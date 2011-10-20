Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Thursday, October 20, 2011

A sign posted on Interstate 70 warns drivers of animals loose in the area around Zanesville, Ohio October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Thursday, October 20, 2011

A youth throws a petrol bomb at police during riots with police in Athens' Syntagma (Constitution) square October 19, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Thursday, October 20, 2011

Novice Buddhist monks swim around the flooded Wat Preak Prachkor temple as they collect garbage in Pathum Thani province, a suburb of Bangkok October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, October 20, 2011

People watch the Breitling Jet Team perform aerobatics over the Mediterranean Sea from a beach in Tel Aviv October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, October 20, 2011

A demonstrator throws a plank at a barricade as they clash with riot policemen during a national strike in Santiago October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Thursday, October 20, 2011

A labourer carries a sack of coal to be loaded onto a truck at a coal dump site outside Kabul October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, October 20, 2011

A man walks in front of a burning caravan at the Dale Farm Traveller site near Billericay, southern England October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, October 20, 2011

A protester is on fire after throwing a petrol bomb at police in front of the parliament during riots after a peaceful march on the first day of a 48-hour strike by workers' unions in Athens October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, October 20, 2011

Thai residents escape from an apartment as floodwaters rise in Pathum Thani province, a suburb of Bangkok, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Thursday, October 20, 2011

Mateus Silva, 25 and unemployed, speaks with his daughter at their caravan in the Nossa Senhora de Fatima neighbourhood, Lisbon October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Thursday, October 20, 2011

President Barack Obama pulls a cart loaded with pumpkins that he and first lady Michelle Obama had picked for Halloween at Wood's Orchard in Hampton, Virginia October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 20, 2011

Kimberly Vandenberg (R) and Lyndsay De Paul of the U.S. celebrate after finishing first and second respectively in the women's 200m butterfly final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, October 20, 2011

Actress Lindsay Lohan is handcuffed after a judge revoked her probation for failing to appear at a series of community service appointments at the Downtown Women's Shelter at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pool/Mark Boster

Thursday, October 20, 2011

A serviceman from a special Interior Ministry unit takes part in a test near the village of Volovshchina, west of Minsk, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, October 20, 2011

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Chris Carpenter dives to cover first base and put out Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus in the 1st inning of Game 1 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in St. Louis, Missouri, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Thursday, October 20, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi fighters carry an injured comrade during clashes with Gaddafi forces in Sirte October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Thursday, October 20, 2011

Riot police detain a student during a protest inside the national congress against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Thursday, October 20, 2011

Members of Mexico's team perform during the synchronized swimming practice at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thursday, October 20, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter searches inside the bedroom of one of Gaddafi's demolished houses in Sirte October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Thursday, October 20, 2011

Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic (L) heads to score against Genk during their Champions League Group E soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, October 20, 2011

Released Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit (C) is seen next to his mother Aviva as they go out for a short walk outside their home in Mitzpe Hila October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, October 20, 2011

Faculty of medicine first year students run while seniors spray them with different types of sauces, liquids and flour as part of an annual tradition during a celebration in honour of their patron Saint Lucas at Granada University in Granada, southern Spain October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Thursday, October 20, 2011

A freed Palestinian prisoner sits in the cafe of Al-Mashtal hotel, where he and other former prisoners are currently staying, in the Gaza Strip October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, October 20, 2011

A portrait of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs is placed on the Federation Tower skyscraper in Moscow's new business district, October 19 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

