Wednesday, October 26, 2011

A residential area is flooded in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A residential area is flooded in the suburbs of Bangkok, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. A 14-day-old baby was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, 46 hours after an earthquake struck southeast Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers carry a baby from a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. A 14-day-old baby was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Tuesday, 46 hours after an earthquake struck southeast Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A wounded anti-government protester is seen during a demonstration demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A wounded anti-government protester is seen during a demonstration demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A doctor holds up the newborn baby of Yang Huiqing, 26, as she undergoes a caesarian section at Ruijin hospital in Shanghai, October 24, 2011. Yang and her husband Chen Yiming, both born under the one-child policy, had their first baby as the world population was about to reach the seven billion mark. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A doctor holds up the newborn baby of Yang Huiqing, 26, as she undergoes a caesarian section at Ruijin hospital in Shanghai, October 24, 2011. Yang and her husband Chen Yiming, both born under the one-child policy, had their first baby as the world population was about to reach the seven billion mark. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Models present creations for the NE TIGER 2012 Haute Couture collection with the theme "Tang Dynasty" during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Models present creations for the NE TIGER 2012 Haute Couture collection with the theme "Tang Dynasty" during China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Alexander Massialas of the U.S. celebrates a point against Guilherme Toldo of Brazil during their men's individual foil semifinal event at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Alexander Massialas of the U.S. celebrates a point against Guilherme Toldo of Brazil during their men's individual foil semifinal event at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Afghan children study the Koran at a shop along a street in Kabul, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan children study the Koran at a shop along a street in Kabul, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Russian police officers detain an activist from the "Other Russia" opposition movement during a protest against forthcoming elections in central Moscow, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Russian police officers detain an activist from the "Other Russia" opposition movement during a protest against forthcoming elections in central Moscow, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A girl carries an umbrella at a camp for people displaced by an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A girl carries an umbrella at a camp for people displaced by an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Bill Talen, known as Reverend Billy, delivers a speech to Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement in Zuccotti park in New York, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Bill Talen, known as Reverend Billy, delivers a speech to Members of the Occupy Wall Street movement in Zuccotti park in New York, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sunni men pray next to the body of their relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis, Turkey, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Sunni men pray next to the body of their relative, killed during an earthquake, in Ercis, Turkey, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

A boy covers his nose as men inspect about 45 bodies found in Bani Hawal cemetery in Sirte, Libya, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A boy covers his nose as men inspect about 45 bodies found in Bani Hawal cemetery in Sirte, Libya, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Family members of Saudi Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, who died in New York on Saturday, perform final prayers at his grave at Al Oud cemetery in Riyadh, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

Family members of Saudi Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, who died in New York on Saturday, perform final prayers at his grave at Al Oud cemetery in Riyadh, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

A model presents a creation from the Poustovit catwalk show during Mercedes-Benz fashion week in Moscow, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A model presents a creation from the Poustovit catwalk show during Mercedes-Benz fashion week in Moscow, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Members of the European Parliament attend a debate on the state of play of the negotiations of the European Council concerning the economic crisis at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Members of the European Parliament attend a debate on the state of play of the negotiations of the European Council concerning the economic crisis at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

A view of computer screens during the opening of the new C4I4 Emergency Operations Centre in Mexico City, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

A view of computer screens during the opening of the new C4I4 Emergency Operations Centre in Mexico City, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Vehicles are parked on an elevated highway to avoid floodwater in the north of Bangkok, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Vehicles are parked on an elevated highway to avoid floodwater in the north of Bangkok, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during taping of the Tonight Show with Jay Leno Show in Burbank, California, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during taping of the Tonight Show with Jay Leno Show in Burbank, California, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Actor Tracy Morgan arrives with Tanisha Hall for the premiere of the film "Tower Heist" in New York, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Tracy Morgan arrives with Tanisha Hall for the premiere of the film "Tower Heist" in New York, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington and the infielders wait on the mound after he pulled starting pitcher C.J. Wilson from the game against the St. Louis Cardinals as a fan looks on wearing horns on his head during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington and the infielders wait on the mound after he pulled starting pitcher C.J. Wilson from the game against the St. Louis Cardinals as a fan looks on wearing horns on his head during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A man sunbathes at the Praia de Icarai beach in Niteroi, Brazil, October 25, 2011. Rio de Janeiro is seen in the background. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man sunbathes at the Praia de Icarai beach in Niteroi, Brazil, October 25, 2011. Rio de Janeiro is seen in the background. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents rest in their house protected by sandbags in Bangkok, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Residents rest in their house protected by sandbags in Bangkok, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Two men comfort each other near a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Two men comfort each other near a collapsed building in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

