Friday, September 30, 2011

A riot policeman falls during a protest against the government and the public state education system at Santiago city, Chile, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

A riot policeman falls during a protest against the government and the public state education system at Santiago city, Chile, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Friday, September 30, 2011

An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, which is now under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

An abandoned VIP stairway is seen on a road at the airport in Sirte, which is now under the control of anti- Gaddafi fighters, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Friday, September 30, 2011

A protester from the Occupy Wall Street campaign sleeps underneath a plastic sheet in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester from the Occupy Wall Street campaign sleeps underneath a plastic sheet in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 30, 2011

The body of a man who was shot dead lies covered outside a bar called "The Dollar" in Oaxaca, Mexico, September 28, 2011. The owner of the bar and his bodyguard were shot dead by three hitmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

The body of a man who was shot dead lies covered outside a bar called "The Dollar" in Oaxaca, Mexico, September 28, 2011. The owner of the bar and his bodyguard were shot dead by three hitmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Friday, September 30, 2011

Libyan man reacts as others carry the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter who was killed in Bani Walid, during his funeral in Tripoli, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Libyan man reacts as others carry the body of an anti-Gaddafi fighter who was killed in Bani Walid, during his funeral in Tripoli, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, September 30, 2011

A college student shouts slogans from a police bus after he was detained by the police during a sit-in demonstration on a street in central Seoul, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

A college student shouts slogans from a police bus after he was detained by the police during a sit-in demonstration on a street in central Seoul, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, September 30, 2011

Dale farm resident Michael Flynn, 3, plays on a inflatable slide on a hot autumn as residents of the traveller community wait for news of the legal challenge to their eviction by Basildon council, near Billericay, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Dale farm resident Michael Flynn, 3, plays on a inflatable slide on a hot autumn as residents of the traveller community wait for news of the legal challenge to their eviction by Basildon council, near Billericay, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Friday, September 30, 2011

A woman walks her Dalmatian dog on the beach front in Brighton, southern England, September 29, 2011. Britain is experiencing an unusually warm spell of weather which forecasters say will continue into next week. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A woman walks her Dalmatian dog on the beach front in Brighton, southern England, September 29, 2011. Britain is experiencing an unusually warm spell of weather which forecasters say will continue into next week. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Friday, September 30, 2011

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during the session of the Bundestag lower house of parliament in Berlin, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during the session of the Bundestag lower house of parliament in Berlin, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, September 30, 2011

An activist, covered in flour and corn grains, sits inside of a rubbish bin during National Corn Day celebrations in Mexico City, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An activist, covered in flour and corn grains, sits inside of a rubbish bin during National Corn Day celebrations in Mexico City, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Friday, September 30, 2011

LaToya Jackson, sister of the late pop star Michael Jackson, arrives for Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of her brother in Los Angeles, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LaToya Jackson, sister of the late pop star Michael Jackson, arrives for Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of her brother in Los Angeles, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, September 30, 2011

Visitors pose for a photo in front of a wallpaper during Beijing International Design Triennial Exhibition at China National Museum in Beijing, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Visitors pose for a photo in front of a wallpaper during Beijing International Design Triennial Exhibition at China National Museum in Beijing, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Friday, September 30, 2011

A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony in Tbilisi, Georgia, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony in Tbilisi, Georgia, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, September 30, 2011

Anti-government protesters throw a boy into the air as they gather in al-Taghyeer (change) Square where they are camping to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Anti-government protesters throw a boy into the air as they gather in al-Taghyeer (change) Square where they are camping to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, September 30, 2011

A graphic of a gloved hand on a doorway and the image of a man on the other side is shown at the Los Angeles Criminal Courts building, site of the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray for the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

A graphic of a gloved hand on a doorway and the image of a man on the other side is shown at the Los Angeles Criminal Courts building, site of the trial of Dr. Conrad Murray for the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, September 30, 2011

Austria Vienna's Zlatko Junuzovic and Malmo's Ulrich Vinzents (TOP) fight for the ball during the Europa League Group G soccer match in Malmo, Sweden, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andreas Hillergren/Scanpix

Austria Vienna's Zlatko Junuzovic and Malmo's Ulrich Vinzents (TOP) fight for the ball during the Europa League Group G soccer match in Malmo, Sweden, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andreas Hillergren/Scanpix

Friday, September 30, 2011

The Long March II-F rocket loaded with China's unmanned space module Tiangong-1 lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

The Long March II-F rocket loaded with China's unmanned space module Tiangong-1 lifts off from the launch pad in the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, Gansu province, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, September 30, 2011

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez plays softball before a press conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez plays softball before a press conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, September 30, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires in the air during the funeral of his comrades who were killed in Bani Walid, in Tripoli, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires in the air during the funeral of his comrades who were killed in Bani Walid, in Tripoli, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, September 30, 2011

Saudi officials count ballots at a polling station at Prince Salman center in Riyadh, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Saudi officials count ballots at a polling station at Prince Salman center in Riyadh, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Friday, September 30, 2011

A riot police officer punches a student during a protest against the government and the public state education system at Santiago city, Chile, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

A riot police officer punches a student during a protest against the government and the public state education system at Santiago city, Chile, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Friday, September 30, 2011

A man walks past a wallpaper depicting Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as Napoleon mounted on a horse in downtown Milan, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A man walks past a wallpaper depicting Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as Napoleon mounted on a horse in downtown Milan, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, September 30, 2011

The moon is seen behind the ancient temple of the Parthenon in Athens, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

The moon is seen behind the ancient temple of the Parthenon in Athens, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, September 30, 2011

Austria Vienna's Alexander Gorgon heads the ball during the Europa League Group G match against Malmo in Malmo, Sweden, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andreas Hillergren/Scanpix

Austria Vienna's Alexander Gorgon heads the ball during the Europa League Group G match against Malmo in Malmo, Sweden, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andreas Hillergren/Scanpix

