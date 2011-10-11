Edition:
Tuesday, October 11, 2011

People make their way through a flooded area in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

People make their way through a flooded area in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi move during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, Libya, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi move during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, Libya, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Maite, 24, (R) carries her ten-day-old baby next her friend as she leaves her home after she was evicted for her inability to pay the mortgage of her flat in the neighbourhood of Las Flores in Malaga, southern Spain, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Maite, 24, (R) carries her ten-day-old baby next her friend as she leaves her home after she was evicted for her inability to pay the mortgage of her flat in the neighbourhood of Las Flores in Malaga, southern Spain, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Riot police stand guard beside a destroyed car along a street following last night's clashes between Egyptian Coptic Christians and soldiers with riot police in Cairo, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Riot police stand guard beside a destroyed car along a street following last night's clashes between Egyptian Coptic Christians and soldiers with riot police in Cairo, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A policeman directs traffic in a flooded area in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A policeman directs traffic in a flooded area in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

The power plant of Kardia in seen in the valley of Ptolemais near the town of Kozani, north of Athens, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

The power plant of Kardia in seen in the valley of Ptolemais near the town of Kozani, north of Athens, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A U.S. flag pieced together with graffiti signs designed by street artist Saber is displayed at the Occupy LA protest camp in Los Angeles, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A U.S. flag pieced together with graffiti signs designed by street artist Saber is displayed at the Occupy LA protest camp in Los Angeles, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A man is framed through an aluminium roll as he cuts a sheet to make shutters for shops, at a workshop in Quetta, Pakistan, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A man is framed through an aluminium roll as he cuts a sheet to make shutters for shops, at a workshop in Quetta, Pakistan, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter lays down heavy fire from an apartment window to suppress Gaddafi snipers as they push forward towards the centre of Sirte, October 10, 2011. The apartment was once used to house foreign visitors during Gaddafi's reign. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter lays down heavy fire from an apartment window to suppress Gaddafi snipers as they push forward towards the centre of Sirte, October 10, 2011. The apartment was once used to house foreign visitors during Gaddafi's reign. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany kisses the cheek of former Formula One driver David Coulthard of Britain during a fan event at Nissan gallery in Yokohama, south of Tokyo October 10, 2011, a day after winning the world championship. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Germany kisses the cheek of former Formula One driver David Coulthard of Britain during a fan event at Nissan gallery in Yokohama, south of Tokyo October 10, 2011, a day after winning the world championship. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

People walk past pictures of people missing and killed in the armed conflict in Colombia during a tribute at Bolivar Square in Bogota, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

People walk past pictures of people missing and killed in the armed conflict in Colombia during a tribute at Bolivar Square in Bogota, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A scavenger smokes a cigarette during a break as he and others collect plastic and paper to recycle at Bantar Gebang main garbage dump in Bekasi district, on the outskirts of Jakarta, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A scavenger smokes a cigarette during a break as he and others collect plastic and paper to recycle at Bantar Gebang main garbage dump in Bekasi district, on the outskirts of Jakarta, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A worker puts the finishing touches on a booth prior to the start of the 2011 Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A worker puts the finishing touches on a booth prior to the start of the 2011 Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Chispita (Little Spark) jumps over another wrestler, Catrina, during a street match in Mexico City October 9, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. She began wrestling while learning self-defense to protect herself from her ex-husband who used to hit her. She is now married to another wrestler. The majority of Mexican female lucha libre wrestlers are housewives and...more

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Mexican lucha libre wrestler Chispita (Little Spark) jumps over another wrestler, Catrina, during a street match in Mexico City October 9, 2011. Catrina, 56, a grandmother of seven, has been wrestling for 27 years. She began wrestling while learning self-defense to protect herself from her ex-husband who used to hit her. She is now married to another wrestler. The majority of Mexican female lucha libre wrestlers are housewives and part-time wrestlers. Lucha libre wrestlers wear masks and fight as fictional characters in the ring to remain anonymous to fans. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A Mapuche woman carrying her child up marches during the International Day of Race, in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A Mapuche woman carrying her child up marches during the International Day of Race, in downtown Santiago, Chile, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

An Egyptian Christian woman mourns on the coffin of Coptic Christian Mina Demian, who was killed during clashes with soldiers and riot police late Sunday, at the morgue of the Coptic Hospital in Cairo, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

An Egyptian Christian woman mourns on the coffin of Coptic Christian Mina Demian, who was killed during clashes with soldiers and riot police late Sunday, at the morgue of the Coptic Hospital in Cairo, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Marisol Ona Gil of Cuba competes in her Epee qualification event at the World Fencing Championships in Catania, Italy, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Marisol Ona Gil of Cuba competes in her Epee qualification event at the World Fencing Championships in Catania, Italy, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A workman prepares a face sculpture hanging on an office building for the upcoming festival of lights in Berlin, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A workman prepares a face sculpture hanging on an office building for the upcoming festival of lights in Berlin, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Egyptian Coptic Christians carry coffins during a mass funeral for victims of sectarian clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt at Abassaiya Cathedral in Cairo, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Egyptian Coptic Christians carry coffins during a mass funeral for victims of sectarian clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt at Abassaiya Cathedral in Cairo, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Police fire warning shots in the air to disperse protesters from Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's Grasberg mine during a demonstration in Timika of Indonesia's Papua province, Indonesia, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Muhammad Yamin

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Police fire warning shots in the air to disperse protesters from Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold Inc's Grasberg mine during a demonstration in Timika of Indonesia's Papua province, Indonesia, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Muhammad Yamin

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Dancers perform during Taiwan's National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Dancers perform during Taiwan's National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi fighters shout after firing a rocket during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi fighters shout after firing a rocket during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A girl sits in a bucket as her sister pushes it through flood waters on a street in Kandal province, Thailand, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

A girl sits in a bucket as her sister pushes it through flood waters on a street in Kandal province, Thailand, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Novice monks listen to a radio under a tree at the Dechen Phrodrang Buddhist monastery in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, October 11, 2011

Novice monks listen to a radio under a tree at the Dechen Phrodrang Buddhist monastery in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

