" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's Choice

Friday, September 23, 2011

U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" Alpha Co 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds" fire a 120mm mortar at an enemy position from Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, September 23, 2011

U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" Alpha Co 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds" fire a 120mm mortar at an enemy position from Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
1 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

Nazia, a one-year-old girl, lies in a hammock while taking refuge with her family at a camp for flood victims in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. The latest floods, triggered by monsoon rains, have killed more than 230 people, destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000...more

Friday, September 23, 2011

Nazia, a one-year-old girl, lies in a hammock while taking refuge with her family at a camp for flood victims in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. The latest floods, triggered by monsoon rains, have killed more than 230 people, destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000 people have been moved to shelters. Some 800,000 families hit by last year's floods are still homeless. Aid groups have warned of a growing risk of fatal diseases. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
2 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad addresses the United Nations General Assembly as reflections in the glass of a viewing booth show many empty chairs in the chamber after delegates walked out on Ahmadinejad's speech at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, September 23, 2011

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad addresses the United Nations General Assembly as reflections in the glass of a viewing booth show many empty chairs in the chamber after delegates walked out on Ahmadinejad's speech at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

Members of the Catholic clergy put on rain ponchos during a Holy Eucharist celebration conducted by Pope Benedict XVI at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin September 22, 2011. Pope Benedict urged the faithful not to leave the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday as he began a four-day visit to Germany, where record numbers have quit the pews in protest against clerical sex abuse of youths. About 100 left-wing deputies planned to boycott...more

Friday, September 23, 2011

Members of the Catholic clergy put on rain ponchos during a Holy Eucharist celebration conducted by Pope Benedict XVI at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin September 22, 2011. Pope Benedict urged the faithful not to leave the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday as he began a four-day visit to Germany, where record numbers have quit the pews in protest against clerical sex abuse of youths. About 100 left-wing deputies planned to boycott the pope's speech to the Bundestag, saying it violates the separation of church and state. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Close
4 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

The Statue of Liberty peeks through thick morning fog in New York City prior to an event in which New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and French President Nicolas Sarkozy delivered remarks on Liberty Island to celebrate the 125 years of friendship between New York City and France, in anticipation of the 125th Anniversary of the Statue of Liberty, September 22, 2011. Sarkozy and Bloomberg were joined by leaders from Tribeca Enterprises...more

Friday, September 23, 2011

The Statue of Liberty peeks through thick morning fog in New York City prior to an event in which New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and French President Nicolas Sarkozy delivered remarks on Liberty Island to celebrate the 125 years of friendship between New York City and France, in anticipation of the 125th Anniversary of the Statue of Liberty, September 22, 2011. Sarkozy and Bloomberg were joined by leaders from Tribeca Enterprises including Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff in New York during the event on Thursday. September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

A defected army soldier comforts a Somali man (R) who was beaten up by anti-government protesters who mistook him for a pro-regime sniper in Sanaa September 22, 2011. Explosions rocked the Yemeni capital Sanaa and clashes between government forces and soldiers backing protesters resumed on Thursday with time running low for a diplomatic solution to prevent the country from sliding into full-blown civil war. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah...more

Friday, September 23, 2011

A defected army soldier comforts a Somali man (R) who was beaten up by anti-government protesters who mistook him for a pro-regime sniper in Sanaa September 22, 2011. Explosions rocked the Yemeni capital Sanaa and clashes between government forces and soldiers backing protesters resumed on Thursday with time running low for a diplomatic solution to prevent the country from sliding into full-blown civil war. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
6 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

Members of the Iranian Army forces march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 23, 2011

Members of the Iranian Army forces march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011. Editor's note: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

An indigenous man holds a bow and arrows while police officers prevent confrontations between indigenous and settlers of Yucumo September 22, 2011. The Amazonian ethnic groups which live in the Isiboro Secure territory, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, are completing a 370 miles (595 km) march from Trinidad, in the northern Beni province, to La Paz to protest against a projected 185 mile (298 km) long highway that bisects the...more

