Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A member of the U.S. Air Force rests in a hall, before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A member of the U.S. Air Force rests in a hall, before flying to the U.S., at al-Asad air base in Iraq's western province of Anbar, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
1 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Zebras walk through the floodwaters of the wildlife park Safari World in Bangkok, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Zebras walk through the floodwaters of the wildlife park Safari World in Bangkok, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange leaves the High Court in London, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, November 03, 2011

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange leaves the High Court in London, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
3 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

People run as they hear gunfire during clashes between opposition fighters and security forces in the southern city of Taiz, Yemen, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Thursday, November 03, 2011

People run as they hear gunfire during clashes between opposition fighters and security forces in the southern city of Taiz, Yemen, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
4 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A Muslim pilgrim prays atop Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
5 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Simran (L) and Aryan, children of Vishal Singh, relax in their bedroom in Lucknow, India, October 24, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. Singh's house, which he calls "Shahrukh palace," and even his workplace, are covered with posters featuring the actor. Singh even changed his name to Vishahrukh Khan as a display of his love for the actor....more

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Simran (L) and Aryan, children of Vishal Singh, relax in their bedroom in Lucknow, India, October 24, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. Singh's house, which he calls "Shahrukh palace," and even his workplace, are covered with posters featuring the actor. Singh even changed his name to Vishahrukh Khan as a display of his love for the actor. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
6 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Greece's Prime Minister George Papandreou speaks to the media after crisis talks on the eve of a G20 summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Greece's Prime Minister George Papandreou speaks to the media after crisis talks on the eve of a G20 summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
7 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of river Ghaghar during the "Chhat Puja" festival in the northern Indian city of Panchkula, India, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of river Ghaghar during the "Chhat Puja" festival in the northern Indian city of Panchkula, India, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
8 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

A woman walks past smoke used to mask the smell of corpses and ward off insects attracted to the stench on the streets of Sirte City, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A woman walks past smoke used to mask the smell of corpses and ward off insects attracted to the stench on the streets of Sirte City, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
9 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Veterans, involved in the clean-up operation after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, protest against the authorities' initiative to cut social benefits near the government headquarters in Kiev, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Veterans, involved in the clean-up operation after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, protest against the authorities' initiative to cut social benefits near the government headquarters in Kiev, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

A Mariachi band plays next to a grave at a cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A Mariachi band plays next to a grave at a cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
11 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

The Marine One helicopter, carrying U.S. President Barack Obama, departs Washington as Obama travels to France for a G20 summit, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, November 03, 2011

The Marine One helicopter, carrying U.S. President Barack Obama, departs Washington as Obama travels to France for a G20 summit, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
12 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Actress Lindsay Lohan, accompanied by her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Actress Lindsay Lohan, accompanied by her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley, attends a probation violation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

People rush an opposition fighter injured during clashes with security forces in the southern city of Taiz, Yemen, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Thursday, November 03, 2011

People rush an opposition fighter injured during clashes with security forces in the southern city of Taiz, Yemen, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Prince Albert II of Monaco greets actress Anne Hathaway during the Princess Grace Awards Gala in New York, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Prince Albert II of Monaco greets actress Anne Hathaway during the Princess Grace Awards Gala in New York, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Thomas Mueller (R) of Bayern Munich is fouled by Blerim Dzemaili of Napoli during their Champions League Group A soccer match in Munich, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Thomas Mueller (R) of Bayern Munich is fouled by Blerim Dzemaili of Napoli during their Champions League Group A soccer match in Munich, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
16 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Police detain Tibetan exiles during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Police detain Tibetan exiles during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
17 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke pauses during a news conference following a two-day policy session in Washington, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 03, 2011

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke pauses during a news conference following a two-day policy session in Washington, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
18 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Russian police officers train with PP-2000 submachine guns on a firing range in Rostov-on-Don, November 2, 2011. The PP-2000, designed by KBP Instrument Design Bureau and first released in 2004, is used by special units in Russia's defence forces. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Russian police officers train with PP-2000 submachine guns on a firing range in Rostov-on-Don, November 2, 2011. The PP-2000, designed by KBP Instrument Design Bureau and first released in 2004, is used by special units in Russia's defence forces. REUTERS/Vladimir Konstantinov

Close
19 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

Rafael Guerrero stands outside the Arizona State Capitol wearing a sticker on his face recalling Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce in Phoenix, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, November 03, 2011

Rafael Guerrero stands outside the Arizona State Capitol wearing a sticker on his face recalling Arizona State Senator Russell Pearce in Phoenix, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
20 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan as they address the media after meeting in the Chancellery in Berlin, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, November 03, 2011

German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan as they address the media after meeting in the Chancellery in Berlin, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
21 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

A man, made up to look like zombie, takes part in a zombie parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A man, made up to look like zombie, takes part in a zombie parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
22 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

A boy and girl give rides for a fee to flooded residents in Bangkok, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A boy and girl give rides for a fee to flooded residents in Bangkok, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
23 / 24
Thursday, November 03, 2011

A demonstrator from the "Occupy Oakland" movement lies on railroad tracks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, November 03, 2011

A demonstrator from the "Occupy Oakland" movement lies on railroad tracks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

5:35pm GMT

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

1:46pm GMT

Oscar nominees luncheon

All Collections

Oscar nominees luncheon

1:40pm GMT

Winter in Kabul

All Collections

Winter in Kabul

1:15pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:21pm GMT

Barbed wire swings and cardboard sleds in Iraqi camp

All Collections

Barbed wire swings and cardboard sleds in Iraqi camp

Monday, February 06, 2017

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

All Collections

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

Monday, February 06, 2017

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Monday, February 06, 2017

View More Slideshows »