Monday, September 26, 2011

A rebel on crutches fires a rocket propelled grenade while fighting on the front line in Sirte, Libya, September 24, 2011 REUTERS/Anis Mili

A rebel on crutches fires a rocket propelled grenade while fighting on the front line in Sirte, Libya, September 24, 2011 REUTERS/Anis Mili

A would-be immigrant sits inside a police van after arriving at the port in Malaga, southern Spain September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A would-be immigrant sits inside a police van after arriving at the port in Malaga, southern Spain September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

An Afghan boy carries a chair from the Wazir Akbar Khan hill after the burial ceremony of Burhanuddin Rabbani, former Afghan president and head of the government's peace council in Kabul, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan boy carries a chair from the Wazir Akbar Khan hill after the burial ceremony of Burhanuddin Rabbani, former Afghan president and head of the government's peace council in Kabul, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

The plane carrying Pope Benedict XVI arrives at Erfurt airport, Germany, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

The plane carrying Pope Benedict XVI arrives at Erfurt airport, Germany, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/Pool

A tourist walks through steam on a bridge above thermal water in a park in Rotorua, New Zealand, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A tourist walks through steam on a bridge above thermal water in a park in Rotorua, New Zealand, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

President Obama waves during a family photo with leaders attending the Open Government Partnership event in New York, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama waves during a family photo with leaders attending the Open Government Partnership event in New York, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Cancer patients cry at the end of the "Festival of the Life" fashion show at the Cancer Perola Byington Hospital in Sao Paulo, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Cancer patients cry at the end of the "Festival of the Life" fashion show at the Cancer Perola Byington Hospital in Sao Paulo, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Anti-Gaddafi fighters fire a multiple rocket launcher near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A traditional Isicathamiya group performs during a competition in Durban, south Africa, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A traditional Isicathamiya group performs during a competition in Durban, south Africa, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the United Russia congress in Moscow, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the United Russia congress in Moscow, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Pool

A man dances during the generation festival of the Ebrie ethnic group in Anono, Abidjan, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

A man dances during the generation festival of the Ebrie ethnic group in Anono, Abidjan, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

A baby of migrant workers from Myanmar, with traditional tanaka paste on its face, sleeps in a hammock at their accommodation at the port town of Mahachai, near Bangkok, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A baby of migrant workers from Myanmar, with traditional tanaka paste on its face, sleeps in a hammock at their accommodation at the port town of Mahachai, near Bangkok, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

An anti-Mubarak protester and supporter of Egyptian cleric Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, former leader of the Islamic Group who is serving a prison term in the U.S., is seen smoking a cigarette through a hole in a banner demanding political prisoners be freed, at the police academy where former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is on trial in Cairo, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An anti-Mubarak protester and supporter of Egyptian cleric Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, former leader of the Islamic Group who is serving a prison term in the U.S., is seen smoking a cigarette through a hole in a banner demanding political prisoners be freed, at the police academy where former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is on trial in Cairo, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

French writer Tristane Banon arrives to attend a gathering to protest against aggressors of rape victims near courthouse in Paris, September 24, 2011. Banon has filed a legal complaint of attempted rape against former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French writer Tristane Banon arrives to attend a gathering to protest against aggressors of rape victims near courthouse in Paris, September 24, 2011. Banon has filed a legal complaint of attempted rape against former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models stand backstage before the Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Models stand backstage before the Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Women cast their votes at a voting station in Dubai, ahead of the Federal National Council elections, Saudi Arabia, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Abdullah Salem

Women cast their votes at a voting station in Dubai, ahead of the Federal National Council elections, Saudi Arabia, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Abdullah Salem

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde is reflected in a glass of water during a Development Committee news conference at the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, September 24, 2011. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde is reflected in a glass of water during a Development Committee news conference at the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, September 24, 2011. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A young villager walks inside a damaged government office in Wukan in Lufeng, a city of 1.7 million, in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Staff

A young villager walks inside a damaged government office in Wukan in Lufeng, a city of 1.7 million, in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Staff

Women in traditional Russian costumes stand behind sculptures displaying the Soviet State founder Vladimir Lenin (3d L) and his followers during the 1st Slavic Museum Night festival at the Museum of Modern Art in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Women in traditional Russian costumes stand behind sculptures displaying the Soviet State founder Vladimir Lenin (3d L) and his followers during the 1st Slavic Museum Night festival at the Museum of Modern Art in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Protesters argue with riot police during a rally against the government's new austerity measures in Athens, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Protesters argue with riot police during a rally against the government's new austerity measures in Athens, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi, Vietnam, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Members of the Laughter Yoga club practise laughing during morning exercise at a public park in Hanoi, Vietnam, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

A protester standing on a garbage container shouts anti-government slogans as anti-government protesters try to get back to Manama's Farook Junction, also known as Pearl Square, in Karanna, west of Manama, Bahrain, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A protester standing on a garbage container shouts anti-government slogans as anti-government protesters try to get back to Manama's Farook Junction, also known as Pearl Square, in Karanna, west of Manama, Bahrain, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to film or take pictures in Tehran. An art installation, made with identification tags similar to those of soldiers killed during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), is pictured at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", at Baharestan square...more

