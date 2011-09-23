Editor's Choice

An indigenous man holds a bow and arrows while police officers prevent confrontations between indigenous and settlers of Yucumo September 22, 2011. The Amazonian ethnic groups which live in the Isiboro Secure territory, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, are completing a 370 miles (595 km) march from Trinidad, in the northern Beni province, to La Paz to protest against a projected 185 mile (298 km) long highway that bisects the protected park in the Amazon forest, activists leading the march said. The protesters, who have a list of demands apart from their rejection of the highway project being financed by Brazil, are entering a rural region with strong sentiments for President Evo Morales, raising the possibility of confrontations on their way to La Paz. The march is on its 37th day. REUTERS/David Mercado