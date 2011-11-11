Edition:
United Kingdom

Friday, November 11, 2011

A student holding a pencil tries to 'erase' riot police during a demonstration in Bogota, Colombia November 10, 2011. Students marched in a nationwide protest against government reform of public universities, according to student organizations. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

A student holding a pencil tries to 'erase' riot police during a demonstration in Bogota, Colombia November 10, 2011. Students marched in a nationwide protest against government reform of public universities, according to student organizations. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Fans of El Zamalek celebrate during their friendly soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Cairo Stadium in Egypt November 10, 2011. Egypt's Zamalek hosted Spain's Atletico Madrid in a friendly match as part of celebrations of the club's centenary year. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Fans of El Zamalek celebrate during their friendly soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Cairo Stadium in Egypt November 10, 2011. Egypt's Zamalek hosted Spain's Atletico Madrid in a friendly match as part of celebrations of the club's centenary year. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Members of the Iranian army land force academy perform maneuvers during a graduating ceremony in Tehran November 10, 2011. Iran's Supreme Leader warned the United States and Israel on Thursday not to launch any military action against its nuclear sites, saying it would be met with "iron fists," state television reported. REUTERS/Leader.ir/Handout

Members of the Iranian army land force academy perform maneuvers during a graduating ceremony in Tehran November 10, 2011. Iran's Supreme Leader warned the United States and Israel on Thursday not to launch any military action against its nuclear sites, saying it would be met with "iron fists," state television reported. REUTERS/Leader.ir/Handout

An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator pulls a wagon across Broadway near the demonstrators encampment at Zuccotti Park in lower Manhattan November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator pulls a wagon across Broadway near the demonstrators encampment at Zuccotti Park in lower Manhattan November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protesters are hit by water cannons used by the police as they try to march towards the headquarters of the ruling Grand National Party during a rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) talks in Seoul November 10, 2011. The ruling and opposition parties called off a parliamentary plenary session scheduled for Thursday amid a standoff over the free trade agreement with the U.S., forcing a delay in handling the...more

Protesters are hit by water cannons used by the police as they try to march towards the headquarters of the ruling Grand National Party during a rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) talks in Seoul November 10, 2011. The ruling and opposition parties called off a parliamentary plenary session scheduled for Thursday amid a standoff over the free trade agreement with the U.S., forcing a delay in handling the key pact by at least another week, local media reported. The banners read: "Block the South Korea-U.S. FTA!" REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

North Carolina players go through a practice session for the Carrier Classic NCAA men's basketball game against Michigan State onboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

North Carolina players go through a practice session for the Carrier Classic NCAA men's basketball game against Michigan State onboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

A homeless man stands under the bridge where he lives in flooded area in central Bangkok November 10, 2011. Thai consumer confidence fell to a 10-year low in October because of flooding that has taken 533 lives and shut thousands of factories, with another industrial estate threatened on Thursday as water spread in the east of the capital, Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A homeless man stands under the bridge where he lives in flooded area in central Bangkok November 10, 2011. Thai consumer confidence fell to a 10-year low in October because of flooding that has taken 533 lives and shut thousands of factories, with another industrial estate threatened on Thursday as water spread in the east of the capital, Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Anti-government protesters flee as they came under fire during a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Anti-government protesters flee as they came under fire during a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Investors look at a computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai November 10, 2011. China's main stock index ended down 1.8 percent on Thursday, tracking major markets lower amid worries surging Italian bond yields could force the euro zone country to seek a bailout. REUTERS/Aly Song

Investors look at a computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai November 10, 2011. China's main stock index ended down 1.8 percent on Thursday, tracking major markets lower amid worries surging Italian bond yields could force the euro zone country to seek a bailout. REUTERS/Aly Song

Greece's Incoming Prime Minister Lucas Papademos is seen after a meeting with Greek political leaders outside the Presidential palace in Athens November 10, 2011. Papademos called on all Greeks to contribute to resolving the huge problems faced by a country at a "crucial crossroads". REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Greece's Incoming Prime Minister Lucas Papademos is seen after a meeting with Greek political leaders outside the Presidential palace in Athens November 10, 2011. Papademos called on all Greeks to contribute to resolving the huge problems faced by a country at a "crucial crossroads". REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Crosses commemorating the British military casualties in Afghanistan are seen in the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey in central London November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Crosses commemorating the British military casualties in Afghanistan are seen in the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey in central London November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Medical staff of 125 BSB Forward Surgical Team Task Force Mustang treat a wounded Afghan civilian, injured by an IED (improvised explosive device) in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank, in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Medical staff of 125 BSB Forward Surgical Team Task Force Mustang treat a wounded Afghan civilian, injured by an IED (improvised explosive device) in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank, in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Buddhist monk uses the walls of a temple as support while wading through flood waters in Bangkok November 10, 2011. Thai consumer confidence hit a 10-year low in October as flooding took 533 lives and shut thousands of factories, with another big industrial estate threatened on Thursday as the waters spread to the east of the capital, Bangkok. The consumer confidence index from the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce...more

