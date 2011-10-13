Editor's choice
A student takes part in a march during a demonstration in Bogota, Colombia, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Workers process bird dung on the Ballestas island, south of Lima, Peru, October 8, 2011. Ballestas, as other 21 islands along the Peruvian coast, are home of nearly 4 million migratory birds as guanays, boobies and pelicans which excrement make up the world's finest natural fertilizer. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Gallery employee, Laura Bell, poses for a photograph with artist Kitty Kraus's artwork Untitled (Spiegellampe) at the new White Cube Bermondsey gallery, which opened to the public on Wednesday, south London, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Debris flies in the air during heavy fighting between anti-Gaddafi fighters and those loyal to the deposed leader in Sirte, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales' government arrive for a rally in La Paz, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado
A resident sits in a boat to catch relief goods distributed from a helicopter in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Israelis react near a protest tent outside the residence of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An anti-U.S. mural is seen on a wall of a government building in central Tehran, Iran, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Novice monks at the Dechen Phrodrang Buddhist monastery look down from a hilltop in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boy looks out from a window on a busy in downtown Ulan Bator, Mongolia, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy dives into a swimming pool on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
The silhouette of a pedestrian passing the main Admiralty building is reflected in a puddle in St. Petersburg, Russia, October 12, 2011. Image rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's gather during a rally at al-Sabaa Bahrat square in Damascus, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/ Khaled al-Hariri
The Berlin cathedral is seen as it is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A relief worker takes a nap at a room ready for those evacuated from the floods in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement, Raven, gets a shave from Larry Left who is contributing his barber skills to the movement, in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Student protesters react to tear gas during a demonstration in Bogota, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A traffic policeman gestures to a car as he directs traffic along a flooded street in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Anti-Gaddafi fighters ride on bicycles to get to the frontline in the centre of Sirte, October12, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A pilgrim prays at the Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida, Brazil's national saint, in the city of Aparecida, east of Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Police assist a newly released prisoner in the meeting hall of Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, October 12, 2011. Myanmar freed at least 300 political prisoners including several prominent dissidents on Wednesday, leaving as many as 2,000 behind bars, as one of the world's most reclusive states begins to open up after half a century of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Men carry a portrait of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his fiancee Jetsun Pema to display inside an office building in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A rebel fighter loyal to Libya's interim government kicks a football as a battle rages nearby in Sirte, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
