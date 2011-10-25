Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A Buddhist monk walks in a flooded street in central Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A Buddhist monk walks in a flooded street in central Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Turkish people search for survivors as they stand on the rubbles of a building which collapsed during an earthquake in Van, Turkey, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Turkish people search for survivors as they stand on the rubbles of a building which collapsed during an earthquake in Van, Turkey, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
2 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Residents try to carry a dead body that was found near the site of burning tankers, after an unidentified explosion, on the outskirts of Sirte, Libya, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Residents try to carry a dead body that was found near the site of burning tankers, after an unidentified explosion, on the outskirts of Sirte, Libya, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
3 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldier from Germany is reflected on a window of a bus, as a Kosovo Serb man sitting inside the bus looks out at erected barricades, in the village of Jagnjenica, near the town of Zubin Potok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldier from Germany is reflected on a window of a bus, as a Kosovo Serb man sitting inside the bus looks out at erected barricades, in the village of Jagnjenica, near the town of Zubin Potok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
4 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Protesters hold a sign as they rally at the Periferico Avenue in Guatemala City, October 24, 2011. The words on the sign reads "Urging the law 38-69 towards a worthy housing." REUTERS/William Gularte

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Protesters hold a sign as they rally at the Periferico Avenue in Guatemala City, October 24, 2011. The words on the sign reads "Urging the law 38-69 towards a worthy housing." REUTERS/William Gularte

Close
5 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A large American flag is displayed in center field before the start of play between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A large American flag is displayed in center field before the start of play between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Close
6 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Yowlys Bonne (blue) of Cuba pins Canada Ryley Walker during their men's freestyle 60kg wrestling quarter-final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Yowlys Bonne (blue) of Cuba pins Canada Ryley Walker during their men's freestyle 60kg wrestling quarter-final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
7 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of the United Nations Information Centre in New Delhi, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of the United Nations Information Centre in New Delhi, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
8 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Winnipeg Jets' Tanner Glass (L) fights New York Rangers' Brandon Prust during the first period of their NHL game in Winnipeg, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Winnipeg Jets' Tanner Glass (L) fights New York Rangers' Brandon Prust during the first period of their NHL game in Winnipeg, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Close
9 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Nine-month-old Hevin, whose mother works as a midwife, lies in a hammock at a maternity ward in Karachi, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Nine-month-old Hevin, whose mother works as a midwife, lies in a hammock at a maternity ward in Karachi, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
10 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A resident drags his belongings through the floodwaters as he evacuates in Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A resident drags his belongings through the floodwaters as he evacuates in Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
11 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Japan's challenger Akira Yaegashi celebrates after capturing a technical knock-out in the 10th-round from champion Pornsawan Porpramook (behind Yaegashi) of Thailand at their WBA Minimumweight title bout in Tokyo October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Japan's challenger Akira Yaegashi celebrates after capturing a technical knock-out in the 10th-round from champion Pornsawan Porpramook (behind Yaegashi) of Thailand at their WBA Minimumweight title bout in Tokyo October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
12 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A camel used to take tourists for rides sits beside a road near the Israeli town of Modiin, Israel, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A camel used to take tourists for rides sits beside a road near the Israeli town of Modiin, Israel, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
13 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Anna Grodzka, Poland's first transsexual lawmaker, attends an introductory session to the Polish parliament for newly elected lawmakers in Warsaw, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Anna Grodzka, Poland's first transsexual lawmaker, attends an introductory session to the Polish parliament for newly elected lawmakers in Warsaw, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
14 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Survivors gather around a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Survivors gather around a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
15 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Ecuador's Alexandra Andagoya competes in the women's 53kg category of the weightlifting competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Ecuador's Alexandra Andagoya competes in the women's 53kg category of the weightlifting competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
16 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Students line up to go to their classes in Pishtaz School in Tehran, October 15, 2011. EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Students line up to go to their classes in Pishtaz School in Tehran, October 15, 2011. EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Close
17 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

An evacuee from the floods is helped out of a military truck after it missed the road and ended up in deeper water in north-west Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

An evacuee from the floods is helped out of a military truck after it missed the road and ended up in deeper water in north-west Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
18 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

People walk behind a poster displaying pictures of ETA victims during the inauguration of the exhibition "The Civil Guard, shield of democracy against terrorism" in the Andalusian capital of Seville, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

People walk behind a poster displaying pictures of ETA victims during the inauguration of the exhibition "The Civil Guard, shield of democracy against terrorism" in the Andalusian capital of Seville, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
19 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Libyan people visit the body of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside a storage freezer in Misrata, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Libyan people visit the body of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside a storage freezer in Misrata, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
20 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Emergency service workers carry an earthquake survivor during rescue operations in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Emergency service workers carry an earthquake survivor during rescue operations in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
21 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A sanitation worker sweeps copies of the French daily newspaper 'France Soir' which are scattered on the street after a union job protest action in Paris, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A sanitation worker sweeps copies of the French daily newspaper 'France Soir' which are scattered on the street after a union job protest action in Paris, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults

Close
22 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A defected army soldier now backing the anti-government protesters takes a position at a checkpoint near the Taghyeer (Change) Square where protesters are camping to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

A defected army soldier now backing the anti-government protesters takes a position at a checkpoint near the Taghyeer (Change) Square where protesters are camping to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
23 / 24
Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Passengers stand between two passing trains at Tanah Abang train station in Jakarta, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Tuesday, October 25, 2011

Passengers stand between two passing trains at Tanah Abang train station in Jakarta, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Best of the Grammys

All Collections

Best of the Grammys

5:05am GMT

Grammy red carpet

All Collections

Grammy red carpet

2:01am GMT

Best of the BAFTAs

All Collections

Best of the BAFTAs

1:16am GMT

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

All Collections

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

Saturday, February 11, 2017

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

View More Slideshows »