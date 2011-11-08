Opposition leader Winston Tubman (R) of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) is comforted by a friend after riot police fired tear gas and live rounds into his party headquarters, killing at least one person, in the capital Monrovia, November 7, 2011. Liberian police later stormed the headquarters of presidential challenger Tubman before being repelled by United Nations peacekeepers, who have set up a cordon around the building, a Reuters journalist at the scene said. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly