Editor's choice
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi holds League North Party leader Umberto Bossi's hand during a finance vote at the parliament in Rome November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi holds League North Party leader Umberto Bossi's hand during a finance vote at the parliament in Rome November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A Liberian election official waits for voters at an empty polling station during presidential elections, in the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Liberian election official waits for voters at an empty polling station during presidential elections, in the capital Monrovia, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims practice in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian
Players from a local football club Laman Az formed by landmine victims practice in a sports hall in the Chechen capital Grozny November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Diana Markosian
A man holds a hose as he washes crocks used to store yellow rice wine at a wine factory in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lang Lang
A man holds a hose as he washes crocks used to store yellow rice wine at a wine factory in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Covadonga Jimenez hangs out clothes as Angel Duval (R) cleans debris from what used to be his bedroom after an excavator demolished it at Puerta del Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Covadonga Jimenez hangs out clothes as Angel Duval (R) cleans debris from what used to be his bedroom after an excavator demolished it at Puerta del Hierro neighbourhood outside Madrid November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather for the funeral procession of Rabbi Natan Tzvi Finkel in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood November 8, 2011. Finkel was the head of the Jewish seminary Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem. He died on Tuesday at the age of 69. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather for the funeral procession of Rabbi Natan Tzvi Finkel in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood November 8, 2011. Finkel was the head of the Jewish seminary Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem. He died on Tuesday at the age of 69. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Muslim pilgrims cast seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Muslim pilgrims cast seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A U.S. soldier looks on inside Saddam Hussein's former bedroom at Al-Faw palace within Victory Base Compound in Baghdad November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
A U.S. soldier looks on inside Saddam Hussein's former bedroom at Al-Faw palace within Victory Base Compound in Baghdad November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei speaks on his mobile phone outside his studio in Beijing November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei speaks on his mobile phone outside his studio in Beijing November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou leaves after an emergency cabinet meeting in the Greek parliament in Athens November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou leaves after an emergency cabinet meeting in the Greek parliament in Athens November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Panayiotis Tzamaros
A man is rescued by relief agencies after becoming trapped at a flooded bridge in Cali November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A man is rescued by relief agencies after becoming trapped at a flooded bridge in Cali November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
U.S. President Barack Obama sits in a classroom at the Yeadon Regional Head Start Center in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Barack Obama sits in a classroom at the Yeadon Regional Head Start Center in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A person sleeps on steps at the Occupy LA camp in Los Angeles, California, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A person sleeps on steps at the Occupy LA camp in Los Angeles, California, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A riot police detains a student near a national monument of the Chilean navy during a protest to demand for changes to the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
A riot police detains a student near a national monument of the Chilean navy during a protest to demand for changes to the public state education system in Valparaiso city, about 121 km (75 miles) northwest of Santiago November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
An organizer prepares for the religious dance "Narsingh Avatar" during the last day of the traditional Kartic dance festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An organizer prepares for the religious dance "Narsingh Avatar" during the last day of the traditional Kartic dance festival at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women pose for the cameras as they make the traditional Korean side dish kimchi, or fermented cabbage, at a charity event at the Seoul City Hall Plaza November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Women pose for the cameras as they make the traditional Korean side dish kimchi, or fermented cabbage, at a charity event at the Seoul City Hall Plaza November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Owen Kew, 5 of Reading uses The Spider during therapy with his physiotherapist Fiona Savory at the Footsteps Centre, which provides an intensive physiotherapy program for children and young adults with neurological disorders, in Dorchester-on-Thames, southern England November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Owen Kew, 5 of Reading uses The Spider during therapy with his physiotherapist Fiona Savory at the Footsteps Centre, which provides an intensive physiotherapy program for children and young adults with neurological disorders, in Dorchester-on-Thames, southern England November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Riot police shield themselves from rocks thrown by supporters of Fabio Gadea, Nicaragua's presidential candidate for the Liberal Independent Party (PLI), during clashes with supporters of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega in Managua November 8,2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Riot police shield themselves from rocks thrown by supporters of Fabio Gadea, Nicaragua's presidential candidate for the Liberal Independent Party (PLI), during clashes with supporters of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega in Managua November 8,2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks during a news conference in Scottsdale, Arizona November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks during a news conference in Scottsdale, Arizona November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A student demonstrator is arrested by riot police during the occupation of the University of Sao Paulo's rectorate, in Sao Paulo November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A student demonstrator is arrested by riot police during the occupation of the University of Sao Paulo's rectorate, in Sao Paulo November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An anti-government demonstrator holds up a falcon as he shouts slogans during a protest to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An anti-government demonstrator holds up a falcon as he shouts slogans during a protest to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra watches water flow into the Chao Phraya river, after activating a pump, in Ayutthaya November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra watches water flow into the Chao Phraya river, after activating a pump, in Ayutthaya November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Socialist Party Member of the Parliament shout at Finance Minister Francois Baroin (C, bottom) few seconds before the session of questions to the government was suspended at the National Assembly in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Socialist Party Member of the Parliament shout at Finance Minister Francois Baroin (C, bottom) few seconds before the session of questions to the government was suspended at the National Assembly in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A photograph of a student is seen on top of prayer beads, while her mother prays for her success in the college entrance examinations, at a temple in Seoul November 8, 2011. I REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A photograph of a student is seen on top of prayer beads, while her mother prays for her success in the college entrance examinations, at a temple in Seoul November 8, 2011. I REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won