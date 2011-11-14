The body of Zoila Esperanza García, 50, lies on the ground on Simeon Canas avenue, near the presidential palace in Guatemala City November 11, 2011. Garcia was shot dead this morning when she was exercising and her sister said the attack is for unknown reasons. According to human rights group Mutual Supporter (GAM) of Guatemala, more than 314 women have been killed in 2011, and local media also reported about 15 people are murdered every day in Guatemala, making it one of the most dangerous countries to live in in Latin America. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez