Editor's Choice

Kalyani Das (L), 60, ties her husband Pachugopal, 65, to the metal bars of a train window using a chain and padlocks as they travel from Mallickpur village where they live to Kolkata where she works September 19, 2011. Kalyani Das says her husband suffers from a mental disorder, and she chains her husband to prevent him from abusing her and running away while she works. Das said her husband's condition started about seven years ago because of family problems. Kalyani, who earns 50 Indian Rupees a day ($1.05) working at a roadside eatery, said she wishes for his death so that their suffering could end. She was married to Pachugopal at the age of 10 and has been married for 50 years, Kalyani said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri