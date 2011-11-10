Edition:
Thursday, November 10, 2011

A soldier plays amid water rolling past sandbags into the city near the military airport in the Don Muang airport area of Bangkok, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Thursday, November 10, 2011

A Buddhist nun holds prayer beads as she prays at the Shwedagon Pagoda during the yellow robe weaving festival in Yangon, Myanmar, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thursday, November 10, 2011

Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney reacts as businessman Herman Cain speaks at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, November 10, 2011

Members of an internet support community called Medvedev's Girls attend a meeting of Russian President Dmitry Medvedev with bloggers in Moscow's Kremlin, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Nemenov/Pool

Thursday, November 10, 2011

Adam Murray, a member of the protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral, sits in a coffee shop close to the camp, in central London, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, November 10, 2011

An elderly person lays in a bed as people clean their home from debris and mud after flood waters receded in Ayutthaya, Thailand, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, November 10, 2011

A man watches from an office building on Fleet Street as student protesters pass by in London, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, November 10, 2011

Designer Donatella Versace arrives at a party to celebrate the upcoming launch of her Versace for H&M collection in New York, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, November 10, 2011

An injured man gets help after an earthquake in Van, eastern Turkey, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Salih Zeki Fazlioglu/Anadolu Agency

Thursday, November 10, 2011

Reyes Wolee, 19, a political science student who said he received 24 stitches after Liberian police beat him with their rifle butts when they stormed the opposition Congress for Democratic Change headquarters on Monday, shows one of his four head wounds in the capital Monrovia, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, November 10, 2011

A student runs away from a jet of water as students clash with the riot police during a protest to demand for changes to the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Thursday, November 10, 2011

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou addresses the nation during a televised speech in Athens November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vaseilios Filis

Thursday, November 10, 2011

A member of the Syrian opposition delegation (C) is attacked before the delegation was due to meet with Arab League Secretary General Nabil Elaraby at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Thursday, November 10, 2011

A man uses a boat to get around as rising floodwaters are seen inside a military airport, next to the Don Muang airport, in Bangkok, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Thursday, November 10, 2011

Manchester City's Argentine striker Carlos Tevez holds his daughter Florencia while being mobbed by journalists upon his arrival at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rodolfo Pezzoni/ DYN

Thursday, November 10, 2011

A man and his dog make their way through a flooded area in Ayutthaya, Thailand, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thursday, November 10, 2011

A sunbather floats on the Dead Sea, north of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Shalem, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, November 10, 2011

Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni greets the crowd during celebrations marking the 58th anniversary of the country's independence from France, in central Phnom Penh, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Thursday, November 10, 2011

A Presidential guard performs a change of shift in front of the parliament in Athens, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Thursday, November 10, 2011

A woman and her daughter stand at a balcony as a soldier guards the municipal palace in the town of San Fernando, in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Mexico, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Thursday, November 10, 2011

Fog covers the valleys behind as a man is abseiled from a cable car during an annual rescue exercise at the funicular to Mount Pilatus (2,128 m/6,982 ft) near Luzern, Switzerland, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Thursday, November 10, 2011

Calgary Flames' David Moss gets tossed to the ice by Minnesota Wild' Justin Falk (44) in front of Wild goalie Nicklas Backstrom during the first period of their NHL game in Calgary, Alberta, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Thursday, November 10, 2011

Fishermen from India sit in a Karachi police station after being detained in Pakistan waters, November 9, 2011. Pakistani maritime authorities arrested 27 Indian fishermen and seized five boats for illegally venturing into Pakistan's territorial waters, local media reported. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Thursday, November 10, 2011

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the Japan premiere of Pitt's film "Moneyball" in Tokyo, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

