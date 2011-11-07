Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Monday, November 07, 2011

Overturned vehicles are seen after a storm in downtown Genoa, Italy, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 07, 2011

Overturned vehicles are seen after a storm in downtown Genoa, Italy, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
1 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Local resident Montree Chantra, 64, wades through waist deep flood waters past a reclining Buddha at the Wat Lokayasutharam temple in Thailand's ancient capital Ayutthaya, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, November 07, 2011

Local resident Montree Chantra, 64, wades through waist deep flood waters past a reclining Buddha at the Wat Lokayasutharam temple in Thailand's ancient capital Ayutthaya, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
2 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Leaflets dropped by helicopter fall onto a market in the Paynesville Red Light neighbourhood during a final campaign rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, November 07, 2011

Leaflets dropped by helicopter fall onto a market in the Paynesville Red Light neighbourhood during a final campaign rally for incumbent Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in the capital Monrovia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
3 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Muslim pilgrims arrive on a vehicle for prayers at Mount Arafat during the annual pilgrimage of the haj, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, November 07, 2011

Muslim pilgrims arrive on a vehicle for prayers at Mount Arafat during the annual pilgrimage of the haj, outside the holy city of Mecca, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
4 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Lady Gaga performs at the MTV Europe Music Awards show in Belfast, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
5 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Passengers ride on top of an overcrowded train at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, November 07, 2011

Passengers ride on top of an overcrowded train at a railway station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

People look for transportation as the floods advance onto a major intersection with shopping malls in Bangkok, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, November 07, 2011

People look for transportation as the floods advance onto a major intersection with shopping malls in Bangkok, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
7 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Anti-government protesters run away from tear-gas fired by riot police during a demonstration after a funeral procession at Daih village, Manama, Bahrain, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Monday, November 07, 2011

Anti-government protesters run away from tear-gas fired by riot police during a demonstration after a funeral procession at Daih village, Manama, Bahrain, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
8 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Residents travel on a boat as a bus drives on a flooded street in Bangkok, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, November 07, 2011

Residents travel on a boat as a bus drives on a flooded street in Bangkok, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
9 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Policemen hold torches during the rehearsal for 'Chandigarh Police Week' celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, India, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Monday, November 07, 2011

Policemen hold torches during the rehearsal for 'Chandigarh Police Week' celebrations in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, India, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
10 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

IBF Super Middleweight champion Lucian Bute (R) of Romania punches Glen Johnson of Jamaica during their IBF Super Middleweight championship fight at the Colisee de Quebec in Quebec City, November 5, 2011. Bute won the fight. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Monday, November 07, 2011

IBF Super Middleweight champion Lucian Bute (R) of Romania punches Glen Johnson of Jamaica during their IBF Super Middleweight championship fight at the Colisee de Quebec in Quebec City, November 5, 2011. Bute won the fight. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Close
11 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Muslim pilgrims stand in line to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, which is part of a hajj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mena, Saudi Arabia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, November 07, 2011

Muslim pilgrims stand in line to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, which is part of a hajj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mena, Saudi Arabia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
12 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

A bodyfitness category participant prepares backstage before the third "Strongo Cup" open amateur bodybuilding and body fitness tournament at the Opera and ballet theatre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, November 07, 2011

A bodyfitness category participant prepares backstage before the third "Strongo Cup" open amateur bodybuilding and body fitness tournament at the Opera and ballet theatre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
13 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Sui Wenjing (R) and Han Cong of China compete during the pairs short program at the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Shanghai, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, November 07, 2011

Sui Wenjing (R) and Han Cong of China compete during the pairs short program at the Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Shanghai, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Jockey Mike Smith aboard Drosselmeyer rides his way to a first place finish in the Breeders' Cup Classic during the 2011 Breeders' Cup World Championship horse races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Monday, November 07, 2011

Jockey Mike Smith aboard Drosselmeyer rides his way to a first place finish in the Breeders' Cup Classic during the 2011 Breeders' Cup World Championship horse races at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
15 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

An Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrator sits covered in a blanket in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 07, 2011

An Occupy Wall Street campaign demonstrator sits covered in a blanket in Zuccotti Park, near Wall Street in New York, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
16 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Programmes to mark Alex Ferguson's 25th year as Manchester United manager await fans in the stands before their English Premier League match against Sunderland at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, November 07, 2011

