Editor's choice
An anti-Gaddafi fighter runs for cover during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte, Libya, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
People react as an army truck passes by on a flooded highway in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves a protest outside St Paul's Cathedral, next to the London Stock Exchange, in central London, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Brazilian pilgrim takes part in a baptism ceremony in the waters of the Jordan River near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias. October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A citizen selects a ballot in the run-off primary vote to select a Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 presidential elections, in Kourou, French Guiana, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The race car of driver Will Power (L) goes airborne during the IZOD IndyCar World Championship race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, October 16, 2011. British IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon died from injuries sustained in an horrific crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, race organizers said. The 33-year-old Englishman, who lived in Florida, was involved in a multi-car accident 13 laps into the Las Vegas Indy...more
A wounded protester is held by a riot policeman during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An aerial view of treetops and their reflections in a flooded area in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A man uses a telescope to observe the firmament in the dunes of Samalayuca on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
"Occupy Together" activists gather underneath the Monument of the Revolution in Mexico City, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Wales captain Sam Warburton (7) makes an illegal on France's Vincent Clerc during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match at Eden Park in Auckland, October 15, 2011. Warburton was sent off for the tackle. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
A girl and her dog stand at the doors of their flooded house in the ancient part of Bangkok near Chao Praya river, Thailand, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall Street movement during a march through the financial district of New York, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Thai soldiers help residents crossing a strong stream of floodwaters in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ducati MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy rides during the second practice session of the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island near Melbourne, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Israeli security forces fire tear gas at Palestinian stone-throwers during clashes outside Ofer prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
IMF head Christine Lagarde reacts during a news conference at the G20 meeting at the ministry in Paris, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Brazil's Cesar Cielo blows out a mouthful of water before competing in the men's 100m freestyle final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. Cielo set a new Pan American Games record for the event. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Canada competes during the rhythmic gymnastics group general qualification round at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 16, 2011. The games run through October 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alejandro Villa of Mexico (L) fights Josue Mejia of Guatemala during the Men's -58kg quarter-final taekwondo competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator celebrates as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Egyptian Coptic Christians carry a cross and chant prayers during a candlelight protest marking one week since sectarian clashes with soldiers and riot police at a protest against an attack on a church in southern Egypt, at Abassaiya Cathedral in Cairo, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
France's Morgan Parra (R) attempts to block a kick from Wales' James Hook during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match at Eden Park in Auckland, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Fireworks explode over Omnilife Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 14, 2011. The games run through October 30. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Palestinian woman waves her hand as she sits in a bus before leaving Rafah border crossing for the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during the final match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ships start their engines and use their propellers to speed up water flow in Chao Phraya River, Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Medics carry a wounded anti-government protester after clashes with police in Sanaa, Yemen, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Carabiniere (C) police officer lies injured on the ground during clashes with demonstrators during a protest by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Australia Wallabies' James O'Connor (L, top) fails to catch the ball during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand All Blacks at Eden Park in Auckland, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Ducati MotoGP rider Damian Cudlin of Australia crashes during the third practice session of the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island near Melbourne, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A man shouts slogans during a rally of the "Indignant" group in front of the parliament in Athens, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos karahalis
Libyan government fighters shoot from the roof of a building at pro-Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Spain's David Ferrer hits a shot during his semi-final match against compatriot Feliciano Lopez at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A student from the Yermolov Cadet School watches over stacks of educational weapons during a weekend training camp in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An anti-Gaddafi fighter rides on a bicycle to get to the front line in the centre of Sirte, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Wisconsin Badgers' James White (L) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers' Mark Murphy in the first half during their NCAA football game in Madison, Wisconsin, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck (L) kisses Queen Jetsun Pema in front of thousands of residents gathered for the third day of their wedding ceremony at the Changlimithang stadium in Bhutan's capital Thimphu, Bhutan, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi attends the lower chamber of the deputies in Rome, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
New Zealand All Blacks' Jerome Kaino (L) tackles Australia Wallabies' Digby Ioane during their Rugby World Cup semi-final match at Eden Park in Auckland, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
Medics carry a wounded defected soldier after clashes with police in Sanaa, Yemen, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (R) bows in front of his teammates as they celebrate in the pit lane after Vettel won the South Korean F1 Grand Prix at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-won
Flavius Koczi of Romania competes on the floor during apparatus final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Welsh rugby fans react after watching Wales play France in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, on giant screens at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A woman talks on the phone below pictures of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej in a flooded community near the Chao Praya river in central Bangkok, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Aston Villa's Emile Heskey (R) challenges Manchester City's Gareth Barry during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Luo Xiaojuan of China celebrates after winning the women's epee team event against Laura Flessel-Colovic of France at the World Fencing Championships in Catania, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
