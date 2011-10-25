Editor's choice
A Buddhist monk walks in a flooded street in central Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Turkish people search for survivors as they stand on the rubbles of a building which collapsed during an earthquake in Van, Turkey, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Residents try to carry a dead body that was found near the site of burning tankers, after an unidentified explosion, on the outskirts of Sirte, Libya, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldier from Germany is reflected on a window of a bus, as a Kosovo Serb man sitting inside the bus looks out at erected barricades, in the village of Jagnjenica, near the town of Zubin Potok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Protesters hold a sign as they rally at the Periferico Avenue in Guatemala City, October 24, 2011. The words on the sign reads "Urging the law 38-69 towards a worthy housing." REUTERS/William Gularte
A large American flag is displayed in center field before the start of play between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of MLB's World Series baseball championship in Arlington, Texas, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Yowlys Bonne (blue) of Cuba pins Canada Ryley Walker during their men's freestyle 60kg wrestling quarter-final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest in front of the United Nations Information Centre in New Delhi, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Winnipeg Jets' Tanner Glass (L) fights New York Rangers' Brandon Prust during the first period of their NHL game in Winnipeg, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
Nine-month-old Hevin, whose mother works as a midwife, lies in a hammock at a maternity ward in Karachi, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
A resident drags his belongings through the floodwaters as he evacuates in Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Japan's challenger Akira Yaegashi celebrates after capturing a technical knock-out in the 10th-round from champion Pornsawan Porpramook (behind Yaegashi) of Thailand at their WBA Minimumweight title bout in Tokyo October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A camel used to take tourists for rides sits beside a road near the Israeli town of Modiin, Israel, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Anna Grodzka, Poland's first transsexual lawmaker, attends an introductory session to the Polish parliament for newly elected lawmakers in Warsaw, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Survivors gather around a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Ecuador's Alexandra Andagoya competes in the women's 53kg category of the weightlifting competition at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Students line up to go to their classes in Pishtaz School in Tehran, October 15, 2011. EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
An evacuee from the floods is helped out of a military truck after it missed the road and ended up in deeper water in north-west Bangkok, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People walk behind a poster displaying pictures of ETA victims during the inauguration of the exhibition "The Civil Guard, shield of democracy against terrorism" in the Andalusian capital of Seville, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Libyan people visit the body of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi inside a storage freezer in Misrata, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Emergency service workers carry an earthquake survivor during rescue operations in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A sanitation worker sweeps copies of the French daily newspaper 'France Soir' which are scattered on the street after a union job protest action in Paris, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults
A defected army soldier now backing the anti-government protesters takes a position at a checkpoint near the Taghyeer (Change) Square where protesters are camping to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Passengers stand between two passing trains at Tanah Abang train station in Jakarta, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