Programmes to mark Alex Ferguson's 25th year as Manchester United manager await fans in the stands before their English Premier League match against Sunderland at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
17 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

People run after a flood alarm went off in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, November 07, 2011

People run after a flood alarm went off in downtown Genoa, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
18 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Groupon Chief Executive Andrew Mason (2nd L) jokes around with Groupon's largest shareholder and Chairman, Eric Lefkofsky, (L) outside the Nasdaq Market in Times Square following ringing the opening bell in celebration of the company's IPO in New York, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday, November 07, 2011

Groupon Chief Executive Andrew Mason (2nd L) jokes around with Groupon's largest shareholder and Chairman, Eric Lefkofsky, (L) outside the Nasdaq Market in Times Square following ringing the opening bell in celebration of the company's IPO in New York, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
19 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Somali fishermen carry a Hammerhead shark from the shores of the Indian ocean in Hamarweyne district, Somalia's capital Mogadishu, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, November 07, 2011

Somali fishermen carry a Hammerhead shark from the shores of the Indian ocean in Hamarweyne district, Somalia's capital Mogadishu, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
20 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

A worker puts up an election poster of Socialist prime ministerial candidate Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba on the first day of the electoral campaign in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Monday, November 07, 2011

A worker puts up an election poster of Socialist prime ministerial candidate Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba on the first day of the electoral campaign in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
21 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

A woman stands in a sunny spot as she takes a picture in the park of Schoenhausen Castle on a sunny autumn day in Berlin, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, November 07, 2011

A woman stands in a sunny spot as she takes a picture in the park of Schoenhausen Castle on a sunny autumn day in Berlin, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
22 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Bejewelled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Monday, November 07, 2011

Bejewelled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
23 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

FC Thun's goalkeeper David Da Costa is seen in the smoke after supporters of the FC Luzern burned flares during the Swiss Super League soccer match against FC Thun in Thun, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Monday, November 07, 2011

FC Thun's goalkeeper David Da Costa is seen in the smoke after supporters of the FC Luzern burned flares during the Swiss Super League soccer match against FC Thun in Thun, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Close
24 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

MotoGP riders Ducati's Randy De Puniet (14), Ducati's Nicky Hayden (69), Ducati's Valentino Rossi (46) and Suzuki's rider Alvaro Bautista (19) crash during the first lap of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, Spain, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Monday, November 07, 2011

MotoGP riders Ducati's Randy De Puniet (14), Ducati's Nicky Hayden (69), Ducati's Valentino Rossi (46) and Suzuki's rider Alvaro Bautista (19) crash during the first lap of the Valencia Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, Spain, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
25 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

A labourer rests on piles of plastic bottles at a recycling centre in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, November 07, 2011

A labourer rests on piles of plastic bottles at a recycling centre in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
26 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

International Monetary Fund President Christine Lagarde gestures as she arrives for the second day of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, November 07, 2011

International Monetary Fund President Christine Lagarde gestures as she arrives for the second day of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
27 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Motorcyclists from the U.S. (L) stand next to ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they touch the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, November 07, 2011

Motorcyclists from the U.S. (L) stand next to ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they touch the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
28 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

An opposition fighter opens fire into the air to show anger during the funeral of a comrade killed during recent clashes with security forces in the southern city of Taiz, Yemen, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, November 07, 2011

An opposition fighter opens fire into the air to show anger during the funeral of a comrade killed during recent clashes with security forces in the southern city of Taiz, Yemen, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
29 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Wheelchair participants make their way through the borough of Queens during the 2011 New York City Marathon in New York, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 07, 2011

Wheelchair participants make their way through the borough of Queens during the 2011 New York City Marathon in New York, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
30 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko is seen through a prison window in Kiev, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Inna Sokolovska

Monday, November 07, 2011

Ukrainian ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko is seen through a prison window in Kiev, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Inna Sokolovska

Close
31 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (R) dives into the end zone for a touchdown through the arms of New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips in the second half of their NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, November 07, 2011

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (R) dives into the end zone for a touchdown through the arms of New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips in the second half of their NFL game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
32 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

An installation, part of the retrospective "Maurizio Cattelan: All" by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, is seen at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, November 4,2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, November 07, 2011

An installation, part of the retrospective "Maurizio Cattelan: All" by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, is seen at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, November 4,2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
33 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

