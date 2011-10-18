Editor's choice
Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire during clashes with Gaddafi forces in the center of Sirte October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Anti-Gaddafi fighters return fire during clashes with Gaddafi forces in the center of Sirte October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A child living in a slum plays on a swing under a bridge, while the world commemorates the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, on the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child living in a slum plays on a swing under a bridge, while the world commemorates the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, on the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A mother and her daughter rest on a road outside their house flooded after heavy rains in Marcovia, Honduras, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A mother and her daughter rest on a road outside their house flooded after heavy rains in Marcovia, Honduras, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Workers and volunteers stay low as a helicopter carrying sand bags used for flood protection takes off at the Nava Nakorn Industrial Zone in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers and volunteers stay low as a helicopter carrying sand bags used for flood protection takes off at the Nava Nakorn Industrial Zone in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The tanker Awanuia and a tug boat carry out operations to pump oil from the stricken container ship Rena, about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
The tanker Awanuia and a tug boat carry out operations to pump oil from the stricken container ship Rena, about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
An ethnic Dong minority woman uses her mobile phone to take a picture of herself after a Kam Grand Choir gathering in Tongguan village of Liping county, Guizhou province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
An ethnic Dong minority woman uses her mobile phone to take a picture of herself after a Kam Grand Choir gathering in Tongguan village of Liping county, Guizhou province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
The face of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs is created with adhesive notes on the window of an Apple Store in Munich, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The face of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs is created with adhesive notes on the window of an Apple Store in Munich, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
President Obama talks to a toddler as he meets diners at the Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama talks to a toddler as he meets diners at the Countryside Barbecue restaurant in Marion, North Carolina, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Afghan youths play at a cemetery in Kabul, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan youths play at a cemetery in Kabul, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Thai soldier carries a woman through a flooded street in Pathum Thani province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Thai soldier carries a woman through a flooded street in Pathum Thani province, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
An anti-Gaddafi fighters loads a tank shell on a pickup truck during a clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
An anti-Gaddafi fighters loads a tank shell on a pickup truck during a clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces in Sirte, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Nurbaeti Helmi (R) embraces her future daughter-in-law Gusti Kanjeng Ratu (GKR) Hemas during a traditional cleansing ritual the day before her wedding, at Yogyakarta Palace, Indonesia, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Puspa Perwitasari/Pool
Nurbaeti Helmi (R) embraces her future daughter-in-law Gusti Kanjeng Ratu (GKR) Hemas during a traditional cleansing ritual the day before her wedding, at Yogyakarta Palace, Indonesia, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Puspa Perwitasari/Pool
Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks at the office of Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Phoenix, Arizona October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Republican Presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks at the office of Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Phoenix, Arizona October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A demonstrator in a sleeping bag hops from the camp set up outside St Paul's Cathedral in London, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A demonstrator in a sleeping bag hops from the camp set up outside St Paul's Cathedral in London, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man stands on top of a pile of used jackets for sale along a road in Quetta, Pakistan, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A man stands on top of a pile of used jackets for sale along a road in Quetta, Pakistan, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Labourers set up lights on a framework of an under construction bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Labourers set up lights on a framework of an under construction bridge in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Darya Shara of Argentina competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Darya Shara of Argentina competes during the individual apparatus finals at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Resident use a boat as vehicles are evacuated from a flooded area on a bridge in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Resident use a boat as vehicles are evacuated from a flooded area on a bridge in Ayutthaya province, Thailand, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A boy stands at the entrance of his home with a barrier to keep out water in San Pedro Ayampuc, near Guatemala City, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A boy stands at the entrance of his home with a barrier to keep out water in San Pedro Ayampuc, near Guatemala City, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An Afghan man holds balloons for sale in Kabul, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man holds balloons for sale in Kabul, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Buddhist monk uses a broom stick to paddle through a flooded area in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Buddhist monk uses a broom stick to paddle through a flooded area in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Visitors are reflected in mirrors at the installation "Environment 3" by artist Luc Peire at the Auckland Art Gallery, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors are reflected in mirrors at the installation "Environment 3" by artist Luc Peire at the Auckland Art Gallery, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Kosovo Serb boys stand on the street during a protest against KFOR decision to remove barricades in the village of Zupce near the town of Zubin Potok, Kosovo, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Kosovo Serb boys stand on the street during a protest against KFOR decision to remove barricades in the village of Zupce near the town of Zubin Potok, Kosovo, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A boy, relative of Palestinian prisoner Ibtisam Issawi, stands wrapped in a flag outside his home in the Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Jabal Mukaber, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A boy, relative of Palestinian prisoner Ibtisam Issawi, stands wrapped in a flag outside his home in the Arab East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Jabal Mukaber, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad