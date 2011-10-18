Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire during clashes with Gaddafi forces in the center of Sirte October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire during clashes with Gaddafi forces in the center of Sirte October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
1 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A child living in a slum plays on a swing under a bridge, while the world commemorates the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, on the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A child living in a slum plays on a swing under a bridge, while the world commemorates the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, on the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A mother and her daughter rest on a road outside their house flooded after heavy rains in Marcovia, Honduras, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A mother and her daughter rest on a road outside their house flooded after heavy rains in Marcovia, Honduras, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
3 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Workers and volunteers stay low as a helicopter carrying sand bags used for flood protection takes off at the Nava Nakorn Industrial Zone in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Workers and volunteers stay low as a helicopter carrying sand bags used for flood protection takes off at the Nava Nakorn Industrial Zone in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

The tanker Awanuia and a tug boat carry out operations to pump oil from the stricken container ship Rena, about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

The tanker Awanuia and a tug boat carry out operations to pump oil from the stricken container ship Rena, about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand

Close
5 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

An ethnic Dong minority woman uses her mobile phone to take a picture of herself after a Kam Grand Choir gathering in Tongguan village of Liping county, Guizhou province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

An ethnic Dong minority woman uses her mobile phone to take a picture of herself after a Kam Grand Choir gathering in Tongguan village of Liping county, Guizhou province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Close
6 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

The face of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs is created with adhesive notes on the window of an Apple Store in Munich, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

The face of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs is created with adhesive notes on the window of an Apple Store in Munich, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
7 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

President Obama talks to a toddler as he meets diners at the Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

President Obama talks to a toddler as he meets diners at the Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Afghan youths play at a cemetery in Kabul, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Afghan youths play at a cemetery in Kabul, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
9 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A Thai soldier carries a woman through a flooded street in Pathum Thani province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A Thai soldier carries a woman through a flooded street in Pathum Thani province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
10 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighters loads a tank shell on a pickup truck during a clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighters loads a tank shell on a pickup truck during a clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
11 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Nurbaeti Helmi (R) embraces her future daughter-in-law Gusti Kanjeng Ratu (GKR) Hemas during a traditional cleansing ritual the day before her wedding, at Yogyakarta Palace, Indonesia, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Puspa Perwitasari/Pool

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Nurbaeti Helmi (R) embraces her future daughter-in-law Gusti Kanjeng Ratu (GKR) Hemas during a traditional cleansing ritual the day before her wedding, at Yogyakarta Palace, Indonesia, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Puspa Perwitasari/Pool

Close
12 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks at the office of Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Phoenix, Arizona October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks at the office of Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Phoenix, Arizona October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
13 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A demonstrator in a sleeping bag hops from the camp set up outside St Paul's Cathedral in London, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A demonstrator in a sleeping bag hops from the camp set up outside St Paul's Cathedral in London, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
14 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A man stands on top of a pile of used jackets for sale along a road in Quetta, Pakistan, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A man stands on top of a pile of used jackets for sale along a road in Quetta, Pakistan, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Close
15 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Labourers set up lights on a framework of an under construction bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Labourers set up lights on a framework of an under construction bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Darya Shara of Argentina competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Darya Shara of Argentina competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Resident use a boat as vehicles are evacuated from a flooded area on a bridge in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Resident use a boat as vehicles are evacuated from a flooded area on a bridge in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
18 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A boy stands at the entrance of his home with a barrier to keep out water in San Pedro Ayampuc, near Guatemala City, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A boy stands at the entrance of his home with a barrier to keep out water in San Pedro Ayampuc, near Guatemala City, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
19 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

An Afghan man holds balloons for sale in Kabul, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

An Afghan man holds balloons for sale in Kabul, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
20 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A Buddhist monk uses a broom stick to paddle through a flooded area in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A Buddhist monk uses a broom stick to paddle through a flooded area in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
21 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Visitors are reflected in mirrors at the installation "Environment 3" by artist Luc Peire at the Auckland Art Gallery, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

Visitors are reflected in mirrors at the installation "Environment 3" by artist Luc Peire at the Auckland Art Gallery, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
22 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A Kosovo Serb boys stand on the street during a protest against KFOR decision to remove barricades in the village of Zupce near the town of Zubin Potok, Kosovo, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A Kosovo Serb boys stand on the street during a protest against KFOR decision to remove barricades in the village of Zupce near the town of Zubin Potok, Kosovo, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
23 / 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A boy, relative of Palestinian prisoner Ibtisam Issawi, stands wrapped in a flag outside his home in the Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Jabal Mukaber, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, October 18, 2011

A boy, relative of Palestinian prisoner Ibtisam Issawi, stands wrapped in a flag outside his home in the Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Jabal Mukaber, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

All Collections

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

Monday, February 06, 2017

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Monday, February 06, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Monday, February 06, 2017

Ice Canoe racing

All Collections

Ice Canoe racing

Monday, February 06, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Monday, February 06, 2017

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

All Collections

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

Monday, February 06, 2017

Winter in Kabul

All Collections

Winter in Kabul

Monday, February 06, 2017

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

All Collections

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

Monday, February 06, 2017

View More Slideshows »