A man affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement is arrested outside the New York City Supreme Court in New York, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, November 07, 2011

A man affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement is arrested outside the New York City Supreme Court in New York, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
34 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Albanian Muslims attend special prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha (Festival of the Sacrifice) in Tirana, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Monday, November 07, 2011

Albanian Muslims attend special prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha (Festival of the Sacrifice) in Tirana, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
35 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou sits next to Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos during a vote of confidence in the Greek parliament in Athens, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Monday, November 07, 2011

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou sits next to Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos during a vote of confidence in the Greek parliament in Athens, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
36 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Police officers, seen from inside a polling station, stand guard prior to the elections in Guatemala City, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, November 07, 2011

Police officers, seen from inside a polling station, stand guard prior to the elections in Guatemala City, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
37 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Prime ministerial candidate Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (Partido Socialista Obrero Espanol) (L) and former Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez is pictured behind a LED light on a television camera at an electoral campaign rally in Dos Hermanas, near Seville, Spain, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Monday, November 07, 2011

Prime ministerial candidate Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (Partido Socialista Obrero Espanol) (L) and former Prime Minister Felipe Gonzalez is pictured behind a LED light on a television camera at an electoral campaign rally in Dos Hermanas, near Seville, Spain, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
38 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Residents and rescue workers search for survivors after a landslide caused by heavy rains, in Manizales, Colombia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/John Jairo Bonilla

Monday, November 07, 2011

Residents and rescue workers search for survivors after a landslide caused by heavy rains, in Manizales, Colombia, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/John Jairo Bonilla

Close
39 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez jogs next to soldiers during visit at the military academy in Caracas, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Monday, November 07, 2011

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez jogs next to soldiers during visit at the military academy in Caracas, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
40 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Men ride a donkey cart past an image of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto along a roadside in Larkana, Sindh province, Pakistan, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nadeem Soomro

Monday, November 07, 2011

Men ride a donkey cart past an image of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto along a roadside in Larkana, Sindh province, Pakistan, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nadeem Soomro

Close
41 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives for a news conference at the end of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, November 07, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives for a news conference at the end of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
42 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (R) addresses a news conference with Italian Finance Minister Giulio Tremonti at the end of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, November 07, 2011

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (R) addresses a news conference with Italian Finance Minister Giulio Tremonti at the end of the G20 Summit in Cannes, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
43 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

A streaker runs on the pitch during the German Bundesliga first division soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg in Augsburg, Germany, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, November 07, 2011

A streaker runs on the pitch during the German Bundesliga first division soccer match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg in Augsburg, Germany, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
44 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Mars500 experiment crew members react after leaving the mock spaceship in Moscow, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/IBMP/Oleg Voloshin/Handout

Monday, November 07, 2011

Mars500 experiment crew members react after leaving the mock spaceship in Moscow, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/IBMP/Oleg Voloshin/Handout

Close
45 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings (85) is brought down by San Diego Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer (23) after catching a pass during their NFL game in San Diego, November 6 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, November 07, 2011

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings (85) is brought down by San Diego Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer (23) after catching a pass during their NFL game in San Diego, November 6 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
46 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

Arsenal's Gervinho (R) challenges West Bromwich Albion's Graham Dorrans during their English Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, November 07, 2011

Arsenal's Gervinho (R) challenges West Bromwich Albion's Graham Dorrans during their English Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
47 / 48
Monday, November 07, 2011

An image released by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) shows Israeli soldiers boarding one of the two Gaza-bound boats carrying pro-Palestinian activists in the Mediterranean Sea, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/IDF

Monday, November 07, 2011

An image released by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) shows Israeli soldiers boarding one of the two Gaza-bound boats carrying pro-Palestinian activists in the Mediterranean Sea, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/IDF

Close
48 / 48

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Twin Zika babies

All Collections

Twin Zika babies

5:15pm GMT

Snowstorm stalls New York

All Collections

Snowstorm stalls New York

5:05pm GMT

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

All Collections

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

3:40pm GMT

amfAR New York Gala

All Collections

amfAR New York Gala

2:50pm GMT

Hair styling with fire

All Collections

Hair styling with fire

1:36pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:40pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:55am GMT

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

All Collections

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

1:20am GMT

View More Slideshows »