Friday, September 23, 2011

An indigenous man holds a bow and arrows while police officers prevent confrontations between indigenous and settlers of Yucumo September 22, 2011. The Amazonian ethnic groups which live in the Isiboro Secure territory, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, are completing a 370 miles (595 km) march from Trinidad, in the northern Beni province, to La Paz to protest against a projected 185 mile (298 km) long highway that bisects the protected park in the Amazon forest, activists leading the march said. The protesters, who have a list of demands apart from their rejection of the highway project being financed by Brazil, are entering a rural region with strong sentiments for President Evo Morales, raising the possibility of confrontations on their way to La Paz. The march is on its 37th day. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
8 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter rests in a field camp near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, September 23, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter rests in a field camp near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev drinks tea during his visit to a student dormitory at the Peoples Friendship University in Moscow September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Friday, September 23, 2011

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev drinks tea during his visit to a student dormitory at the Peoples Friendship University in Moscow September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
10 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

A firefighter runs past a sculpture while trying to extinguish a building on fire in central Shanghai, September 22, 2011. Road maintenance works in downtown Shanghai damaged an underground gas pipe on Thursday, setting off an explosion which caused a nearby building to catch fire. No casualties has been reported so far, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, September 23, 2011

A firefighter runs past a sculpture while trying to extinguish a building on fire in central Shanghai, September 22, 2011. Road maintenance works in downtown Shanghai damaged an underground gas pipe on Thursday, setting off an explosion which caused a nearby building to catch fire. No casualties has been reported so far, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

Japan Ground Self-Defence Force soldiers rescue residents at a village which is flooded due to typhoon Roke in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, September 22, 2011. Typhoon Roke has left 6 people dead and 6 missing after pounding Japan with heavy rain and strong winds, public broadcaster NHK said, but it did not have a major impact on the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Japan Ground...more

Friday, September 23, 2011

Japan Ground Self-Defence Force soldiers rescue residents at a village which is flooded due to typhoon Roke in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture, September 22, 2011. Typhoon Roke has left 6 people dead and 6 missing after pounding Japan with heavy rain and strong winds, public broadcaster NHK said, but it did not have a major impact on the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Japan Ground Self-Defence Force 6th Artillery Regiment/Handout

Close
12 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

Rana Sodhi, whose brother was killed in a hate crime following the 9/11 attacks, views the artwork at the opening of The Park51 Islamic community center in Lower Manhattan in New York September 21, 2011. The center opened with a photo exhibit by photographer Danny Goldfield titled "NYChildren." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, September 23, 2011

Rana Sodhi, whose brother was killed in a hate crime following the 9/11 attacks, views the artwork at the opening of The Park51 Islamic community center in Lower Manhattan in New York September 21, 2011. The center opened with a photo exhibit by photographer Danny Goldfield titled "NYChildren." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
13 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

President Barack Obama greets supporters after speaking about passage of his jobs bill during a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, September 23, 2011

President Barack Obama greets supporters after speaking about passage of his jobs bill during a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
14 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

A man, displaced by floods, carries a "charpoy" (rope bed) while wading through water as ducks swim in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. The latest floods, triggered by monsoon rains, have killed more than 230 people, destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000 people have...more

Friday, September 23, 2011

A man, displaced by floods, carries a "charpoy" (rope bed) while wading through water as ducks swim in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province September 22, 2011. The latest floods, triggered by monsoon rains, have killed more than 230 people, destroyed or damaged 1.2 million houses and flooded 4.5 million acres (1.8 million hectares) since late last month, officials and Western aid groups say. More than 300,000 people have been moved to shelters. Some 800,000 families hit by last year's floods are still homeless. Aid groups have warned of a growing risk of fatal diseases. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
15 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

Riot police detain a student protester during a meeting of European and ex-Soviet education ministers in Kiev September 22, 2011. Students protested against tuition fees and what they see as attacks on academic freedoms and growing ethnic tensions in education, local media reported. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, September 23, 2011

