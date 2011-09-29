A scale model of a U.S. Navy F-4 Phantom fighter plane is seen in a handout photo released by the U.S. Justice Department after the photo was submitted to U.S. District Court in Massachusetts as part of a criminal complaint and affidavit filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Boston, September 28, 2011. The complaint accuses Massachusetts resident Rezwan Ferdaus, 26, a U.S. Citizen, of plotting to attack the U.S. Pentagon and U.S. Capitol by using remote-controlled aircraft filled with plastic explosives. According to the Justice Department the aircraft shown in the photo is not an actual device constructed by the defendant, but is similar to the remote control aircraft he planned to use in attacks on Washington. The complaint states that Ferdaus was planning to use a 1/10th size scale model F-4 Phantom in a planned attack on the U.S. Capitol building. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout