Editor's choice
Gilad Shalit salutes in front of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Government Press Office (GPO) October 18, 2011. REUTERS/GPO/Handout
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kanjeng Pangeran Haryo (KPH) Yudanegara and his wife Gusti Kanjeng Ratu (GKR) Bendara wave to the crowd in a horse-drawn carriage in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
South Korean honour guards perform during a welcoming ceremony for foreign military leaders visiting for the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2011 at the Defence Ministry in Seoul October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Newly released Palestinian prisoner Fotnah Abu Aleish (R) is hugged by her brother upon arrival to the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A view of the street after a violent clashes between Libyan interim government forces and loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi in Sirte October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Residents push their tricycle taxi called a 'tuk-tuk' in a flooded temple complex in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Flowers lie at the Platform 17 memorial at Grunewald railway station during a ceremony remembering the Jews who were deported to Nazi concentration camps 70 years ago in Berlin, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anti-government protesters rush a wounded fellow protester on a motorcycle after clashes with supporters of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh and police in Sanaa, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Actors dressed as businessmen wearing stockings, on their way to take part in a promotion for a new restaurant, pass protesters' tents outside St Paul's Cathedral in London October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A boy is silhouetted against smoke while playing cricket in a littered ground in a slum area on the outskirts of Karachi October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Canada's silver medal-winning team for group apparatus sing "O Canada" in a corridor as Keegan Soehn of Canada (not shown) stands on the podium with his gold medal for the trampoline final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Burnt trees are seen after a forest fire in Boboras in the northwest Spanish region of Galicia, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Freed Hamas top security strategist Yehya Al- Senwar is greeted by a member of the Hamas Military wing upon his arrival at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip October 18, 2011. RUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Lille's Mathieu Debuchy (R), jumps for the ball with Inter Milan's Esteban Cambiasso (L) and Thiago Motta during their Champions league Group B match at Lille Metropole Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq near Lille, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jean-Yves Bonvarlet
Prayer flags hang near the ParoTaktsang Palphug Buddhist monastery, also known as the Tiger's Nest, in Paro district, Bhutan, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The shadow of a Palestinian is cast against a poster depicting Hamas militants capturing Israeli soldier during a rally celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah
Counter narcotics police guard an under-construction submersible that was seized from the "Los Urabenos" drugs cartel, in Puerto Escondido, Monteria province, Colombia, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Gilad Shalit stands with his father Noam at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ariel Hermoni/IDF/Handout
Police officers (L, 2nd L) and neighbors stand near the body of Mexican boxer Rafael Guzman Hernandez after he was shot outside his home in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 18, 2011. Guzman Hernandez, 25, a super featherweight boxer with international experience, was shot several times by two gunmen who then escaped, according to local news media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A labourer, working at a coal dump site, warms himself outside Kabul October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A farmer winnows rice grains in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Israelis in the northern village of Mitzpe Hila react after seeing Gilad Shalit on television October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ethnic Albanian pushes a boy on a bicycle pass KFOR German soldiers, part of the NATO mission in Kosovo, in the village of Cabra October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