A Buddhist monk uses the walls of a temple as support while wading through flood waters in Bangkok November 10, 2011. Thai consumer confidence hit a 10-year low in October as flooding took 533 lives and shut thousands of factories, with another big industrial estate threatened on Thursday as the waters spread to the east of the capital, Bangkok. The consumer confidence index from the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce slumped to 62.8 in October from 72.2 in September - a level last reached in the aftermath of the September 2001 attacks on the United States. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

A woman and two children walk past a mural in Monrovia November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A woman and two children walk past a mural in Monrovia November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Colombian singer Shakira performs "Loca" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Colombian singer Shakira performs "Loca" at the 12th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) dives to catch a 46-yard pass past San Diego Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer (23) in the first half of their Thursday Night NFL football game in San Diego, California, November 10 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) dives to catch a 46-yard pass past San Diego Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer (23) in the first half of their Thursday Night NFL football game in San Diego, California, November 10 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Former Israeli President Moshe Katsav (C) leaves the Supreme Court in Jerusalem after the reading of his verdict November 10, 2011. Israel's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a conviction for rape against Katsav, and said it saw no reason to change the seven-year jail sentence imposed on him earlier this year. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Former Israeli President Moshe Katsav (C) leaves the Supreme Court in Jerusalem after the reading of his verdict November 10, 2011. Israel's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a conviction for rape against Katsav, and said it saw no reason to change the seven-year jail sentence imposed on him earlier this year. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Miao ethnic minority women in traditional costumes gather to take part in a marching celebration for the Miao Minority New Year festival in Leishan county, Guizhou province, China November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Miao ethnic minority women in traditional costumes gather to take part in a marching celebration for the Miao Minority New Year festival in Leishan county, Guizhou province, China November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Lady Gaga poses during the 63rd Bambi media awards ceremony in Wiesbaden, November 10, 2011. Every year, the German media company 'Hubert Burda Media', honors celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports and politics with the Bambi awards. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Lady Gaga poses during the 63rd Bambi media awards ceremony in Wiesbaden, November 10, 2011. Every year, the German media company 'Hubert Burda Media', honors celebrities from the world of entertainment, literature, sports and politics with the Bambi awards. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

A man shouts as he disembarks from the first boat carrying travellers since February 2011 from Cyprus to Tripoli, at El Chaab sea port, in Tripoli, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man shouts as he disembarks from the first boat carrying travellers since February 2011 from Cyprus to Tripoli, at El Chaab sea port, in Tripoli, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Spectators watch Kris Meeke of Britain in his Mini drive through Llandudno during the Wales Rally motorsport rallying event in north Wales November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Spectators watch Kris Meeke of Britain in his Mini drive through Llandudno during the Wales Rally motorsport rallying event in north Wales November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thai soldiers helping commuters moving through flooded area wear protection from dirty water in Bangkok November 10, 2011. Thai consumer confidence fell to a 10-year low in October because of flooding that has taken 533 lives and shut thousands of factories, with another industrial estate threatened on Thursday as water spread in the east of the capital, Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thai soldiers helping commuters moving through flooded area wear protection from dirty water in Bangkok November 10, 2011. Thai consumer confidence fell to a 10-year low in October because of flooding that has taken 533 lives and shut thousands of factories, with another industrial estate threatened on Thursday as water spread in the east of the capital, Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man rides a bicycle in a bus lane next to a morning rush hour traffic jam in Jakarta, Indonesia November 10, 2011. Indonesia's central bank said on Thursday it saw economic growth in 2012 could slow to below 6.5 percent, as it cut its benchmark overnight interest rate by a surprise 50 basis points to a record low 6 percent to ward off the effect of a slowdown in Europe and China. REUTERS/Supri

A man rides a bicycle in a bus lane next to a morning rush hour traffic jam in Jakarta, Indonesia November 10, 2011. Indonesia's central bank said on Thursday it saw economic growth in 2012 could slow to below 6.5 percent, as it cut its benchmark overnight interest rate by a surprise 50 basis points to a record low 6 percent to ward off the effect of a slowdown in Europe and China. REUTERS/Supri

