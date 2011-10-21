Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Friday, October 21, 2011

Vehicles are partially submerged in a flooded industrial area in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 21, 2011

Vehicles are partially submerged in a flooded industrial area in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

A man purported to be former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen in this still image taken from video footage, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Friday, October 21, 2011

A man purported to be former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is seen in this still image taken from video footage, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
2 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Friday, October 21, 2011

Policemen are set ablaze on fire by a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during clashes near the Parliament building in Syntagma (Constitution) square in Athens, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Close
3 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

Containers on the stern deck of the 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena hang precariously, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force

Friday, October 21, 2011

Containers on the stern deck of the 47,230 tonne Liberian-flagged Rena hang precariously, about 12 nautical miles from Tauranga, on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/New Zealand Defence Force

Close
4 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

Students walk past a policeman guarding a school at an impoverished neighbourhood in Acapulco, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, October 21, 2011

Students walk past a policeman guarding a school at an impoverished neighbourhood in Acapulco, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
5 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

Soldiers guard the site of a car bomb attack in Monterrey, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

Friday, October 21, 2011

Soldiers guard the site of a car bomb attack in Monterrey, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez

Close
6 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

Supporters hold posters of Ivailo Kalfin, presidential candidate of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, during an election rally in Sofia, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Friday, October 21, 2011

Supporters hold posters of Ivailo Kalfin, presidential candidate of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, during an election rally in Sofia, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
7 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

Patients receive dental treatment at the CareNow free healthcare clinic at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Friday, October 21, 2011

Patients receive dental treatment at the CareNow free healthcare clinic at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
8 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

People walk in an apartment building in central Auckland, New Zealand, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, October 21, 2011

People walk in an apartment building in central Auckland, New Zealand, October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

Kosovo Serbs clash with Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers from Germany in the village of Jagnjenica, near the town of Zubin Potok, Kosovo, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, October 21, 2011

Kosovo Serbs clash with Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers from Germany in the village of Jagnjenica, near the town of Zubin Potok, Kosovo, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
10 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

A boy with his face painted in the colours of Yemen's national flag takes part in a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, October 20, 2011. The writing reads, "We are coming." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, October 21, 2011

A boy with his face painted in the colours of Yemen's national flag takes part in a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, October 20, 2011. The writing reads, "We are coming." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

People stand near what al Shabaab rebels say are the bodies of 76 Burundian peacekeepers from the African Union Mission to Somalia killed during heavy fighting in Daynile district, south of Mogadishu, October 20, 2011. African peacekeepers and Somali government forces captured one of the last remaining pockets under al Shabaab's control in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Friday, October 21, 2011

People stand near what al Shabaab rebels say are the bodies of 76 Burundian peacekeepers from the African Union Mission to Somalia killed during heavy fighting in Daynile district, south of Mogadishu, October 20, 2011. African peacekeepers and Somali government forces captured one of the last remaining pockets under al Shabaab's control in Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
12 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

Family members of Ziona pose for a group photograph in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, October 21, 2011

Family members of Ziona pose for a group photograph in Baktawng village in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
13 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest in Santiago, Chile, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Friday, October 21, 2011

Demonstrators are hit by a jet of water released from a riot police vehicle during a protest in Santiago, Chile, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Close
14 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

Teacher Noorzia Khan, 16, writes letters from the Kalasha alphabet on a blackboard during a lesson at the Kalasha Dur school and community centre in Brun village, located in Bumboret Kalash valley, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway

Friday, October 21, 2011

Teacher Noorzia Khan, 16, writes letters from the Kalasha alphabet on a blackboard during a lesson at the Kalasha Dur school and community centre in Brun village, located in Bumboret Kalash valley, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway

Close
15 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

A soldier relaxes while fortifying protection in the form of sandbags in flooded Pathum Thani province in Bangkok's suburbs, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Friday, October 21, 2011

A soldier relaxes while fortifying protection in the form of sandbags in flooded Pathum Thani province in Bangkok's suburbs, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
16 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) arrives for an afternoon visit at the maternity clinic, Clinique de la Muette, in Paris, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Friday, October 21, 2011

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) arrives for an afternoon visit at the maternity clinic, Clinique de la Muette, in Paris, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
17 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

A woman celebrates at Martyrs square in Tripoli, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, October 21, 2011

A woman celebrates at Martyrs square in Tripoli, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
18 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

A pedestrian passes a bricked-in ATM slot outside a closed bank branch in the City of London, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, October 21, 2011

A pedestrian passes a bricked-in ATM slot outside a closed bank branch in the City of London, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
19 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

A traveller reacts as police officers accompany council officials to inspect the Dale Farm travellers' site, near Billericay in southern England, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, October 21, 2011

A traveller reacts as police officers accompany council officials to inspect the Dale Farm travellers' site, near Billericay in southern England, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
20 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

A man carries a bag over his shoulder as he pulls a suitcase in Kabul, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, October 21, 2011

A man carries a bag over his shoulder as he pulls a suitcase in Kabul, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
21 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

Veiled Muslim women with a girl stand at the airport to send off their relatives departing for Mecca, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, October 21, 2011

Veiled Muslim women with a girl stand at the airport to send off their relatives departing for Mecca, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
22 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

Three members of Basque separatist group ETA call for a definitive end to 50 years of armed struggle, which has cost the lives of at least 850 people, in this still image taken from an undated video published on the website of Basque language newspaper Gara October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Gara/Handout

Friday, October 21, 2011

Three members of Basque separatist group ETA call for a definitive end to 50 years of armed struggle, which has cost the lives of at least 850 people, in this still image taken from an undated video published on the website of Basque language newspaper Gara October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Gara/Handout

Close
23 / 24
Friday, October 21, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter celebrates the fall of Sirte in the town, in Libya, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Friday, October 21, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi fighter celebrates the fall of Sirte in the town, in Libya, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

All Collections

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

7:05pm GMT

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

6:17pm GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

5:10pm GMT

Ice Canoe racing

All Collections

Ice Canoe racing

4:40pm GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

4:15pm GMT

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

All Collections

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

4:06pm GMT

Winter in Kabul

All Collections

Winter in Kabul

3:06pm GMT

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

All Collections

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

2:50pm GMT

View More Slideshows »