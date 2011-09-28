Editor's choice
An employee of the Finance Ministry scuffles with riot police at the ministry's entrance in Athens during a protest against the government's austerity measures, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An employee of the Finance Ministry scuffles with riot police at the ministry's entrance in Athens during a protest against the government's austerity measures, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A worker prepares rappelling lines at the top of the Washington Monument as inspections to the structure begin, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A worker prepares rappelling lines at the top of the Washington Monument as inspections to the structure begin, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman outside Yu Yuan Garden station after a subway train collision in Shanghai, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rescue workers evacuate an injured woman outside Yu Yuan Garden station after a subway train collision in Shanghai, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An airplane (not pictured) tows a banner as it flies over the Los Angeles Superior Court during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
An airplane (not pictured) tows a banner as it flies over the Los Angeles Superior Court during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A woman is reflected in a window of an office in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman is reflected in a window of an office in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A supporter of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) holds the country's national flag while cycling during an anti-U.S. rally near the U.S. consulate in Karachi, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A supporter of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) holds the country's national flag while cycling during an anti-U.S. rally near the U.S. consulate in Karachi, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Japan's Murray Williams (R) tackles Canada's Adam Kleeberger during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at McLean Park in Napier, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Japan's Murray Williams (R) tackles Canada's Adam Kleeberger during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at McLean Park in Napier, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Anti-Gaddafi fighters capture an armed man they believe to be from pro-Gaddafi forces, east of Sirte, Sep, 27, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Anti-Gaddafi fighters capture an armed man they believe to be from pro-Gaddafi forces, east of Sirte, Sep, 27, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Manchester United's Ashley Young (R) heads to score against FC Basel during their Champions League Group C match at Old Trafford in Manchester, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Manchester United's Ashley Young (R) heads to score against FC Basel during their Champions League Group C match at Old Trafford in Manchester, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Hindus offer prayers on the banks of river Ganges on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Kolkata, India, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindus offer prayers on the banks of river Ganges on the holy day of "Mahalaya" in Kolkata, India, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Aurora Australis or "Southern lights" are seen in this picture captured by astronauts on the International Space Station with a digital camera while they passed over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Aurora Australis or "Southern lights" are seen in this picture captured by astronauts on the International Space Station with a digital camera while they passed over the Indian Ocean, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
This undated handout image, obtained by Reuters on September 27, 2011, shows a Massachusetts cat with two faces that has become the world's longest surviving so called "janus" feline at 12 years of age. The cat, who is named Frank and Louie, has two mouths, two noses and three eyes. Frank and Louie have one brain, so the faces react in unison. REUTERS/David Niles/Handout
This undated handout image, obtained by Reuters on September 27, 2011, shows a Massachusetts cat with two faces that has become the world's longest surviving so called "janus" feline at 12 years of age. The cat, who is named Frank and Louie, has two mouths, two noses and three eyes. Frank and Louie have one brain, so the faces react in unison. REUTERS/David Niles/Handout
A resident carries his son while crossing on waist deep floodwaters brought by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, that hit the Tanza town of Malabon city, north of Manila, Philippines, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident carries his son while crossing on waist deep floodwaters brought by Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Pedring, that hit the Tanza town of Malabon city, north of Manila, Philippines, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-Gaddafi fighter calms his comrade down as he cries over other comrades stuck in the fire fight against pro-Gaddafi forces, east of Sirte, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An anti-Gaddafi fighter calms his comrade down as he cries over other comrades stuck in the fire fight against pro-Gaddafi forces, east of Sirte, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
This image taken from the prosecution courtroom evidence screen purports to show Michael Jackson lying on a hospital gurney during opening arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool
This image taken from the prosecution courtroom evidence screen purports to show Michael Jackson lying on a hospital gurney during opening arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool
Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in the old quarters of Delhi, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in the old quarters of Delhi, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Giant panda cubs lie in a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Giant panda cubs lie in a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 26, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Micah Richard of Manchester City (L) falls after being challenged by Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich during their Champions League Group A match in Munich, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Micah Richard of Manchester City (L) falls after being challenged by Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich during their Champions League Group A match in Munich, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A boy cries as he waits for the search and recovery of his relatives beneath the rubble after strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat knocked down a wall killing four residents in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A boy cries as he waits for the search and recovery of his relatives beneath the rubble after strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat knocked down a wall killing four residents in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Supporters of former Ukraine's prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko scuffle with police near a court office during a hearing of her trial in Kiev, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
Supporters of former Ukraine's prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko scuffle with police near a court office during a hearing of her trial in Kiev, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
A captured wounded Taliban fighter lies on the back of a military truck in Combat Outpost Pirtle King, to be transported to the U.S. military's Forward Operating base in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A captured wounded Taliban fighter lies on the back of a military truck in Combat Outpost Pirtle King, to be transported to the U.S. military's Forward Operating base in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Shipyard workers fire a rocket at policemen during a clash in Andalucia's capital Seville, Spain, September 27, 2011. The workers are protesting the lack of work at their factory. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Shipyard workers fire a rocket at policemen during a clash in Andalucia's capital Seville, Spain, September 27, 2011. The workers are protesting the lack of work at their factory. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A woman embraces a man at a crime scene outside a beauty salon in Guatemala City, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman embraces a man at a crime scene outside a beauty salon in Guatemala City, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez