EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to film or take pictures in Tehran. An art installation, made with identification tags similar to those of soldiers killed during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), is pictured at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", at Baharestan square near the Iranian Parliament in southern Tehran, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl