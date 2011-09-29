Edition:
Models present creations by designer Nicola Formichetti as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for fashion house Thierry Mugler in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations by designer Nicola Formichetti as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for fashion house Thierry Mugler in Paris, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Women display their hands which are painted red, symbolizing bloodshed, and blue, symbolizing peace, during a demonstration demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Women display their hands which are painted red, symbolizing bloodshed, and blue, symbolizing peace, during a demonstration demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Forces loyal to Libya's interim rulers fire rockets from an area about 2 km from the centre of the coastal city of Sirte, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Forces loyal to Libya's interim rulers fire rockets from an area about 2 km from the centre of the coastal city of Sirte, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

A girl looks through the window of her house next to an image of Che Guevarra in the town of Diriomo September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A girl looks through the window of her house next to an image of Che Guevarra in the town of Diriomo September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A boy is covered as his mother carries him during rainfall in Kathmandu September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A boy is covered as his mother carries him during rainfall in Kathmandu September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A security guard looks through the window of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A security guard looks through the window of the Detention Unit of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) in Hague, September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A model waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow's Kremlin, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A model waits backstage before the Alternative Hair Show in Moscow's Kremlin, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Chinese soldier stands beside Long March II-F rocket loaded with China's unmanned space module Tiangong-1 at the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Chinese soldier stands beside Long March II-F rocket loaded with China's unmanned space module Tiangong-1 at the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A wedding couple and their photographers walk past the burning Pulau Bukom offshore petroleum complex of Royal Dutch Shell in Singapore September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A wedding couple and their photographers walk past the burning Pulau Bukom offshore petroleum complex of Royal Dutch Shell in Singapore September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman walks on the muddy banks of the Ganges river before taking a holy dip during the Navratri festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A woman walks on the muddy banks of the Ganges river before taking a holy dip during the Navratri festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Riot police detain a student during an occupation of the port company to protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Riot police detain a student during an occupation of the port company to protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

A scale model of a U.S. Navy F-4 Phantom fighter plane is seen in a handout photo released by the U.S. Justice Department after the photo was submitted to U.S. District Court in Massachusetts as part of a criminal complaint and affidavit filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Boston, September 28, 2011. The complaint accuses Massachusetts resident Rezwan Ferdaus, 26, a U.S. Citizen, of plotting to attack the U.S. Pentagon...more

A scale model of a U.S. Navy F-4 Phantom fighter plane is seen in a handout photo released by the U.S. Justice Department after the photo was submitted to U.S. District Court in Massachusetts as part of a criminal complaint and affidavit filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Boston, September 28, 2011. The complaint accuses Massachusetts resident Rezwan Ferdaus, 26, a U.S. Citizen, of plotting to attack the U.S. Pentagon and U.S. Capitol by using remote-controlled aircraft filled with plastic explosives. According to the Justice Department the aircraft shown in the photo is not an actual device constructed by the defendant, but is similar to the remote control aircraft he planned to use in attacks on Washington. The complaint states that Ferdaus was planning to use a 1/10th size scale model F-4 Phantom in a planned attack on the U.S. Capitol building. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

A man dressed as Hindu goddess Kali, the goddess of power, applies makeup before performing during celebrations for Navratri on the outskirts of Jammu, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man dressed as Hindu goddess Kali, the goddess of power, applies makeup before performing during celebrations for Navratri on the outskirts of Jammu, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (first row, C) attends a meeting with members of his ruling AK Party at his party headquarters in Ankara September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (first row, C) attends a meeting with members of his ruling AK Party at his party headquarters in Ankara September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke rises after a blast in a quarry at the Ariab mine, in Sudan, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Smoke rises after a blast in a quarry at the Ariab mine, in Sudan, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Dr. Conrad Murray watches the proceeding during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW ENTERTAINMENT)

Dr. Conrad Murray watches the proceeding during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW ENTERTAINMENT)

Residents living near the sea front search for items to salvage near an oil tanker that broke off its anchor and slammed into a row of shanties during Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Typhoon Pedring, in Baseco town, Tondo city, metro Manila September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Residents living near the sea front search for items to salvage near an oil tanker that broke off its anchor and slammed into a row of shanties during Typhoon Nesat, locally known as Typhoon Pedring, in Baseco town, Tondo city, metro Manila September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A boy skateboards past a mural in Los Angeles, California, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A boy skateboards past a mural in Los Angeles, California, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A demonstrating police officer (L) tries to approach the Finance Ministry during a protest in Lisbon September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A demonstrating police officer (L) tries to approach the Finance Ministry during a protest in Lisbon September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A Chinese Bai ethnic minority fisherman pulls two cormorants away from a fish during Erhai lake fishing opening festival in Dali, Yunnan province September 28, 2011. The cormorants are domesticated for fishing. REUTERS/Stringer

A Chinese Bai ethnic minority fisherman pulls two cormorants away from a fish during Erhai lake fishing opening festival in Dali, Yunnan province September 28, 2011. The cormorants are domesticated for fishing. REUTERS/Stringer

A staff of metropolitan outer floodway management office looks around pressure-adjusting water tank, a part of underground water discharge tunnel which was constructed to protect Tokyo and its suburb area against floodwaters and overflow of the city's major waterways and rivers during heavy rain and typhoon seasons, at the facility in Kasukabe, north of Tokyo, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A staff of metropolitan outer floodway management office looks around pressure-adjusting water tank, a part of underground water discharge tunnel which was constructed to protect Tokyo and its suburb area against floodwaters and overflow of the city's major waterways and rivers during heavy rain and typhoon seasons, at the facility in Kasukabe, north of Tokyo, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Supporters of the religious political party Sunni Tehreek wear headbands which read in Urdu,"Salute to Pakistan army", while taking part in an anti-American rally with nearly 600 others in Karachi September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Supporters of the religious political party Sunni Tehreek wear headbands which read in Urdu,"Salute to Pakistan army", while taking part in an anti-American rally with nearly 600 others in Karachi September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at a news conference during the launch of Amazon's new tablets in New York, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

French Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Rachida Dati (Top R) uses her phone after a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

French Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Rachida Dati (Top R) uses her phone after a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