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on their ability to film or take pictures in Tehran. An art installation, made with identification tags similar to those of soldiers killed during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), is pictured at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", at Baharestan square near the Iranian Parliament in southern Tehran, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas holds up a copy of the letter that he had just delivered to United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon requesting full United Nations representation for a Palestinian state, during his address before the 66th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas holds up a copy of the letter that he had just delivered to United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon requesting full United Nations representation for a Palestinian state, during his address before the 66th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man suspected of throwing stones during clashes in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man suspected of throwing stones during clashes in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wrecked rickshaws are seen in a dump yard at Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Wrecked rickshaws are seen in a dump yard at Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy on November 2007, reacts during her appeal trial session in Perugia, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy on November 2007, reacts during her appeal trial session in Perugia, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

A supporter watches television at the entrance to Dale Farm Travellers site, near Billericay, in southern England, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A supporter watches television at the entrance to Dale Farm Travellers site, near Billericay, in southern England, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires a heavy artillery piece near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires a heavy artillery piece near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (L) watches her daughter Destiny, 6, play in the yard at home where she lives with her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, in San Diego, California, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (L) watches her daughter Destiny, 6, play in the yard at home where she lives with her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, in San Diego, California, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Palestinian woman watches a public screening of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' speech at the United Nations, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A Palestinian woman watches a public screening of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' speech at the United Nations, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

England's Chris Ashton scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Romania at Otago Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

England's Chris Ashton scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Romania at Otago Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Afghans carry the coffin of Burhanuddin Rabbani, former Afghan president and head of the government's peace council, during his burial ceremony on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghans carry the coffin of Burhanuddin Rabbani, former Afghan president and head of the government's peace council, during his burial ceremony on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Israeli soldier fires tear gas during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli soldier fires tear gas during clashes with Palestinian stone throwers in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl, displaced by floods, carries pots as she walks on the trunk of a tree floating in the water near her home in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A girl, displaced by floods, carries pots as she walks on the trunk of a tree floating in the water near her home in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Libyan Air Force Brigadier General Mohammed Rajab (R) replaces the all-green Gaddafi-era Libyan flag on the tail of a Libyan Air Force Mirage F1 fighter jet with a Kingdom of Libya flag during a ceremony where the jet was on static display as part of the Malta Airshow at Malta International Airport outside Valletta, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Libyan Air Force Brigadier General Mohammed Rajab (R) replaces the all-green Gaddafi-era Libyan flag on the tail of a Libyan Air Force Mirage F1 fighter jet with a Kingdom of Libya flag during a ceremony where the jet was on static display as part of the Malta Airshow at Malta International Airport outside Valletta, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A local television reporter holds a handout picture released by the Indonesian police, showing a dead suspected suicide bomber, to residents and journalists after an explosion in front of a church in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Andry Prasetyo

A local television reporter holds a handout picture released by the Indonesian police, showing a dead suspected suicide bomber, to residents and journalists after an explosion in front of a church in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Andry Prasetyo

Betania EC goalkeaper tries to block a ball during a Peladao Verde championship match against Amigos de Ze da Bossa in Manaus, Brazil, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Betania EC goalkeaper tries to block a ball during a Peladao Verde championship match against Amigos de Ze da Bossa in Manaus, Brazil, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Spanish referee Cesar Muniz (L) shows a red card to Valencia's Aritz Aduriz (C) as Sevilla's Fernando Navarro points at him during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish referee Cesar Muniz (L) shows a red card to Valencia's Aritz Aduriz (C) as Sevilla's Fernando Navarro points at him during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Kirgiz falconers hold their saker falcons at a falcon domestication base in Akqi county of Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, September 22, 2011. The falcons are domesticated for hunting. REUTERS/Kevin Zhao

Kirgiz falconers hold their saker falcons at a falcon domestication base in Akqi county of Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture, in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China, September 22, 2011. The falcons are domesticated for hunting. REUTERS/Kevin Zhao

Contestants watch a video of a male contestant on electronic screens during the recording of an episode of popular Chinese matchmaking television show "If You Are the One" in Beijing, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Contestants watch a video of a male contestant on electronic screens during the recording of an episode of popular Chinese matchmaking television show "If You Are the One" in Beijing, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Barry Huang

Kawasaki rider Gregory Leblanc of France celebrates after crossing the finish line in first position during the 34th Le Mans 24-hour motorcycle endurance race in Le Mans, western France, September 25, 2011. The Kawasaki number 11 is also ridden by Julien Da Costa and Olivier Four of France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Kawasaki rider Gregory Leblanc of France celebrates after crossing the finish line in first position during the 34th Le Mans 24-hour motorcycle endurance race in Le Mans, western France, September 25, 2011. The Kawasaki number 11 is also ridden by Julien Da Costa and Olivier Four of France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A teenager working part-time inside the U.S. military's Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King tries the dumbbells at the base gym, in Ghaziabad district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A teenager working part-time inside the U.S. military's Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King tries the dumbbells at the base gym, in Ghaziabad district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Liverpool's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring during their English Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring during their English Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Inmates watch from inside their cells as a man dressed as a devil holds a firecracker during a performance to commemorate "La Merce", saint patron of prisons, during festivites inside Palma de Mallorca's prison on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, Spain, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Inmates watch from inside their cells as a man dressed as a devil holds a firecracker during a performance to commemorate "La Merce", saint patron of prisons, during festivites inside Palma de Mallorca's prison on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, Spain, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

A dog poses on a board at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A dog poses on a board at a surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People are seen in a house during a blackout in Vina del Mar city, northwest of Santiago, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

People are seen in a house during a blackout in Vina del Mar city, northwest of Santiago, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

