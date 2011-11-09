Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi holds League North Party leader Umberto Bossi's hand during a finance vote at the parliament in Rome November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi holds League North Party leader Umberto Bossi's hand during a finance vote at the parliament in Rome November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
1 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A Liberian election official waits for voters at an empty polling station during presidential elections, in the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A Liberian election official waits for voters at an empty polling station during presidential elections, in the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
2 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims practice in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims practice in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian

Close
3 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A man holds a hose as he washes crocks used to store yellow rice wine at a wine factory in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A man holds a hose as he washes crocks used to store yellow rice wine at a wine factory in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Close
4 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Covadonga Jimenez hangs out clothes as Angel Duval (R) cleans debris from what used to be his bedroom after an excavator demolished it at Puerta del Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Covadonga Jimenez hangs out clothes as Angel Duval (R) cleans debris from what used to be his bedroom after an excavator demolished it at Puerta del Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
5 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather for the funeral procession of Rabbi Natan Tzvi Finkel in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood November 8, 2011. Finkel was the head of the Jewish seminary Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem. He died on Tuesday at the age of 69. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather for the funeral procession of Rabbi Natan Tzvi Finkel in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood November 8, 2011. Finkel was the head of the Jewish seminary Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem. He died on Tuesday at the age of 69. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
6 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Muslim pilgrims cast seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Muslim pilgrims cast seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
7 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A U.S. soldier looks on inside Saddam Hussein's former bedroom at Al-Faw palace within Victory Base Compound in Baghdad November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A U.S. soldier looks on inside Saddam Hussein's former bedroom at Al-Faw palace within Victory Base Compound in Baghdad November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
8 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei speaks on his mobile phone outside his studio in Beijing November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei speaks on his mobile phone outside his studio in Beijing November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
9 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou leaves after an emergency cabinet meeting in the Greek parliament in Athens November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou leaves after an emergency cabinet meeting in the Greek parliament in Athens November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros

Close
10 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A man is rescued by relief agencies after becoming trapped at a flooded bridge in Cali November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A man is rescued by relief agencies after becoming trapped at a flooded bridge in Cali November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
11 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama sits in a classroom at the Yeadon Regional Head Start Center in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

U.S. President Barack Obama sits in a classroom at the Yeadon Regional Head Start Center in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
12 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A person sleeps on steps at the Occupy LA camp in Los Angeles, California, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A person sleeps on steps at the Occupy LA camp in Los Angeles, California, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A riot police detains a student near a national monument of the Chilean navy during a protest to demand for changes to the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A riot police detains a student near a national monument of the Chilean navy during a protest to demand for changes to the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
14 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

An organizer prepares for the religious dance "Narsingh Avatar" during the last day of the traditional Kartic dance festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

An organizer prepares for the religious dance "Narsingh Avatar" during the last day of the traditional Kartic dance festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Women pose for the cameras as they make the traditional Korean side dish kimchi, or fermented cabbage, at a charity event at the Seoul City Hall Plaza November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Women pose for the cameras as they make the traditional Korean side dish kimchi, or fermented cabbage, at a charity event at the Seoul City Hall Plaza November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
16 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Owen Kew, 5 of Reading uses The Spider during therapy with his physiotherapist Fiona Savory at the Footsteps Centre, which provides an intensive physiotherapy program for children and young adults with neurological disorders, in Dorchester-on-Thames, southern England November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Owen Kew, 5 of Reading uses The Spider during therapy with his physiotherapist Fiona Savory at the Footsteps Centre, which provides an intensive physiotherapy program for children and young adults with neurological disorders, in Dorchester-on-Thames, southern England November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
17 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Riot police shield themselves from rocks thrown by supporters of Fabio Gadea, Nicaragua's presidential candidate for the Liberal Independent Party (PLI), during clashes with supporters of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega in Managua November 8,2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Riot police shield themselves from rocks thrown by supporters of Fabio Gadea, Nicaragua's presidential candidate for the Liberal Independent Party (PLI), during clashes with supporters of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega in Managua November 8,2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
18 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks during a news conference in Scottsdale, Arizona November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks during a news conference in Scottsdale, Arizona November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
19 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A student demonstrator is arrested by riot police during the occupation of the University of Sao Paulo's rectorate, in Sao Paulo November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A student demonstrator is arrested by riot police during the occupation of the University of Sao Paulo's rectorate, in Sao Paulo November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

An anti-government demonstrator holds up a falcon as he shouts slogans during a protest to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

An anti-government demonstrator holds up a falcon as he shouts slogans during a protest to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
21 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra watches water flow into the Chao Phraya river, after activating a pump, in Ayutthaya November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra watches water flow into the Chao Phraya river, after activating a pump, in Ayutthaya November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
22 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Socialist Party Member of the Parliament shout at Finance Minister Francois Baroin (C, bottom) few seconds before the session of questions to the government was suspended at the National Assembly in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

Socialist Party Member of the Parliament shout at Finance Minister Francois Baroin (C, bottom) few seconds before the session of questions to the government was suspended at the National Assembly in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
23 / 24
Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A photograph of a student is seen on top of prayer beads, while her mother prays for her success in the college entrance examinations, at a temple in Seoul November 8, 2011. I REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Wednesday, November 09, 2011

A photograph of a student is seen on top of prayer beads, while her mother prays for her success in the college entrance examinations, at a temple in Seoul November 8, 2011. I REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »