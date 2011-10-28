Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Friday, October 28, 2011

Riot police order people to move at the entrance to the Zhili town government building in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, China, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 28, 2011

Riot police order people to move at the entrance to the Zhili town government building in Huzhou city, Zhejiang province, China, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

Yang Huiqing looks at her baby after a cesarean section in Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai, October 24, 2011. Yang and her husband Chen Yiming, both born under the one-child policy, had their first baby as the world population was about to reach the seven billion mark. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, October 28, 2011

Yang Huiqing looks at her baby after a cesarean section in Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai, October 24, 2011. Yang and her husband Chen Yiming, both born under the one-child policy, had their first baby as the world population was about to reach the seven billion mark. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

A Turkish official, who is working for the Istanbul municipality, checks an earthquake-hit building in Alakoy village, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Friday, October 28, 2011

A Turkish official, who is working for the Istanbul municipality, checks an earthquake-hit building in Alakoy village, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
3 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

People carry their boat into a business building in flooded central Bangkok, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 28, 2011

People carry their boat into a business building in flooded central Bangkok, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, October 28, 2011

A model nearly falls as she presents a creation by Chinese designer Qi Gang during a fashion show at China Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2012 in Beijing, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
5 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

Pope Benedict XVI waves out of the window at Spoleto train station during his journey to Assisi, Italy, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Friday, October 28, 2011

Pope Benedict XVI waves out of the window at Spoleto train station during his journey to Assisi, Italy, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
6 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

A parent and her infant take part in an underwater nerve therapy session by the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

Friday, October 28, 2011

A parent and her infant take part in an underwater nerve therapy session by the Gezenguz (Rascal) Foundation in Budapest, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ferenc Redei

Close
7 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

Rachid Ghannouchi (R), leader of the Islamist Ennahda movement, celebrates with his supporters after the announcement of the country's election results, outside his headquarters in Tunis, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, October 28, 2011

Rachid Ghannouchi (R), leader of the Islamist Ennahda movement, celebrates with his supporters after the announcement of the country's election results, outside his headquarters in Tunis, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
8 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

A Libyan man inspects the home of his relative, which had been burnt during the conflict between rebel fighters and Gaddafi's loyalists, after they returned to Bani Walid, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Friday, October 28, 2011

A Libyan man inspects the home of his relative, which had been burnt during the conflict between rebel fighters and Gaddafi's loyalists, after they returned to Bani Walid, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Close
9 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

Honda MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli's mother Rossella embraces her daughter Martina (C) and his girlfriend Kate at the end of the funeral service in Coriano, Italy, October 27, 2011. Simoncelli, 24, was killed during the Grand Prix race at Sepang on October 23, 2011 when he lost control of his bike and was struck by fellow riders Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, October 28, 2011

Honda MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli's mother Rossella embraces her daughter Martina (C) and his girlfriend Kate at the end of the funeral service in Coriano, Italy, October 27, 2011. Simoncelli, 24, was killed during the Grand Prix race at Sepang on October 23, 2011 when he lost control of his bike and was struck by fellow riders Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

Rescue workers carry 18-year-old male survivor named Imdat from a collapsed building after surviving for more than 100 hours, in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Friday, October 28, 2011

Rescue workers carry 18-year-old male survivor named Imdat from a collapsed building after surviving for more than 100 hours, in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
11 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

Kate Bain from Lyon and Turnbull auctioneers poses for photographers with a framed pair of silk bloomers undergarments that once belonged to Queen Victoria, during a photocall for the auction of the Forbes Collection in Edinburgh, Scotland October 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Friday, October 28, 2011

Kate Bain from Lyon and Turnbull auctioneers poses for photographers with a framed pair of silk bloomers undergarments that once belonged to Queen Victoria, during a photocall for the auction of the Forbes Collection in Edinburgh, Scotland October 27, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
12 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

Freed Egyptian prisoners react following their release from Israeli jails, at Taba crossing between Egypt and Israel, northeast of Cairo, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Friday, October 28, 2011

Freed Egyptian prisoners react following their release from Israeli jails, at Taba crossing between Egypt and Israel, northeast of Cairo, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
13 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

Luis Cequeira of Argentina (2nd L) shoots past Daniel Santiago of Puerto Rico (R) during their men's preliminary round basketball game at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, October 28, 2011

Luis Cequeira of Argentina (2nd L) shoots past Daniel Santiago of Puerto Rico (R) during their men's preliminary round basketball game at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

Horsemen compete during a Buzkashi game in Kabul, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Friday, October 28, 2011

Horsemen compete during a Buzkashi game in Kabul, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
15 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

Melek Halitogullari (L) is comforted by her father as she waits for news on her brother, who is trapped under debris, after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Friday, October 28, 2011

Melek Halitogullari (L) is comforted by her father as she waits for news on her brother, who is trapped under debris, after an earthquake in Ercis, near the eastern Turkish city of Van, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
16 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

American-Israeli Ilan Grapel greets his mother after landing at at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv, October 27, 2011. Egypt released Grapel on Thursday in exchange for 25 Egyptians jailed in Israel, said an Israeli official. Grapel was detained in Egypt in June on espionage accusations, which Israel has denied. REUTERS/GPO/Handout

Friday, October 28, 2011

American-Israeli Ilan Grapel greets his mother after landing at at Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv, October 27, 2011. Egypt released Grapel on Thursday in exchange for 25 Egyptians jailed in Israel, said an Israeli official. Grapel was detained in Egypt in June on espionage accusations, which Israel has denied. REUTERS/GPO/Handout

Close
17 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

Monks free doves during the inter-religious "Prayer for Peace" meeting attended by Pope Benedict XVI (unseen) in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, italy, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Friday, October 28, 2011

Monks free doves during the inter-religious "Prayer for Peace" meeting attended by Pope Benedict XVI (unseen) in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi, italy, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
18 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

A protester wears a mask outside St Paul's Cathedral as the anti-capitalist protest continues in London, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Friday, October 28, 2011

A protester wears a mask outside St Paul's Cathedral as the anti-capitalist protest continues in London, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
19 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

A man wearing a life jacket smiles in floodwaters as floods advance into central Bangkok, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, October 28, 2011

A man wearing a life jacket smiles in floodwaters as floods advance into central Bangkok, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
20 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

A woman stands in the Jordan River at the Qasr el-Yahud baptismal site near the West Bank city of Jericho, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friday, October 28, 2011

A woman stands in the Jordan River at the Qasr el-Yahud baptismal site near the West Bank city of Jericho, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
21 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

Two wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring built on a road junction in Kolkata, India, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, October 28, 2011

Two wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring built on a road junction in Kolkata, India, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
22 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

New York Islanders' Marty Reasoner (16) sprays Pittsburgh Penguins' goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) with ice shavings in the second period of their NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Friday, October 28, 2011

New York Islanders' Marty Reasoner (16) sprays Pittsburgh Penguins' goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) with ice shavings in the second period of their NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Close
23 / 24
Friday, October 28, 2011

A man throws his son in the air, at a beach in Playa del Carmen as Hurricane Rina neared, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Friday, October 28, 2011

A man throws his son in the air, at a beach in Playa del Carmen as Hurricane Rina neared, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »