Wednesday, November 02, 2011

Relatives of inmates in Roumieh prison set fire and try to block a road that leads to Beirut's international airport during a protest, November 1, 2011. The relatives burned tires and blocked roads in several areas across the country against their lengthy detentions without trial, and demanding their release. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Relatives of inmates in Roumieh prison set fire and try to block a road that leads to Beirut's international airport during a protest, November 1, 2011. The relatives burned tires and blocked roads in several areas across the country against their lengthy detentions without trial, and demanding their release. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

A view of Nueva Esperanza cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria, Lima, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A view of Nueva Esperanza cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria, Lima, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A polar bear swims underwater in the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A polar bear swims underwater in the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Buddhist monks paddle through a flooded temple where hundreds of victims found shelter in Bangkok, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Buddhist monks paddle through a flooded temple where hundreds of victims found shelter in Bangkok, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Relatives visit their departed loved ones tombs in an 'apartment-style' public cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Relatives visit their departed loved ones tombs in an 'apartment-style' public cemetery in Navotas city, north of Manila, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Nepalese police arrest a Tibetan woman during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese police arrest a Tibetan woman during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Boeing 767 of Polish LOT airlines makes an emergency landing at Warsaw airport, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A Boeing 767 of Polish LOT airlines makes an emergency landing at Warsaw airport, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Sudesh Sharma, 61, a wrestler lifts weights at a traditional Indian wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in Jammu, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Sudesh Sharma, 61, a wrestler lifts weights at a traditional Indian wrestling training centre called "Akhaara" in Jammu, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god on the banks of river Ganges during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in the eastern Indian city of Patna, India, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god on the banks of river Ganges during the Hindu religious festival "Chhat Puja" in the eastern Indian city of Patna, India, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view of crops destroyed by the floodwaters are seen in the outskirts of northern Bangkok, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An aerial view of crops destroyed by the floodwaters are seen in the outskirts of northern Bangkok, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A trader reacts to market conditions at IG Index in the City of London, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A trader reacts to market conditions at IG Index in the City of London, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Workers from the slaughterhouse pull a buffalo for a weigh-in, readying it for sale to customers before the annual festival of Eid al-Adha in Cairo, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Workers from the slaughterhouse pull a buffalo for a weigh-in, readying it for sale to customers before the annual festival of Eid al-Adha in Cairo, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Members of the U.S. Air Force sit inside a bus transferring them to a plane flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar November 1, 2011. U.S. President Barack Obama announced on Oct. 21 that American troops would fully withdraw from Iraq by year-end, as scheduled under a 2008 security pact between the two countries. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen (IRAQ - Tags: CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY POLITICS...more

Members of the U.S. Air Force sit inside a bus transferring them to a plane flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar November 1, 2011. U.S. President Barack Obama announced on Oct. 21 that American troops would fully withdraw from Iraq by year-end, as scheduled under a 2008 security pact between the two countries. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen (IRAQ - Tags: CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY POLITICS MILITARY)

Russian police remove an activist from the "Another Russia" opposition movement during a meeting to demand the boycott of forthcoming elections in Moscow, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Russian police remove an activist from the "Another Russia" opposition movement during a meeting to demand the boycott of forthcoming elections in Moscow, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

A devotee holds an incense stick as an offering to the setting sun during the "Chhat" festival in Kathmandu, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A devotee holds an incense stick as an offering to the setting sun during the "Chhat" festival in Kathmandu, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Elizabeth Dole, former Secretary of Transportation under former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, holds onto a newly-unveiled statue of Reagan at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, November 1, 2011. The statue is one of several worldwide that are being unveiled in 2011 as part of the historic year-long celebration commemorating the 100th anniversary of Reagan's birth. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Elizabeth Dole, former Secretary of Transportation under former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, holds onto a newly-unveiled statue of Reagan at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, November 1, 2011. The statue is one of several worldwide that are being unveiled in 2011 as part of the historic year-long celebration commemorating the 100th anniversary of Reagan's birth. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jackie Battle dives over the pile for a touchdown against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of the Chiefs' overtime win in their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jackie Battle dives over the pile for a touchdown against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of the Chiefs' overtime win in their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Dr. Conrad Murray speaks with a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy in the courtroom during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Dr. Conrad Murray speaks with a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy in the courtroom during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool

Former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt looks down as he leaves Southwark Crown court after being found guilty of conspiracy to cheat and also guilty of conspiring to accept corrupt payments, in London, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt looks down as he leaves Southwark Crown court after being found guilty of conspiracy to cheat and also guilty of conspiring to accept corrupt payments, in London, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Workers suspended on ropes clean the glass facade of an office building in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Workers suspended on ropes clean the glass facade of an office building in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Iranian students (top) attend a parliament session in Tehran, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Iranian students (top) attend a parliament session in Tehran, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

U.S. actress Sydne Rome poses during the red carpet for the movie "Il cuore grande delle ragazze" directed by Pupi Avati at Rome Film Festival, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

U.S. actress Sydne Rome poses during the red carpet for the movie "Il cuore grande delle ragazze" directed by Pupi Avati at Rome Film Festival, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Bullet cartridges litter the ground as residents give a clean sweep of the freedom square in the center of Sirte after returning to their houses in Sirte, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Bullet cartridges litter the ground as residents give a clean sweep of the freedom square in the center of Sirte after returning to their houses in Sirte, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A crescent moon is seen over the Parthenon atop Athens' ancient Acropolis, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

