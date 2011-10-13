Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A student takes part in a march during a demonstration in Bogota, Colombia, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A student takes part in a march during a demonstration in Bogota, Colombia, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Close
1 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

Workers process bird dung on the Ballestas island, south of Lima, Peru, October 8, 2011. Ballestas, as other 21 islands along the Peruvian coast, are home of nearly 4 million migratory birds as guanays, boobies and pelicans which excrement make up the world's finest natural fertilizer. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Workers process bird dung on the Ballestas island, south of Lima, Peru, October 8, 2011. Ballestas, as other 21 islands along the Peruvian coast, are home of nearly 4 million migratory birds as guanays, boobies and pelicans which excrement make up the world's finest natural fertilizer. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
2 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

Gallery employee, Laura Bell, poses for a photograph with artist Kitty Kraus's artwork Untitled (Spiegellampe) at the new White Cube Bermondsey gallery, which opened to the public on Wednesday, south London, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Gallery employee, Laura Bell, poses for a photograph with artist Kitty Kraus's artwork Untitled (Spiegellampe) at the new White Cube Bermondsey gallery, which opened to the public on Wednesday, south London, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
3 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

Debris flies in the air during heavy fighting between anti-Gaddafi fighters and those loyal to the deposed leader in Sirte, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Debris flies in the air during heavy fighting between anti-Gaddafi fighters and those loyal to the deposed leader in Sirte, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
4 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

Supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales' government arrive for a rally in La Paz, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Supporters of Bolivian President Evo Morales' government arrive for a rally in La Paz, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
5 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

A resident sits in a boat to catch relief goods distributed from a helicopter in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A resident sits in a boat to catch relief goods distributed from a helicopter in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
6 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

Israelis react near a protest tent outside the residence of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Israelis react near a protest tent outside the residence of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
7 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

An anti-U.S. mural is seen on a wall of a government building in central Tehran, Iran, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Thursday, October 13, 2011

An anti-U.S. mural is seen on a wall of a government building in central Tehran, Iran, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
8 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

Novice monks at the Dechen Phrodrang Buddhist monastery look down from a hilltop in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Novice monks at the Dechen Phrodrang Buddhist monastery look down from a hilltop in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
9 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

A boy looks out from a window on a busy in downtown Ulan Bator, Mongolia, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A boy looks out from a window on a busy in downtown Ulan Bator, Mongolia, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

A boy dives into a swimming pool on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A boy dives into a swimming pool on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
11 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

The silhouette of a pedestrian passing the main Admiralty building is reflected in a puddle in St. Petersburg, Russia, October 12, 2011. Image rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, October 13, 2011

The silhouette of a pedestrian passing the main Admiralty building is reflected in a puddle in St. Petersburg, Russia, October 12, 2011. Image rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
12 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's gather during a rally at al-Sabaa Bahrat square in Damascus, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/ Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's gather during a rally at al-Sabaa Bahrat square in Damascus, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/ Khaled al-Hariri

Close
13 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

The Berlin cathedral is seen as it is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, October 13, 2011

The Berlin cathedral is seen as it is illuminated during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
14 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

A relief worker takes a nap at a room ready for those evacuated from the floods in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A relief worker takes a nap at a room ready for those evacuated from the floods in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
15 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement, Raven, gets a shave from Larry Left who is contributing his barber skills to the movement, in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement, Raven, gets a shave from Larry Left who is contributing his barber skills to the movement, in Zuccotti Park near the financial district of New York, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

Student protesters react to tear gas during a demonstration in Bogota, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Student protesters react to tear gas during a demonstration in Bogota, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Close
17 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

A traffic policeman gestures to a car as he directs traffic along a flooded street in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A traffic policeman gestures to a car as he directs traffic along a flooded street in Nonthaburi province on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
18 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi fighters ride on bicycles to get to the frontline in the centre of Sirte, October12, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi fighters ride on bicycles to get to the frontline in the centre of Sirte, October12, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
19 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

A pilgrim prays at the Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida, Brazil's national saint, in the city of Aparecida, east of Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A pilgrim prays at the Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida, Brazil's national saint, in the city of Aparecida, east of Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

Police assist a newly released prisoner in the meeting hall of Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, October 12, 2011. Myanmar freed at least 300 political prisoners including several prominent dissidents on Wednesday, leaving as many as 2,000 behind bars, as one of the world's most reclusive states begins to open up after half a century of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Police assist a newly released prisoner in the meeting hall of Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, October 12, 2011. Myanmar freed at least 300 political prisoners including several prominent dissidents on Wednesday, leaving as many as 2,000 behind bars, as one of the world's most reclusive states begins to open up after half a century of iron-fisted rule. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
21 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
22 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

Men carry a portrait of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his fiancee Jetsun Pema to display inside an office building in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, October 13, 2011

Men carry a portrait of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his fiancee Jetsun Pema to display inside an office building in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
23 / 24
Thursday, October 13, 2011

A rebel fighter loyal to Libya's interim government kicks a football as a battle rages nearby in Sirte, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Thursday, October 13, 2011

A rebel fighter loyal to Libya's interim government kicks a football as a battle rages nearby in Sirte, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:05am GMT

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

All Collections

Trump wrestler enters Mexican lucha libre ring

1:02am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Monday, February 13, 2017

Trump dominates awards season

All Collections

Trump dominates awards season

Monday, February 13, 2017

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

Monday, February 13, 2017

Best of the Grammys

All Collections

Best of the Grammys

Monday, February 13, 2017

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Monday, February 13, 2017

World Press Photo Award winners

All Collections

World Press Photo Award winners

Monday, February 13, 2017

View More Slideshows »