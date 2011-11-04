Editor's choice
A protester tries to march towards the National Assembly as riot police use water cannons to disperse the rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement talks in Seoul, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A woman holds her head as she travels on a train through flooded area in Bangkok, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A demonstrator waves a flag as rubbish burns at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, California, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
Russian servicemen in historical uniforms take part in a military parade rehearsal in Moscow's Red Square, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A student (top) helps his schoolmate stretch during a physical training session in Peking Opera at an art school affliated to Shenyang Normal University in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Smoke rises from the burning passenger and car ferry Pella at the Red Sea, in Jordan, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Abraham Farajian
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy waits for the start of a working session with G20 leaders at the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Riot police officers block demonstrators demolishing a fence during a protest rally in front of the Ukrainian parliament headquarters in Kiev, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhaka
Professional firefighters hold flares during a national demonstration for better working conditions in Paris, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People gather around a dead whale after it beached on the Maule beach at the gulf of Arauco, near Concepcion city, Chile, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (L) looks at Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A demonstrator sits along a street next to a line of police in riot gear at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, California, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People who found shelter under a bridge watch the news of the rising flood levels in Bangkok, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of the media take a nap in the press center during the G20 Summit of major world economies in Cannes, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
The face of model in a photograph is seen through shattered glass in a men's clothing store in Oakland, California, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man shouts as civilians in Sirte line up to receive food and daily rations donated from various cities in Libya, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Canadian National freight train is seen on fire after several cars derailed between the Chicago Suburbs of Bartlett and Elgin, Illinois, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Defense attorney Ed Chernoff gestures as he makes his closing arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Pool
Boys play cricket on the Marina beach during sunset in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
British artist Aeneas Wilder (C) kicks down his installation 'Untitled # 155' consisting of 10,000 wooden slats, in a performance at the Yorkshire sculpture park near Barnsley, northern England, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A woman sits outside the door of an old building near a residential complex in Beijing, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
The European Central Bank President Mario Draghi arrives for his first news conference in Frankfurt, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Agent Mazhar Majeed (L) looks down as he arrives at Southwark Crown court for sentencing after being found guilty of conspiracy to cheat and also guilty of conspiring to accept corrupt payments in London, November 3, 2011. He was sentenced to 2 years and 8 months jail. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou delivers a speech during a debate prior to a vote of confidence in the parliament in Athens, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
