes that erupted between Israeli troops and Palestinian stone-throwers at Qalandiya checkpoint September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A supporter of Burhanuddin Rabbani, former Afghan president and head of the government's peace council, holds his picture while standing outside his house a day after he was killed in Kabul September 21, 2011. A Taliban suicide bomber on Tuesday killed Rabbani, a dramatic show of insurgent reach and a heavy blow to hopes of reaching a political end to the war. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Anti-government protesters attend a mass funeral for protesters and defected army soldiers killed in recent clashes with security forces in Sanaa September 21, 2011. Snipers, shelling, and gunfire killed at least five people in the Yemeni capital on Wednesday, violating a truce reached a day earlier between state troops and defected soldiers who joined protesters. The killings raised the death toll to 75 in four days of bloodshed, shattering a prolonged, uneasy stalemate that was set in place during fitful efforts to mediate the crisis. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Supporters of convicted killer Troy Davis react in the protest area at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification prison after learning of a delay in the execution of Davis by lethal injection in Jackson, Georgia September 21, 2011. The parole board in Georgia denied a last-ditch clemency appeal by Davis, a Georgia man set to be executed in a high-profile case for the murder of a police officer. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
An anti-Gaddafi fighter does pull-ups on a tank after its arrival at a checkpoint north of Muammar Gaddafi's bastion of Bani Walid, as part of preparations for an expected advance into the town by NTC forces, September 21, 2011. NTC forces have faced stiffer resistance than expected in their efforts to take Bani Walid and Sirte and have had several major assaults repulsed by heavy fire from pro-Gaddafi forces. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
N.Y. police officers receive instructions as they stand near protesters sleeping at Zocatti park, where they are camping out, before demonstrating outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) September 21, 2011. Protesters marched to Wall Street on the fourth day of protests as they call for action against big businesses and politics. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Passengers wait for the resumption of train service after it was halted by Typhoon Roke, at Shibuya station in Tokyo September 21, 2011. A powerful typhoon struck Japan on Wednesday, pummeling the Tokyo area with heavy rain, disrupting public transportation and leaving four people dead, and it was headed towards the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Residents carry the coffin of a man, who was killed in a shootout by unidentified gunmen a day earlier, for his burial in Quetta on September 21, 2011. Gunmen opened fire on a bus in Pakistan's southwestern province of Baluchistan in a suspected sectarian attack on September 20, killing at least 26 Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims travelling to Iran, police said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Suspects, including a minor (L), stand against a wall after police clashed with members of a drug gang in Ayotlan September 20, 2011. Police went to raid a house after they were tipped off and upon their arrival, the police were attacked with firearms by a group of hitmen. Two people were killed and two arrested along with a minor, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Brochures of Councillor of State Adrian Amstutz for the up-coming Swiss national election are seen in Schoenbuehl near Bern September 21, 2011. Switzerland will elect a new Parliament on October 23. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
An anti-Gaddafi fighter sits on a Soviet-made SCUD missile with a fellow fighter outside a village near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Josh Fattal (2nd L - back to camera) and Shane Bauer (R), U.S. hikers who were held in Iran on charges of espionage, are greeted by their families upon arrival in Muscat after their release from Tehran's Evin prison, September 21, 2011. Three hikers, Shane Bauer, Josh Fattal and Sarah Shourd were arrested by Iranian forces in July 2009 near the unmarked border with Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq, on suspicion of spying after crossing into Iran from Iraq. Bauer's fiance Sarah Shourd, was released in September 2010 after 410 days in solitary confinement. REUTERS/Sultan Al Hasani
U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L), flanked by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and President of France Nicolas Sarkozy, smiles at the camera during a high-level meeting on Libya at the United Nations Headquarters in New York September 20, 2011. President of the sixty-sixth session of the General Assembly, Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, is at front right. REUTERS/Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout
A worker wears a mask as he looks out from a window of a textile recycling factory in Cangnan county, Zhejiang province, September 20, 2011. Cangnan, one of the textile recycling centres in China with about 2,000 factories, is suffering from environmental problems due to the large number of unregulated factories in the area, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Believers light candles during celebrations for the religious holiday of the Nativity of the Most Holy Mother of God in the Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg September 21, 2011. Believers also marked the 200th anniversary of the construction of the Kazan Cathedral (Kazanskiy Kafedralniy Sobor). REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
President Barack Obama (R) meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in New York September 21, 2011. Both leaders are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kalyani Das (L), 60, ties her husband Pachugopal, 65, to the metal bars of a train window using a chain and padlocks as they travel from Mallickpur village where they live to Kolkata where she works September 19, 2011. Kalyani Das says her husband suffers from a mental disorder, and she chains her husband to prevent him from abusing her and running away while she works. Das said her husband's condition started about seven years ago because of family problems. Kalyani, who earns 50 Indian Rupees a day ($1.05) working at a roadside eatery, said she wishes for his death so that their suffering could end. She was married to Pachugopal at the age of 10 and has been married for 50 years, Kalyani said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Visitors look at a sculpture entitled "Drift" by Australian sculptor Ron Mueck at the San Ildefonso Museum in Mexico City September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Tonga's Fetu'u Vainikolo (L) avoids the tackle of Japan's Toshizumi Kitagawa during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Northland Events Centre in Whangarei September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Servicemen take part in the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) military exercises outside Bishkek September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A rescuer stands atop of an overturned restaurant boat in a section of the flooded Jialing River, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality September 20, 2011. Due to continuous rain, the water level in the Jialing River had risen by 14 meters within 24 hours, according to Xinhua news agency. Eleven people were on the three-story restaurant boat when the accident occurred, with 9 of them rescued and the other two people are still being rescued, Xinhua reported. Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 70 people in eight provinces in China, with 32 still missing, the government and state media said. REUTERS/China Daily
A medic comforts an anti-Gaddafi fighter as he mourns his comrade, killed by a pro-Gaddafi sniper inside the besieged city of Bani Walid September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Former President Bill Clinton listens to U.S. President Barack Obama speak at the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 21, 2011. Obama is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque