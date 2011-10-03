Editor's choice
A supporter of the public heath workers is seen inside a police vehicle after being arrested after pouring kerosene on himself during a public health workers strike in downtown Santiago, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
An anti-Gaddafi fighter fires a mortar during a battle in a village near Sirte, one of Muammar Gaddafi's last remaining strongholds, September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Revellers run away from a bull during festivities in honour of the patron saint of Masaya, San Jeronimo, south of Managua, Nicaragua, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
U.S. soldiers from Alpha Co, 2nd Battalion 35th Infantry, Task Force "Cacti" are enveloped with smoke as they fire 120 mm mortar at the Taliban position from Combat Outpost Penich, in Khas Konar district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, September 30, 2011. The soldiers hugged each other while stepping on the base of the mortar to avoid sudden movement. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Supporters from various religious political parties hold up a poster with the image of convicted killer Mumtaz Qadri as they march during a demonstration against his sentence in Karachi, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A group of Afghan youth pose for photos during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Mexican lucha libre wrestler Estrella Dorada (Spanish for Golden Star) sits with her four sons at her house on the outskirts of Mexico City, September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier attends his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion show in Paris, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Devotees of the Bang Neow Chinese Shrine stand amidst exploding firecrackers as they take part in a procession in celebration of the vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli
Libyan Jewish exile David Gerbi (R) reacts after destroying part of the wall at the sealed entrance to Dar Bishi synagogue in Tripoli, October 2, 2011. Gerbi said he has dreamed of restoring this synagogue for 10 years, when smoke from New York's burning twin towers evoked one of the most powerful memories of his Libyan childhood. The 12-year-old Gerbi and his family fled Tripoli in 1967 when an Arab-Israeli war stoked anger...more
New Zealand All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams (L) and Mils Muliaina tackle Canada's Phil Mackenzie during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Wellington Regional Stadium, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
A vendor (L) sells her wares in her flooded shop in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) stands with Labour Minister Aung Kyi (R) after a meeting at the government house in Yangon, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Middle school students sing revolutionary songs as they hold Chinese national flags during a ceremony to celebrate their upcoming National Day in Huaying, Sichuan province, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A view of humvees parked at a courtyard at Camp Liberty in Baghdad, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
U.S. actor and director Sean Penn shakes hands with protesters in Tahrir Square during a demonstration against the ruling military council, after Friday prayers in Cairo, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A Roman statue riddled with bullet holes is seen at the Old Sirte City Museum at the Sultan area taken over by anti-Gaddafi fighters, east of Sirte, Libya, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Rescue workers stand near a Sudan Airways Fokker 50 plane after spraying it with foam at Khartoum Airport, October 2, 2011. The plane, which was carrying 45 people on board, made an emergency landing after experiencing a problem with its landing gear. No one was injured in the incident, according to the Civil Aviation Authority. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of a plane crash victim cry at a hospital in Medan, North Sumatra, October 2, 2011. All 18 people on board a small plane that crashed in Indonesia's mountainous northern Sumatra region were killed, a rescue agency official said on Saturday. REUTERS/Y.T. Haryono
Protesters demonstrate against a Filipino domestic helper applying for permanent residency in Hong Kong, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
New York Yankees' Nick Swisher (33) battles fans as he jumps for a home run by Detroit Tigers' Delmon Young during the first inning in Game 1 of their MLB American League Division Series baseball playoffs in New York, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fans react during a concert at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Russia's Alexey Makovetskiy (R) and Denis Simplikevich (2nd L) tackle Australia Wallabies' James O'Connor during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Trafalgar Park in Nelson, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
People participate in an early morning yoga session in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch dives across the goal line for an touchdown on an 11-yard run during the third quarter of their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Seattle, Washington October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
An armed policeman keeps watch as residents wading through floodwater brought by Typhoon Nesat wait for rescue workers in Candaba town, Pampanga province, north of Manila, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Chinese ethnic minority performers carry baskets on their backs as they perform in a play in Lijiang, Yunnan province, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Samoa's Maurie Faasavalu (L) and Eliota Fuimaono Sapolu (bottom R) tackle South Africa Springboks' Frans Steyn during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Aprilia 125cc rider Niklas Ajo of Finland falls during the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi, north of Tokyo October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A participant holding a beer gestures as he leaves a subway with a fellow reveller in Hamburg, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Scotland's John Barclay (L) attempts to smother a kick by England's Jonny Wilkinson during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match at Eden Park in Auckland October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
AC Milan's goalkeeper Christian Abbiati fails to save a kick from Clauio Marchisio (not pictured) of Juventus during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Anti-Gaddafi fighters take cover from incoming sniper fire as they push forward towards the centre of Sirte, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Birds entered for the 86th Budgerigar World Championship Event are displayed in cages at the Dome in Doncaster, northern England October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
The hat of an artist from Belarussian theatre 'InZhest' accidentally sets on fire during their performance at the Festival of Vanguard Art, Mammoth 2011, in Minsk, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An anti-Gaddafi fighter reacts to the sound of a recoilless rifle firing outside Sirte airport, in Libya, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A supporter of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh holds posters of Saleh during a rally in Sanaa, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Participants take part in the annual Warszawo Biegnij (Warsaw Run), a 10 km (6 miles) race through the streets of Warsaw, October 2, 2011. Around 10,000 runners took part in the run, according to local media. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber performs during his "My World Tour" concert in Mexico City, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Former champion Rafael Marquez of Mexico punches WBC super bantamweight champion Toshiaki Nishioka of Japan during their title fight at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A medium is seen as he holds a clay mask during the Shikali festival in Lalitpur, October 2, 2011. Dressed with colourful clay masks, mediums participate in dances while villagers offer sacrificed animals and prayers in hope of gaining blessing from the deities during the annual Shikali festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of a delegation of Herero and ethnic Nama leaders from Namibia attend a ceremony in an auditorium of Berlin's Charite hospital, September 30, 2011. The hospital is returning 20 human skulls to Namibia, which were taken from victims of the Herero and Nama tribes, who died at the hands of German colonial forces during the resistance war in Namibia between 1904 and 190. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
An elderly person rides a makeshift boat constructed from banana tree trunks as she evacuates with her dog after typhoons submerged her house in Calumpit, Bulacan province, north of Manila, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A police officer leans over to talk to a protester after hundreds were arrested during an Occupy Wall Street march on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Father Gil Florini blesses mobile phones during a mass to honour Saint Gabriel, in Nice, southeastern France, October 1, 2011. Saint Gabriel is the patron saint of telecommunications. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ireland's Keith Earls scores a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Italy at Otago Stadium in Dunedin, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
A boy forces his donkey to move near a village at the foot of Walay valley, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Kunar province, October 2, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The slain bodies of three men are seen at a crime scene in Monterrey, Mexico, September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