Riot police detain a student protester during a meeting of European and ex-Soviet education ministers in Kiev September 22, 2011. Students protested against tuition fees and what they see as attacks on academic freedoms and growing ethnic tensions in education, local media reported. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
16 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

A U.S. soldier from Task Force "No Fear" Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds", chews tobacco next to a machine gun his post in a bunker of Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, September 23, 2011

A U.S. soldier from Task Force "No Fear" Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds", chews tobacco next to a machine gun his post in a bunker of Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
17 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

A member of the Iranian paramilitary group performs during the "Soft War" exhibition in the south of Tehran September 22, 2011. A paramilitary group held the exhibition, which is based on the concept of anti-U.S., anti-Israel and anti-TV channels abroad, to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Friday, September 23, 2011

A member of the Iranian paramilitary group performs during the "Soft War" exhibition in the south of Tehran September 22, 2011. A paramilitary group held the exhibition, which is based on the concept of anti-U.S., anti-Israel and anti-TV channels abroad, to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, according to the organisers. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
18 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

UBS trader Kweku Adoboli leaves City of London Magistrates Court in London September 22, 2011. Adoboli did not seek bail when he made a brief court appearance in London on Thursday for a hearing in a case that has cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, September 23, 2011

UBS trader Kweku Adoboli leaves City of London Magistrates Court in London September 22, 2011. Adoboli did not seek bail when he made a brief court appearance in London on Thursday for a hearing in a case that has cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
19 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

Chelsea Clinton (L), U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former U.S. President Bill Clinton stand on stage during the closing plenary of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 23, 2011

Chelsea Clinton (L), U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former U.S. President Bill Clinton stand on stage during the closing plenary of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
20 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows an illegal oil refining site with the runoff from crude oil covering the banks along the Imo river, 30 km (20 miles) west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. Illegal refineries along the Imo river, first discovered in 2009, were cleared in a joint security operation with the government in 2010 but has resurfaced in January 2011,...more

Friday, September 23, 2011

An aerial view during a media tour by oil company Royal Dutch Shell shows an illegal oil refining site with the runoff from crude oil covering the banks along the Imo river, 30 km (20 miles) west of Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt, September 22, 2011. Illegal refineries along the Imo river, first discovered in 2009, were cleared in a joint security operation with the government in 2010 but has resurfaced in January 2011, according to a Shell media release during the tour. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
21 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

South Africa Springboks' Bryan Habana scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Namibia at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Friday, September 23, 2011

South Africa Springboks' Bryan Habana scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Namibia at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
22 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

Office workers are reflected on a screen displaying share prices as they walk past the Australian Securities Exchange building in central Sydney September 23, 2011. Australian shares are expected to track Wall Street lower on Friday after a grim economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered falls in world stocks and commodities overnight. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Friday, September 23, 2011

Office workers are reflected on a screen displaying share prices as they walk past the Australian Securities Exchange building in central Sydney September 23, 2011. Australian shares are expected to track Wall Street lower on Friday after a grim economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve triggered falls in world stocks and commodities overnight. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
23 / 24
Friday, September 23, 2011

An employee dusts off the red carpet on the tarmac of Berlin's Tegel airport, September 22, 2011. Pope Benedict XVI will have a four-day visit to Germany beginning September 22. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, September 23, 2011

An employee dusts off the red carpet on the tarmac of Berlin's Tegel airport, September 22, 2011. Pope Benedict XVI will have a four-day visit to Germany beginning September 22. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

All Collections

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

Monday, February 06, 2017

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Monday, February 06, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Monday, February 06, 2017

Ice Canoe racing

All Collections

Ice Canoe racing

Monday, February 06, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Monday, February 06, 2017

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

All Collections

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

Monday, February 06, 2017

Winter in Kabul

All Collections

Winter in Kabul

Monday, February 06, 2017

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

All Collections

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

Monday, February 06, 2017

View More Slideshows »