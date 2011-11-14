Editor's choice
Michigan State Spartans center Adreian Payne (5) goes to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward John Henson (31) at the NCAA Carrier Classic men's college basketball game on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Coronado, California, November 11 , 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
U.S. Air Force TSgt. Jennifer Kinney treats a soldier who is suffering from combat stress at Combat Stress Control Clinic of 125 BSB Charlie Medical Company of Task Force Mustang at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank, in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Women mourn for relatives killed in shelling by forces loyal to Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz, Yemen, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man and his pregnant wife, members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), embrace during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Fighters from Zawiya take cover during clashes with the Warcfana tribe on the front line at the entrance of the city, about 25 miles from Tripoli, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A view shows the hand of a worker at a carpet workshop in Qom south of Tehran November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Lloyds of London staff hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the Lloyds Building in the City of London, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The body of Zoila Esperanza García, 50, lies on the ground on Simeon Canas avenue, near the presidential palace in Guatemala City November 11, 2011. Garcia was shot dead this morning when she was exercising and her sister said the attack is for unknown reasons. According to human rights group Mutual Supporter (GAM) of Guatemala, more than 314 women have been killed in 2011, and local media also reported about 15 people are murdered every day in Guatemala, making it one of the most dangerous countries to live in in Latin America. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Francia Egoavil, a tuberculosis patient, is hugged by her daughter while lying on her bed at their home in the outskirts of Lima, Peru, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Polish police clash with protestors during a protest against the celebration of the Independence Day in Warsaw, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
New England Patriots defensive end Andre Carter celebrates after sacking New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez during the first half of their NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People walk under heavy snow in central Moscow, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A man holds his son in his arms while looking to get a ride on a truck through flood waters in Bangkok, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Workers stand atop a building under construction in central Beijing November 14, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A defected army soldier shoulders his weapon as he waits to escort anti-government protesters during a march to denounce violence which killed about 17 people in the Yemeni city of Taiz on Friday in Sanaa, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
Alejandro Castillo (2nd R), father of Denis Castillo, one of the nine farmers killed by the Grupo Colina death squad in 1992, reacts during his funeral in the village of Santa, north of Lima November 13, 2011. The farmers, some of whom were union leaders, were killed by the death squad during former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori's government while battling guerrillas, according to Peru's Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The bodies, which were found in August, were recently returned to the families. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Men wait for women on a bridge during a blind date party in Shanghai, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico fights Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their WBO welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A service of Remembrance takes place at the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, Scotland, November 13, 2011. The memorial overlooks the training areas of the Commando Training Depot established during the Second World War in 1942 at Achnacarry Castle. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (on ground) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Nick Barnett in the first half of their NFL football game in Arlington, Texas November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda takes a seat as he waits for the arrival of Peru's President Ollanta Humala prior to their meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Honolulu, Hawaii, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
President Obama participates in the APEC Chief Executive Officer Summit with Jim McNerney (unseen), Chairman and CEO of Boeing, in Honolulu, Hawaii, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Britain's Queen Elizabeth closes her eyes during the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph in London, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra asks for more packets of food from her truck as she delivers aid to a flooded neighborhood in Bangkok, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Gloria Cossio (front L), widow of Mexico's Interior Minister Francisco Blake, hugs son Jose Francisco next to daughter Gloria Elisa Blake Cossio (3rd L) and other unidentified family members, during a funeral ceremony in honour of Blake in Mexico City November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
A Tajik migrant worker looks through a window of a building at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Moscow, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Marine Corps veteran Robert Flick looks out from behind a flag during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Two Canadian soldiers comfort each other as they pay their respects to a fallen comrade at the war memorial during the last Remembrance Day ceremony after troops finished their combat mission there in July at Kandahar Air Field , November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Ryan Remiorz/Pool
A woman carrying a basket of papayas tries to avoid floodwaters while walking through a vegetable market in Bangkok, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Protestors lie on the ground of the Swiss Federal square during an 'Occupy Bern' protest in Bern, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Artist Ted Harrison poses for photographs with his art installation at St Paul's Cathedral, in London, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
German Bundeswehr armed forces soldiers, dressed as "insurgents", take part in a drill with the 4th company of the mechanized infantry battalion 411 at a military training area GUEZ (Gefechtsuebungszentrum) in Colbitz November 11, 2011. The soldiers are preparing for their deployment to the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, where they will be deployed in January 2012 as the Second Task Force Kunduz of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man takes a photo in front of the Soyuz TMA-22 spacecraft as it is transported to its launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A girl sits in a plastic container as residents wait for aid to be distributed to their flooded slum in Bangkok's suburbs November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Li Yanlei embraces his wife Feng Yan after getting married at the Bureau of Civil Affairs at Xuhui district in Shanghai November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Brazilian Navy armoured vehicle patrols the Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro November 13, 2011. The introduction of the peacekeeping program in the region is part of the effort crack down on crime and ensure the security as the city prepares to host 2014 World Cup soccer matches and the 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A man and his dogs sit on a concrete block, where they stay, part of a construction project for an elevated train system, in a flooded area on the outskirts of Bangkok November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Sebastien Ogier of France in his Citroen drives through a forest stage during the Wales Rally motorsport rallying event near Welshpool in north Wales November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Guido Westerwelle, German Foreign Minister and former leader of the liberal Free Democratic party FDP delivers his speech during a two-day extraordinary party convention in Frankfurt November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
A ticket booth attendant hands show tickets to a patron at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. The Rambo Circus was founded in 1991 by P.T. Dilip and travels across India, pitching tent in open grounds such as the Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. The introduction of tough animal rights laws in India and abroad have limited the use of animals in circus acts, but current organisers Sujit and Sumit Dilip have added amenities such as an air-conditioned, fire-proof tent to keep crowds flocking to the show. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Tim Mathieson (L) of Australia shows U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama his cowboy boots before she hosts a luncheon with the spouses of APEC leaders at Kualoa Ranch on the east side of Oahu in Kaaawa, Hawaii November 13,2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Rescuers take a break outside a coal mine after a gas leak accident in Shizong county, Yunnan province, China, November 11, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Passengers disembark from the hijacked "Kartepe" ferry in Marmara sea off the northwestern Turkish town of Silivri, near Istanbul, November 12, 2011. Turkish security forces killed a lone assailant who hijacked a ferry with some 20 passengers on board in northwest Turkey on Friday evening, Istanbul Governor Huseyin Avni Mutlu told reporters on Saturday. He said the crew and passengers were all safe and the identity of the hijacker, who was carrying explosives, was still being determined. Earlier reports said up to five suspected Kurdish militants armed with explosives carried out the hijacking. REUTERS/Osman Orsal (TURKEY - Tags: CRIME LAW)
Hundreds of residents carrying candles march in protest against the closure of the Niemeyer Center (L) in Aviles, northern Spain November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A Buddhist monk collects rubbish from dirty flood water around his temple where hundreds victims took shelter in Bangkok November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Italy's outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi waves as he leaves his residence in downtown Rome, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer