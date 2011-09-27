Edition:
A relative reacts after his arrival at a crime scene where a man was shot dead in Acapulco, Mexico, September 25, 2011. According to local media, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a DVD and music salesman. REUTERS/Stringer

A relative reacts after his arrival at a crime scene where a man was shot dead in Acapulco, Mexico, September 25, 2011. According to local media, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a DVD and music salesman. REUTERS/Stringer

Anti-Gaddafi fighters drive tanks towards the frontline at Wadi Dinar gate, near the city of Bani Walid, southeast of Tripoli September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Anti-Gaddafi fighters drive tanks towards the frontline at Wadi Dinar gate, near the city of Bani Walid, southeast of Tripoli September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A vendor demonstrates opening a traditional Matryoshka doll or Russian nesting doll, bearing the faces of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (underneath) and President Dmitry Medvedev at a souvenir market in St. Petersburg, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

A vendor demonstrates opening a traditional Matryoshka doll or Russian nesting doll, bearing the faces of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (underneath) and President Dmitry Medvedev at a souvenir market in St. Petersburg, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. A boy smiles as he plays on a tank at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", in southern Tehran September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. A boy smiles as he plays on a tank at a war exhibition held by Iran's revolutionary guard to mark the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), also known in Iran as the "Holy Defence", in southern Tehran September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A detained opposition activist shouts in a police van during a protest outside the Election Commission headquarters in Moscow, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A detained opposition activist shouts in a police van during a protest outside the Election Commission headquarters in Moscow, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire with pro-Gaddafi forces, near Sirte, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire with pro-Gaddafi forces, near Sirte, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy in November 2007, reacts in court during her appeal trial session in Perugia, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of murdering her British flatmate Meredith Kercher in Italy in November 2007, reacts in court during her appeal trial session in Perugia, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

An inflatable pink pig flies above Battersea Power Station in London, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

An inflatable pink pig flies above Battersea Power Station in London, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A native Bolivian from the Isiboro Secure indigenous territory and national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, clashes with police as he and dozens of others break away from police custody to block the airport runway as they were being forced to board a plane and return towards their homeland in Rurrenbaque, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

A native Bolivian from the Isiboro Secure indigenous territory and national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, clashes with police as he and dozens of others break away from police custody to block the airport runway as they were being forced to board a plane and return towards their homeland in Rurrenbaque, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Students look out from a school bus as they go home after the suspension of classes due to rainfall from Typhoon Nesat in Quezon City, Metro Manila, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Students look out from a school bus as they go home after the suspension of classes due to rainfall from Typhoon Nesat in Quezon City, Metro Manila, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

A survey crew works on a road project in The Presidio in San Francisco, California September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A survey crew works on a road project in The Presidio in San Francisco, California September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A defected soldier backing anti-government protesters salutes through a tear in a huge Yemeni flag during a rally to demand the ouster of President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen, September 26, 2011.REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A defected soldier backing anti-government protesters salutes through a tear in a huge Yemeni flag during a rally to demand the ouster of President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen, September 26, 2011.REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

High school students are hit by a jet of water as they dance during a rally against the closing of their schools at the Providencia neighborhood in Santiago city, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

High school students are hit by a jet of water as they dance during a rally against the closing of their schools at the Providencia neighborhood in Santiago city, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

South Korean special forces soldiers attend parachute jump drills in Gyeryong, south of Seoul, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/South Korean Army/Handout

South Korean special forces soldiers attend parachute jump drills in Gyeryong, south of Seoul, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/South Korean Army/Handout

An anti-Gaddafi fighter gestures after firing a cannon during a battle with Gaddafi loyalists near Sirte, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An anti-Gaddafi fighter gestures after firing a cannon during a battle with Gaddafi loyalists near Sirte, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Home plate umpire Paul Schrieber (R) looks on as New York Yankees' catcher Russell Martin (L) holds the ball aloft after tagging out Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria who was trying to score from third base on a run down with Rays' Johnny Damon during the third inning of their game in St. Petersburg, Florida September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Home plate umpire Paul Schrieber (R) looks on as New York Yankees' catcher Russell Martin (L) holds the ball aloft after tagging out Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria who was trying to score from third base on a run down with Rays' Johnny Damon during the third inning of their game in St. Petersburg, Florida September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Visitors wait to tour "Chip", a home designed by The Southern California Institute of Architecture and California Institute of Technology, for the Solar Decathlon in Washington, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Visitors wait to tour "Chip", a home designed by The Southern California Institute of Architecture and California Institute of Technology, for the Solar Decathlon in Washington, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A model displays a creation as part of DSquared 2 Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of DSquared 2 Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Police try and clear a path through demonstrators who gathered to protest against the visit of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney outside the Vancouver Club in Vancouver, British Columbia September 26, 2011. Cheney was in town to promote his new memoir. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Police try and clear a path through demonstrators who gathered to protest against the visit of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney outside the Vancouver Club in Vancouver, British Columbia September 26, 2011. Cheney was in town to promote his new memoir. REUTERS/Andy Clark

U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear", Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds", fire a 120mm mortar at a Taliban position from Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear", Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry "The Wolfhounds", fire a 120mm mortar at a Taliban position from Combat Outpost (COP) Pirtle King in Ghaziabad district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A Chinook helicopter used by Libya's interim government to transport injured people takes off from a field hospital set up west of Muammar Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A Chinook helicopter used by Libya's interim government to transport injured people takes off from a field hospital set up west of Muammar Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Morning commuters walk past protesters of the Occupy Wall Street campaign sleeping in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Morning commuters walk past protesters of the Occupy Wall Street campaign sleeping in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

President Obama arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego, California September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Obama arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego, California September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Namibia's Heinz Koll (C) and Hugo Horn tackle Wales captain Sam Warburton (L) during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match at Stadium Taranaki in New Plymouth September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Namibia's Heinz Koll (C) and Hugo Horn tackle Wales captain Sam Warburton (L) during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match at Stadium Taranaki in New Plymouth September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

